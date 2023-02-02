Noah Wood remembers when he first started pitching as a kid. His grandfather encouraged him to shy away from throwing a curveball because not doing so properly could lead to injury.

So Wood began developing another pitch that could keep hitters off balance: a changeup. It's now the pitch he's known for, and Wood will take his main weapon with him to Hampden-Sydney in 2024.

Wood, Brookville's ace and a senior southpaw, made his college decision official Thursday, capping a busy week of college signings across the Lynchburg area.

"Everybody knows about my changeup," Wood said. "They know it's coming, but it's still hard to hit."

Wood is the third baseball player from the Lynchburg area in the last two days to announce his plans to play at Hampden-Sydney next year. On Wednesday, Appomattox pitcher Alex Caruso, the 2022 state pitcher of the year for Class 2, and his Raiders teammate Trey Shrock, a first-team all-state catcher, each announced they will play for the Tigers in 2024.

"We're all three pretty good, I think, so by the time college coaches take the time to work with us, we could be pretty special," Wood said.

Wood's freshman season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At that point, Brookville had advanced to the Class 3 state tournament twice in the previous four years. But several key players departed for other schools after 2020, leaving Wood and his teammates the leaders on a young squad trying to find its way.

"It was a struggle at first," Wood said. "I'd have a good game, then a mediocre game. So my dad and I, we decided to get serious after that sophomore season. Junior year [2022] was really when I got noticed."

He featured a 2.27 ERA last season, with 48 strikeouts in 40 innings. Wood doesn't always get a ton of strikeouts, but is effective against both lefties and righties, Brookville coach Chris Glaize said, because of his changeup and ability to keep hitters off balance. Wood often gets weak contact: lazy flies, harmless grounders, balls hit off the end of the bat.

"To me and to our coaching staff, Noah is a self-made baseball player," Glaize said. "Noah did this himself. Noah worked at this game in the summers, the offseasons, he did this year round. ... Did we fine-tune him? Yes, we did. ... But he did this himself because he had dreams and goals he set, I'm sure, a long time ago."

Wood said he spends time doing "mirror work" every night, his term for standing in front of a mirror and practicing his mechanics for about 20 minutes. It's a way to make sure his body is constantly in tune with his mind, and to keep that changeup sharp. He's developed his own style of delivering it.

"It took a couple of years, but I finally found a grip where I'll off-center it a little bit to make my knuckles align with the seams of the ball, and it adds extra movement to it. And it also spins the same as my fastball, so it throws hitters off a lot because they can't tell the difference," he said.

He's spent years with the goal of making it to the college level. Now he has other goals for his upcoming senior season.

"I just wanna have fun," Wood said. "I just want to enjoy and soak it all in. I think the end-goal team for this team is to have a 10-plus win season and make the playoffs. I think we can do it."

Seminole District track and field on tap

The Seminole District will hold its track and field meet Friday and Saturday at Heritage High. It will look a little different than in the past. Rather than being referred to as "championships" where a team title is awarded, the event will instead serve as a last chance for athletes to qualify for the upcoming postseason. Regional meets 3C and 4D will be held Feb. 11 and 18, respectively, with the Class 3 and 4 state championships held Feb. 27 and 28 at Liberty University.

Heritage will be well represented at this weekend's district meet.

Junior Akera Molette is currently ranked No. 1 in Class 3 in the 55 hurdles and high jump, second in the triple jump and third in the long jump.

Heritage's 4x200 relay squad, which will not participate at the district meet, is ranked first in the state in Class 3. Heritage is one of the favorites for the state title again this year, with help coming from Jaelyn Arnold (third in the shot put) and Taylor Porter (fourth in the long jump, fifth in the 55 dash).

On the boys side, Heritage's Markus White is the at the top of the rankings in the triple jump among Class 3 athletes and No. 2 in the long jump. Speedster Jaidyn Johnson is first in the 55 dash and second in the 300 dash.

The Heritage boys should receive plenty of competition this week from athletes at E.C. Glass and Liberty Christian.

Watch for E.C. Glass sophomore Ja'mar Smith, who this week broke the school record in the long jump with a leap of 23 feet, 6 inches. That mark ranks Smith as No. 1 among all high school athletes in Virginia in the event, regardless of class and including all public and private institutions. He leads a boys squad that features a number of competitive sprinters and jumpers.

Competition this weekend begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. with field events and the 3,200-meter finals. The meet continues Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m., with all other running events.

Altavista to induct second HOF class

Altavista will honor its newest Hall of Fame class, comprised of six individuals, on Saturday, and the school has boys and girls basketball events planned around the day.

The new class includes: Quintus Wade (Class of 1953), Edward Frazier ('69), Debra Spencer ('86), Lindsay Cole ('02), Kenny Hunt ('04) and Alvin Smith (Lifetime Colonel award).

The two most recognizable names to people across the Lynchburg area are Spencer and Hunt.

Spencer is considered a legendary high school basketball and volleyball coach, having amassed more than 400 basketball victories and more than 400 volleyball wins. After three decades at the helm, she stepped down from her basketball duties before the current season began, giving way to new head coach Jay Polk. Spencer is ranked 14th in the Virginia High School League's record book for all-time wins among coaches.

Hunt enthralled folks in Altavista throughout his basketball career. In 2004, he scored his 2,000th point, joining former Altavista standout Tracy Poindexter as the only Colonels to ever accomplish that feat. At the time, that accomplishment gave Altavista the distinction of being the only school in the state to ever produce two players who scored 2,000 points or more.

The Altavista girls welcome Jefferson Forest for a 2 p.m. game Saturday. The boys game, also against the Cavaliers, is scheduled for 4 p.m. The Altavista boys are currently ranked third in the state in Class 1 by Maxpreps.com, while Jefferson Forest is sixth in Class 4.