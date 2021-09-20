Prep Notebook: Final Jug Bowl thoughts, Brookville and LCA prepare to clash, and more

Heritage kept the little brown jug for the fourth straight year when it defeated E.C. Glass 49-42 on Saturday afternoon in the latest installment of the rivalry that lived up to its billing.

Glass now leads the all-time series (which dates back to 1976) 31-28-1. The combined scoring in that time is razor thin, with Glass leading 975-898. But since the turn of the century, the rivalry has favored the Pioneers, who have gone 18-6 against Glass in that time frame. Heritage also has won 12 of the last 13 in the series.

In the 60th meeting between the two clubs Saturday, Heritage withstood a furious Glass rally.

"Our determination is crazy," HHS running back and linebacker Rajan Booker said after the game. Booker scooped up a fumble and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown as part of two Heritage scores that took place within eight seconds of each other in the second quarter.

"We get screamed on in film, screamed on in practice. We've got to have that determination, we've got to have that grit to be like, 'Y'know what? Coach is right. I've got to fix this. I've got to straighten up. I've got to be coachable.' So us being determined enough to be like 'Hey, suck it up, move on,' that's what really won us the game."