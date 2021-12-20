Prep Notebook: Brookville, LCA standouts highlight Class 3 all-state teams; Glass' Wood gets first-team nod in Class 4, and more

After pacing their respective programs with eye-popping numbers, Brookville's Tayshaun Butler and Liberty Christian's Dillon Stowers each received first-team accolades when the Virginia High School League released its Class 3 all-state teams Monday.

Butler was named a first-team running back and was a second-team selection at linebacker. He rushed for roughly 2,000 yards in his senior season and became Brookville's go-to option at receiver. Earlier this month, he was voted the Region 3C player of the year.

Butler led the Bees to an 8-4 record and a trip to the Region 3C championship game, where it lost to LCA.

Stowers was named all-state first-team tight end and first-team linebacker. The Seminole District and Region 3C defensive player of the year was LCA's leading tackler and sported roughly 450 receiving yards.

Of the 11 local players to be placed on the Class 3 all-state team, Stowers was the only one who received first-team honors on both offense and defense.

Brookville and LCA each landed five players on the teams.

Brookville's Micah Pennix, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, was a first-team selection at defensive line after taking home the same honors in the Seminole and Region 3C. Andrew Cole (O-line) Michael Viar (linebacker) and Addison Ellis (defensive end) all earned second-team all-state honors.

LCA five star recruit Zach Rice (UNC) was a first-team offensive line selection and was recognized as a second-team defensive lineman. Bulldogs signal-caller Davis Lane (UVa) was a second-team selection at QB, and teammate Gavin Womack was named a second-team offensive lineman.

LCA specialist Jaylin Belford picked up more accolades Monday than any other player in Class 3. He was named second-team receiver, second-team kick returner, second team defensive back and second team punt returner.

Heritage's Deuce Crawford was named a second-team receiver after totaling more than 600 receiving yards in his senior season and averaging nearly 20 yards per catch.

For a complete look at the all-state teams, scroll to the bottom of this story.

Glass' Wood honored in Class 4

E.C. Glass senior receiver Eli Wood was named a first-team receiver by the VHSL on Monday in Class 4.

Wood, the Seminole District offensive player of the year, finished the season with 50 catches for 1,020 yards, good for an average of 20.4 yards per reception. He caught 14 touchdown passes.

Wood also was a first-team Region 4D selection. He was the only local player to receive an all-state nod in Class 4.

The VHSL also released its Class 1 all-state team Monday, but no local players were on that list.

Glass' Best back after three-game absence

E.C. Glass boys basketball coach DJ Best was back on the sideline for his team's game at Charlottesville on Monday night after missing three games because of a week-long stay in the hospital.

Best, 33, was diagnosed over the summer with Wegener's, a rare autoimmune disease. He entered the hospital two days after Glass' Dec. 6 victory over rival Heritage to have scar tissue removed and corrected. He received 38 staples during his stay.

Best gave the reins over to assistant Jeff Jensen for games against Amherst, Jefferson Forest and Appomattox, all victories. The coach attended the game at JF but did not coach.

He returned for the trip to Charlottesville, where Glass (6-1) suffered it's first loss of the season, 62-59. The Hilltoppers, Best said, are referring to themselves this season as a "fighting family."

"If I can walk, then my goal is to be on the sideline," Best said Monday night. "Even if I can't do nothing, the presence of being on the sideline is uplifting to the kids."

Camp Conner (15 points), Aidan Treacy (13 points) and O'Maundre Harris (12 points) led the way for Glass. Charlottesville overcame a 13-point second-half deficit and poured on 27 points in the fourth quarter to avenge a Nov. 30 loss at Glass.

Staunton River wrestlers fall at Beast of the East

Golden Eagles wrestlers Colin Martin and Noah Nininger wrestled their way into Sunday's closing rounds at the prestigious Beast of the East, held on the campus of the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware, over the weekend.

Grappling in the 113 weight bracket, Nininger won three matches but lost a 4-0 decision to Florida state champion Ethan Rivera in the quarterfinal round.

At 106, Martin bowed out in the quarterfinals, losing a 6-0 decision to Pennsylvania's Nate Desmond, who took Sunday's title.

