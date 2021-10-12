Prep Notebook: Brookville and Heritage move on after historic thriller, Staunton River downs Alleghany, and more

"That's what Friday night's all about," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said after the game. "Big rivalry, I saw two playoff teams go after it all night. It was a physical game. But I saw two teams with kids consistently knocking the crap out of each other and then helping each other up. No talking, no pushing, no pointing fingers. Literally, two teams left it all on the line, low penalties, and I don't remember a ref addressing me or [Heritage] coach [Brad] Bradley at any time for any reason.

It was just hard-nosed Friday night football, mutual respect, and I wish a play here or there went our way and I wish we'd come out on the winning end. But as a whole, I just don't remember that kind of a game in my career. That's Friday night football right there."

Heritage (5-1, 3-0 Seminole) now heads to Liberty Christian (5-0, 1-0) for another marquee matchup to be played at Lynchburg City Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. It's the game to watch across the area. Heritage has won four straight since its Week 2 loss at Dinwiddie, while LCA was idle last week because its game against Jefferson Forest was postponed.

Meanwhile, Brookville (3-2, 1-2) travels to Liberty (3-3, 0-3) on Friday. Watch out for the Bees' season finale in Week 10 on Oct. 29. That's when they travel to City Stadium to play E.C. Glass (5-1, 2-1) in a top-notch Seminole matchup.