Prep Notebook: Football teams jockey for playoff position, and more

The final week of the regular season is here, and it will determine hopes for the playoffs, seedings and which teams receive first-round home games. Also on the line: the Seminole District crown.
District leader Liberty Christian (8-0 overall, 5-0 Seminole) hosts E.C. Glass (8-1, 5-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium. If LCA wins, it claims the district title to go with its top spot in Region 3C. The Hilltoppers can earn a share of the district by upsetting the Bulldogs. Heritage (7-2, 5-1) can force a three-way tie atop the district standings if it defeats Amherst (4-4, 3-3) and Glass beats LCA.
"We're just trying to ride this momentum and go into [Friday's game against LCA]," Glass receiver Eli Wood said after his team defeated Brookville 42-7 last week. "No one's giving us a shot; we don't care. We believe, and that's all that matters."
Glass has won five straight since its Sept. 18 loss to Heritage, a 49-42 slugfest that came down to the Hilltoppers' final possession. LCA, coming off a spring campaign in which it advanced to the VHSL state semifinals in Class 3 for the first time in program history, hasn't been challenged across four quarters this season.
Home is where playoffs are?
Win the Region 3C crown and LCA will have home-field advantage at Williams Stadium through at least the first three weeks of the playoffs, and possibly for the state semifinals, should it reach that point. Region 3C and 3D winners face off in the state semis, and the team with the most playoff points hosts. Right now, LCA has more points (30.5) than 3D leader Christiansburg (29.3). Reach the state championship and LCA will feel right at home, because that game is scheduled to be played at LU, the Bulldogs' home field.
Heritage is hoping for home-field advantage for at least the first two weeks in Region 3C. The Pioneers are ranked second in the region. Brookville (5-3, 3-3) is in good position for a first-round home game in the No. 3 spot.
In 4D, E.C. Glass is tied for third with Western Albemarle and also appears destined to host a first-round home bout.
The only other team guaranteed home-field advantage for at least the first two weeks is Appomattox (8-1, 6-0 Dogwood). The Raiders are off this week, have captured the Dogwood title and are currently ranked No. 2 in Region 2C behind Glenvar.
On the bubble
Six other teams are on the playoff bubble. Amherst is in eighth place for the final playoff spot in 4D, ranked just a half point ahead of Pulaski. Staunton River is eighth in 3D. Rustburg is seventh in 3C and travels to Brookville on Friday.
Gretna is seventh in 2C, but the Hawks' status will change more than normal by the time the VHSL releases its playoff seeds this weekend. Gretna travels to Chatham on Tuesday for a makeup game at 6 p.m., then plays its regular-season finale Friday by hosting Nelson. In 1B, William Campbell is sixth and Altavista is seventh, with only six teams advancing in that region.
Liberty is in 12th place in 3C but can't be ruled out of the playoffs because just 2½ points separate five teams vying for the eighth and final region slot.
Brookville volleyball wins a thriller
Riley Blank tallied 17 kills and five aces, Jamesyn Finnerty added 10 kills and nine aces, and the Bees won their first-round playoff game in Region 3C on Monday night, holding on in the final set to defeat visiting Liberty Christian 24-26, 25-21, 25-19, 13-25, 15-7.
Emma Dooley added 15 digs for BHS (11-8), while Hannah Holofchek totaled 17 assists. The eighth-seeded Bees and No. 1 Rustburg meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the region quarterfinals. The Red Devils start the playoffs looking to win the Class 3 state championship for the second straight year.
In other area volleyball action Monday, Nelson County defeated James River (Buchanan) 3-2 in the 2C play-in game and heads to top-seeded Floyd County on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. match.
A handful of other region volleyball games are scheduled for Tuesday, including Amherst at E.C. Glass. Appomattox begins its postseason push after finishing the regular season with a 15-0 record.
In Virginia Independent Schools action, defending Division III state champ Timberlake Christian (24-3) heads back to the VISAA state tournament, which begins Nov. 10. The Tornadoes won the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics tournament last weekend without dropping a set. Brooklyn Finnerty was named tourney MVP, finishing with a total of 35 kills and 13 digs. Maddie Lecik and Kinley Phillips received all-VACA honors.
Cross Country region championships on tap
Jefferson Forest's Brannon Adams and Zoie Lamanna both will vie for Region 4D titles Tuesday at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville. The runners have made waves across the running scene again this season. JF will contend for the team titles. The 3C championships take place Tuesday in Fishersville.