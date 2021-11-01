Prep Notebook: Football teams jockey for playoff position, and more

The final week of the regular season is here, and it will determine hopes for the playoffs, seedings and which teams receive first-round home games. Also on the line: the Seminole District crown.

District leader Liberty Christian (8-0 overall, 5-0 Seminole) hosts E.C. Glass (8-1, 5-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium. If LCA wins, it claims the district title to go with its top spot in Region 3C. The Hilltoppers can earn a share of the district by upsetting the Bulldogs. Heritage (7-2, 5-1) can force a three-way tie atop the district standings if it defeats Amherst (4-4, 3-3) and Glass beats LCA.

"We're just trying to ride this momentum and go into [Friday's game against LCA]," Glass receiver Eli Wood said after his team defeated Brookville 42-7 last week. "No one's giving us a shot; we don't care. We believe, and that's all that matters."

Glass has won five straight since its Sept. 18 loss to Heritage, a 49-42 slugfest that came down to the Hilltoppers' final possession. LCA, coming off a spring campaign in which it advanced to the VHSL state semifinals in Class 3 for the first time in program history, hasn't been challenged across four quarters this season.

Home is where playoffs are?