Prep Notebook: Gretna promotes Miller to head football coach; Amherst baseball adds No. 1 region seed to Seminole crown

"They'll be able to hit the ground running," Miller said. "The guys are excited. We're gonna keep our heads down and work hard and see what happens."

Miller may introduce some new wrinkles into Gretna's offense. Simpson brought back the Wing-T and installed it three years ago.

"We're probably going to open things up a little bit," Miller said. "We'll still be a run team and spread it out a little bit, too, and get the ball to our athletes in space to make some things happen."

Miller said he'll stress accountability, teaching players to "do the right thing when people are watching and when they aren't watching."

"Not all of them will have the chance to go play football beyond high school," the new coach said, "but they will have the opportunity to go out into the world and be productive citizens. That's what we want to teach. ... So we're gonna keep it simple and have fun."

Amherst baseball top seed in Region 4D

After earning the Seminole District regular-season crown, Amherst's baseball squad found out Thursday it will be the top team in the upcoming Region 4D tournament.