FOOTBALL

Class 3 All-State teams

OFFENSE

First team: Quarterback — Mark Wagner (Phoebus); Center — John Luther Booth (Lord Botetourt); Offensive Lineman — Zach Rice (Liberty Christian), Hunter McLain (LB), Tyler Nix (Brentsville District), Mychal McMullin (Phoebus); Running Back — Jordin Lennon (York), Tayshaun Butler (Brookville), Malique Hounshell (Abingdon); Wide Receiver — Kymari Gray (Phoebus), Haynes Carter (Abingdon), Jalen Mayo (Phoebus); Tight End — Dillon Stowers (LCA); Kicker — Bryson Harvey (LB); Kick Returner — Joey Isaacs (LB); All-Purpose — KJ Bratton (LB).

Second team: QB — Davis Lane (LCA); C — Ryan Stevens (Brentsville); OL — Charlie Sturgill (Abingdon), Andrew Cole (Brookville), Gavin Womack (LCA), Seth Stillwagoner (Meridian); RB — Simeon Walker-Muse (Bassett), Jakari Nicely (LB), Bryce Jackson (Brentsville); WR — Jaylin Belford (LCA), Deuce Crawford (Heritage), Tyler Johnson (Magna Vista); TE — Graham Felgar (Meridian); K — Tyler Black (Goochland); KR — Jaylin Belford; All-Purpose — Mason Cumbie (Hopewell).

DEFENSE

First team: Defensive Lineman — Mychal McMullin (Phoebus), Daniel Smith (Lord Botetourt), Micah Pennix (Brookville); Defensive End — Anthony Reddick (Phoebus), Gunner Givens (LB); Linebacker — Donald Gatling Jr. (Phoebus), Dillon Stowers (LCA), Emerson Hurd (Phoebus), Haynes Carter (Abingdon); Defensive Back — Jalen Mayo (Phoebus), Kymari Gray (Phoebus), Joey Isaacs (LB), Jordan Bass (Phoebus); Punter — Luke Hanson (Lafayette); Punt Returner — Elijah Stokes (Bassett); All-Purpose — Graham Felgar (Meridian).

Second team: DL — Anthony Britton (Lake Taylor), Zach Rice (LCA), Ryan Stevens (Brentsville); DE — Addison Ellis (Brookville), Charlie Sturgill (Abingdon); LB — Nick Griffin (Brentsville), Diamondz Wells (Booker T. Washington), Michael Viar (Brookville), Tayshaun Butler (Brookville); DB — George Papadopoulos (Meridian), Jaylin Belford (LCA), Bryce Jackson (Brentsville), Bishop Cook (Abingdon); P — Bryson Harvey (LB); PR — Jaylin Belford (LCA); AP — Ashton Carroll (Hidden Valley).

Offensive player of the year: Kymari Gray, Phoebus

Defensive player of the year: Donald Gatling Jr., Phoebus

Coach of the year: Jeremy Blunt, Phoebus.

Class 4 All-State teams

OFFENSE

First team: Quarterback — Brett Griffis (Broad Run); Center — Caleb Nitta (Tuscarora); Offensive Lineman — Alex Birchmeier (Broad Run), Wayne Watson (Varina), Ryan Nolan (Deep Creek), Tyler Godbolt (Patrick Henry-Ashland); Running Back — Bryce Duke (Tusc), Cameron Leftwich (Salem), Stephen Daley (Handley); Wide Receiver — Arnav Thornhill (Broad Run), Chauncey Logan Jr. (Salem), Eli Wood (E.C. Glass); Tight End — Bravion Campbell (King's Fork); Kicker — Jonathan Halset (Loudoun County); Kick Returner — Kaletri Boyd (King's Fork); All-Purpose — Anthony Fisher (Varina).

Second team: QB — Jordan Allen (Patrick Henry-A); C — Caleb Wright (Salem); OL — Sam Jones (Salem), Nathan Coffey (Warhill), Shawn Pozniak (Tusc), Elijah Brooks (Louisa); RB — Quentin Johnson (Matoaca), Mitchell Johnson (Powhatan), Javon Ford (King's Fork); WR — Kaletri Boyd (King's Fork), Isaiah Lemmond (Broad Run), Donovan Howard (GW-Danville); TE — Jake Massey (Salem); K — Thomas Richman (Mechanicsville); KR — Kwame Whitaker (Courtland); AP — Paul Poirier (Orange Co.).

