Prep Notebook: Final Jug Bowl thoughts, Brookville and LCA prepare to clash, and more

Heritage kept the little brown jug for the fourth straight year when it defeated E.C. Glass 49-42 on Saturday afternoon in the latest installment of the rivalry that lived up to its billing.
Glass now leads the all-time series (which dates back to 1976) 31-28-1. The combined scoring in that time is razor thin, with Glass leading 975-898. But since the turn of the century, the rivalry has favored the Pioneers, who have gone 18-6 against Glass in that time frame. Heritage also has won 12 of the last 13 in the series.
In the 60th meeting between the two clubs Saturday, Heritage withstood a furious Glass rally.
"Our determination is crazy," HHS running back and linebacker Rajan Booker said after the game. Booker scooped up a fumble and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown as part of two Heritage scores that took place within eight seconds of each other in the second quarter.
"We get screamed on in film, screamed on in practice. We've got to have that determination, we've got to have that grit to be like, 'Y'know what? Coach is right. I've got to fix this. I've got to straighten up. I've got to be coachable.' So us being determined enough to be like 'Hey, suck it up, move on,' that's what really won us the game."
Glass' second-half comeback bid began with a 76-yard passing touchdown from George White to Marty Kittrell on the Hilltoppers first drive of the half. The Hilltoppers then toughened up defensively when Mike Thomas dropped Heritage's Zach Steele (150 rushing yards) for a 3-yard loss. That set the tone for Glass' scoring barrage and gave them more intensity on defense.
"That was real key, a key ingredient to what we did in the second half," Thomas said.
White finished with 446 passing yards, a number that was corrected Monday to reflect a 98-yard hook-and-lateral play that tied the game at 42. He also threw for five TDs.
"We knew going into halftime that [35=14] lead was not gonna be safe, especially with George White at quarterback," HHS coach Brad Bradley said. "They've got so many weapons."
Heritage players, it seemed, already had learned something in the moments following the victory.
"We got comfortable with the lead," running back and receiver Darius Brown said. He scored the game-winning touchdown off a 79-yard pass from Kam Burns (208 passing yards). "That shouldn't happen, and that's not gonna happen for the rest of the year."
Each kicker was spot-on Saturday, with Heritage's Karson Adcock going 7 for 7 on extra point attempts and Glass' Aidan Palys drilling all six of his PATs.
Rustburg-LCA game pushed back
Rustburg was set to host Liberty Christian in a Monday night football game, but that event has now been rescheduled for a second time. It will now be played Friday, Oct. 1. Each team had penciled in a bye on that date.
Heritage is scheduled to play Rustburg at 2 p.m. Saturday at City Stadium, giving the Pioneers their second straight Saturday game ahead of their Oct. 1 bye.
LCA has been pulverizing opponents, averaging 53.6 points per game. Rustburg (2-1) is coming off a win over Altavista in which Ceyron Jones rushed for 205 yards, scored four touchdowns and added two two-point conversions.
Brookville-LCA on tap
One of the most thrilling games of Week 5 will feature two top-notch Seminole District squads who have become rivals the last five years. Brookville (3-0) and LCA (3-0) are scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Liberty University's Williams Stadium.
The game could have notable playoff ramifications for each team. Both reside in Region 3C, where LCA currently occupies the top spot and Brookville the No. 2 position.
They met twice in the abbreviated spring season, with Brookville earning a 25-14 victory on opening night. LCA responded by bouncing the Bees in the opening round of the playoffs, 42-14.
Brookville and LCA have met five times, beginning in 2017. Brookville leads the series 3-2, with the Bulldogs outscoring BHS all-time, 117-111. LCA has averaged 23.4 points per game in the series, while Brookville averages 22.2 ppg.
Another area rescheduled football game takes place tonight, as Nelson hosts Randolph-Henry at 7 p.m. The Governors (1-2) received their first victory of the season Friday when they defeated Cumberland, 20-16. Randolph-Henry and Nelson originally were slated to play in Week 1. The Governors claimed the only meeting between the two schools in 2019, with a 50-23 score.
Appomattox updates COVID policies
Appomattox County High School on Monday put in place new policies aimed at blunting the spread of COVID-19 for indoor athletic events.
According to information provided by ACHS athletic director Chris Dodge, spectators will be required to wear masks at all times while in school inside school buildings. Players will wear masks unless they are actively participating in warm-ups or game situations. They will be required to wear masks during stretching, before games and while sitting on the bench. Coaches will wear masks at all times.
ACHS will not permit athletes to change in locker rooms, so they are asked to arrive dressed to play.
"Please help us keep Appomattox healthy and Appomattox County Public Schools Open," Dodge wrote in an email.
Each school division typically has its own COVID-19 policies in place. Volleyball has been affected more than any other fall sport, with dozens of games in the area postponed or canceled within the first 3½ weeks of the season.