Prep Notebook: E.C. Glass vaults to top of Region 4D football ratings, Amherst's Charlton announces commitment, and more

Following its resounding 55-6 victory over visiting Jefferson Forest in the Black & Blue Bowl on Friday, E.C. Glass has taken over the top spot in the Virginia High School League's weekly playoff ratings, released Monday.

The Hilltoppers (6-1) eclipsed previous No. 1 Salem (6-1), which dropped to a close second in the Region 4D ratings. The VHSL's point system determines which teams from each region get into the state playoffs. Glass currently has 26.71 points, while Salem sports 26.57 points. So if the playoffs began today, the Hilltoppers would not only be the region's overall No. 1 seed, they'd have home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Ratings, of course, change on a weekly basis. There are three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Glass put up a whopping 517 yards of total offense against the Cavaliers (3-4), which remained sixth in the Region 4D poll (the top eight teams qualify for the postseason).

"We prepared well offensively and defensively," Glass coach Jeff Woody said after Friday's win, a pass-oriented affair in which quarterback George White threw for 301 yards. "We trimmed the playbook on offense and said, 'Let's focus on this.' And we put 55 points on the board and felt confident. Got the reserves in and they played good as well. Now we've gotta feed [the team] some humble pie in practice and get them back down to reality."

Elsewhere in the state-wide ratings, Liberty Christian Academy (7-0) maintained the No. 1 position in Region 3C with 30.28 points. Heritage (5-2) remained second with 26 points and Brookville (4-2) stayed in fourth (22.83 points). The Bulldogs defeated Heritage on Thursday in a defensive battle, 14-6. The Pioneers scored in the first quarter to make it 6-0 and led by that score until LCA took a 7-6 lead on its opening drive of the second half.

LCA coach Frank Rocco felt the tide turn in the final 24 minutes of action, as his offense started running down the clock more efficiently. Sophomore Gideon Davidson finished with 221 rushing yards, most of which he earned in third and fourth quarters.

"They're a big, physical, strong team," Rocco said of Heritage, "so it wasn't a definite that we'd be able to execute that. But sure enough — and Gideon is such a good running back."

Heading into Week 9, Heritage hopes to wrap up its final three opponents, the toughest of which will be Amherst on Nov. 4, the closing night of the regular season. The Pioneers have flashed strong defense, particularly in wins over E.C. Glass and Brookville, and in Friday's loss.

"We played our butts off, especially on defense," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said from the locker room at Williams Stadium. "Coach [Jay] Phares and the defense did a great job. Y'know, at the end of the day it's a team game, and we win together and we lose together. We lost this one. We start working tonight on JF [this week's opponent] and come back and regroup on Monday. With that being said, I think we proved we can play with anybody."

There were no other major moves for teams inside this newspaper's coverage area in this week's ratings. Rustburg (4-3) remained in the final playoff position in Region 3C, while Appomattox (5-3) stayed in the fifth spot in Region 2C. Also in 2C, Gretna (2-5) fell from seventh to the final eighth spot, with 16 points.

For this week's full ratings, scroll to the bottom of this story.

Amherst's Charlton makes commitment official

Amherst junior middle infielder Tyah Charlton announced her college commitment Monday via Twitter. She has given her verbal to the University of Georgia.

As a sophomore during the spring, Charlton was named Seminole District and Region 4D softball player of the year.

She hit a blistering .473 (27 of 57) with six home runs and 18 RBIs in her second varsity season. She also hit safely in 18 of 20 games, stole nine bases and helped the Lancers to a 15-5 record. She took home second-team all-state honors in Class 4 one year after helping Amherst win the Class 4 state softball championship.

"Dreams do come true," she tweeted Monday afternoon, "but you still have to put the work in to get there[.]"

Duking it out

After battling each other to the wire Friday, football squads at Amherst and Rustburg face tough challenges in Week 9. The Lancers, who eked out a 35-34 win over the Red Devils in Rustburg, now head to Brookville. And Rustburg travels to Lynchburg, where they'll face off against defensive-minded E.C. Glass.

Those likely will be the most interesting games the Seminole District has to offer this week.

"Gotta keep fighting to get better," Amherst's Bob Christmas said after last week's win. The victory came when Amherst, clinging to the one-point lead, stopped a Rustburg two-point conversion attempt with 2:29 left and then kept the ball in the closing minutes.

Rustburg was poised to walk away with the win even though it trailed by 14 points entering the fourth quarter, when it reeled of 13 unanswered.

"I expected a close game," Christmas added. "We went up by two touchdowns, I’m disappointed that we didn’t really get focused and maintain that. That’s the time you’ve really gotta be focused. And of course you’ve gotta credit them for making some plays. I thought for a while there we kind of lost our focus, like we had it won, and it almost came back to bite us."

Amherst will try to break a four-game losing streak against the Bees, who got back into the win column with a blowout of Liberty last week after losing to LCA and Heritage. Rustburg also has dropped four in a row to E.C. Glass.

VHSL Weekly Rankings

Region 4D

1. E.C. Glass (6-1);26.71

2. Salem (6-1);26.57

3. Louisa County (8-0);25.75

4. Amherst County (6-1);24.57

5. Orange County (5-1);23.33

6. Jefferson Forest (3-4);21.14

7. Pulaski County (4-3);20.42

8. Halifax County (3-4);20.42

9. Western Albemarle (3-4);20.14

10. GW-Danville (3-4);20.14

11. Mecklenburg County (2-5);19.57

12. Blacksburg (0-7);15.14

Region 3C

1. Liberty Christian (7-0);30.28

2. Heritage (5-2);26.00

3. Staunton (7-0);24.28

4. Brookville (5-2);22.85

5. Turner Ashby (5-2);22.14

6. Spotswood (5-2);21.71

7. Wilson Memorial (5-2);21.14

8. Rustburg (4-3);19.42

9. Fort Defiance (3-4);16.71

10. Rockbridge County (2-5);16.14

11. Broadway (2-5);15.14

12. Monticello (1-6);14.85

13. Waynesboro (1-6);14.42

14. Charlottesville (0-7);13.85

15. Liberty (0-7);12.85

16. Fluvanna County (0-7);12.71

Region 3D

1. Lord Botetourt (6-1);25.42

2. Christiansburg (5-2);23.00

3. Cave Spring (5-2);22.71

4. Bassett (5-2);22.57

5. Magna Vista (5-3);22.12

6. Abingdon (4-3);18.85

7. Staunton River (4-3);18.85

8. William Byrd (2-5);17.00

9. Hidden Valley (2-6);16.62

10. Carroll County (1-6);15.14

11. Northside (0-7);13.71

12. Tunstall (0-7);12.00

Region 2C

1. Radford (7-0);26.00

2. Martinsville (6-1);25.00

3. Floyd County (6-1);21.28

4. Glenvar (5-3);20.00

5. Appomattox (5-3);19.12

6. Alleghany (4-4);17.25

7. Chatham (4-3);16.57

8. Gretna (2-5);16.00

9. James River-Buchanan (3-4);15.71

10. Dan River (3-4);15.57

11. Patrick County (2-5);13.85

12. Nelson County (1-6);10.71

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (5-1);22.66

2. Central Lunenburg (8-0);22.25

3. Buffalo Gap (4-3);18.00

4. Franklin (4-3);16.14

5. Sussex Central (3-4);14.14

6. William Campbell (3-5);13.25

7. Surry (2-5);12.42

8. Altavista (0-7);10.14

9. Cumberland (0-7);9.00