DEFENSE

First team: Defensive Lineman — Kaveion Keys (Varina), Ahmad Poole (GW-Danville), Cameron Martindale (Salem); Defensive End — Kyree Moyston (King's Fork), Keyshawn Burgos (Matoaca); Linebacker — Stephen Daley (Handley), Noah Collins (Salem), Bravion Campbell (King's Fork), Nick Levy (Broad Run); Defensive Back — Anthony Fisher (Varina), Lamonte Wilson (Deep Creek), Chauncey Logan Jr. (Salem), Kamaree Wells (Varina); Punter — Dylan Holback (Deep Creek); Punt Returner — Chase Greer (Salem); All-Purpose — Alex Biddle (Broad Run).

Second team: DL — Zach Sullivan (PH-A), Nathan Coffey (Warhill), Cam Miller (Loudoun Valley); DE — Luke Holmes (Warhill), Ben Pfister (Dinwiddie); LB — Ayden Rochard (Warhill), Se'Von McDowell (Dinwiddie), Brett Clatterbaugh (Eastern View), Luca Lombardo (Broad Run); DB — Liam Francisque (Warhill), Jordan Allen (PH-A), Alex Camacho (Tusc), Antoine Gray (King's Fork); P — Jimmy Kibble (Loudoun Co.); PR — Kelmari Brown (Dinwiddie); AP — Mike Allen (Jamestown).

Offensive player of the year: Anthony Fisher, Varina

Defensive player of the year: Kyree Moyston, King's Fork

Coach of the year: Marcus Lewis, Varina.

Class 1 All-State teams

OFFENSE

First team: Quarterback — Ian Ashworth (Galax); Center — Josh Watson (Riverheads); Offensive Lineman — Riley Vaught (Galax), Tanner Bowles (Riverheads), Mitchell Withow (Riverheads), Jamarre Veney (Essex); Running Back — Cayden Cook-Cash (Riverheads), Connor Beeson (Patrick Henry-Glade Springs), John Snider (Parry McCluer); Wide Receiver — Kamren Robinson (Essex), Landon Lightner (Riverheads), Jordan Gray (Eastside); Tight End — Noah Smiley (Riverheads); Kicker — Cooper Robson (Riverheads); Kick Returner — Nyjae Carter (Central Lunenburg); All-Purpose — Malik Holmes (King & Queen).

Second team: QB — TreVaughn Ball (Ess); C — Elijah Griffen (PM); OL — Trey Secrist (PM), Kye Hale (Twin Springs), Austin Ashworth (Gal), Mark Yoder (Buffalo Gap); RB — Cole Burton (Riv), Kamryn Berry (K&Q), Ian Scammell (Grundy); WR — Kolier Pruitt (Narrows), Carson Crigger (Nar), Jaden Stanley (K&Q); TE — Kaiden Atkinson (Rural Retreat); K — Daniel Hutton (Chilhowie); KR — Kahlil Norris (West Point); AP — Nyjae Carter (CL).

DEFENSE

First team: Defensive Lineman — Isaac Hartless (Riv), Damondre' Roane (Ess), Brender Rojas (Gal); Defensive End — Noah Smiley (Riv), Trey Orren (PM); Linebacker — Riley Vaught (Gal), Lane Blevins (Holston), Cayden Cook-Cash (Riv), TyQuan Speight (K&Q); Defensive Back — Ian Ashworth (Gal), Jalen Mitchell (PM), Landon Lightner (Riv), Jordan Saunders (Washington & Lee); Punter — Freddy Campos (PH-GS); Punt Returner — Dorian Harris (Ess); All-Purpose — Malik Holmes (K&Q).

Second team: DL — Braedon Hensley (Eastside), Clay Mora Mora (PH-GS), Jorden Johnson (K&Q); DE — Jordan Ezzell (Hol), Luke Bryant (Riv); LB — Kamren Robinson (Ess), Cole Burton (Riv), Dustin Bott (Hol), Dylan Alphin (BG); DB — Aiden Miller (Riv), Cameron Graham (K&Q), Eli McCoy (TS), Trent Johnson (Hol); P — Chadwick Tacy (Covington); PR — Harrygan Kelly (Surry); AP: Brycen Sheets (Hol).

Offensive player of the year: Cayden Cook-Cash, Riverheads

Defensive player of the year: Noah Smiley, Riverheads

Coach of the year: Robert Casto, Riverheads.

