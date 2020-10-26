Prep Notebook: Gretna's Daniel bikes for support, Brookville hires new wrestling coach, and more

The usual fundraisers Herb Daniel puts on for his team each year were upended by the coronavirus, so the Gretna girls basketball coach turned to a recent passion: biking.
Daniel, who began riding during quarantine this spring as a way to get more cardio exercise, biked through portions of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia over the weekend.
He logged more than 100 miles along the way, riding down parkways and trails and even a section of highway.
Initially, Daniel wanted to gather as many people as possible and ask them to bike their own race for his Hawks, sort of a virtual race like others that've popped up across the U.S. during pandemic months. But he couldn't get as many people to participate as he'd imagined, so he went on the journey by himself, driving to Georgia and then hitting strategic points along the way, like Augusta, Georgia; Columbia, South Carolina; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and finishing in Lynchburg.
Many of the spots the retired U.S. Army Major rode are part of the East Coast Greenway, a 3,000-mile route for biking and walking that connects 15 states, from Maine to Florida.
He raised roughly $1,200 — not as much as he'd have liked, but enough to pay for his girls team to attend a couple offseason tournaments, buy T-shirts and help pay for Hudl — a digital platform that includes game footage and information to help athletes receive college exposure.
All across the country, coaches like Daniel are getting creative as high school athletic budgets are slashed because of the pandemic.
Gone, too, are alternative ways programs bring in money, such as fundraisers. When Daniel takes his team to Virginia Tech for its fundraiser each year, the Hawks can pull in anywhere from $4,000 to $5,000. That helps pay for shoes, five or six fall tournaments and showcases, and travel, with some money left over to go back into the program's account for the future.
In a year of social distance, a bike ride ended up being a good way to raise awareness. It also serves as a lesson for his players. Daniel may be new to biking, but he took a chance and went on the trip anyway.
He sometimes provides them with another anecdote. Daniel's biggest fear is heights. So while in the Army, he went to airborne school. Being in plane, he said, and realizing "there's only one way out, that makes you face your fears."
That's what he wants his players to do: address their challenges head-on.
"I love my ladies, and I want them to be productive citizens," he said of his Hawks, which will shoot for their third straight Dogwood District title this winter. "I want to teach them if there's something you want, go out and work for it. There isn't anything you can't do."
Brookville hires new wrestling coach
Ryan Harris, a Brookville grad who also serves as an assistant football coach, has taken over the school's wrestling program.
Harris replaces Warren Stewart, who coached the Bees for the last four years. Harris, age 40, will be joined by friend and former teammate Andrew Shuler, son of longtime coach Don Shuler.
Harris was hired late in the spring. Brookville featured so many seniors from last season's team, so he and Stewart set out to reload the program with athletes, because only about five wrestlers remained.
Now, Harris said, Brookville has 20-some wrestlers, some of whom grew up wrestling in the Bees Club when they were younger. Among them is Caleb Marshall, a football player who wrestled and was dominant as a kid, and now has caught Harris' attention at the 160- or 170-pound weight class.
Harris wrestled at BHS in the late 1990s in the 215-pound weight class. He also was an offensive guard and defensive tackle on the football team. With Andrew Shuler, he receives the help of another knowledgeable grappler who won state titles in 1997, '98 and '99.
"It's such a rich tradition of wrestling," Harris said of BHS. "Everybody's tied together."
Last season, the Bees sent six wrestlers to the Class 3 state tournament. Three won state titles: Isaac Dolph, Jalen Fyffe and Garrett Good. All three have graduated, but Quintavius Harris has returned for his senior season after garnering 20 wins and claiming a region title last season. Harris made a state appearance and won his first bout last season at 132 pounds.
Michael Viar also returns after advancing to states at 170 as a freshman last season and garnering 22 wins overall.
LCA's Benton makes brief NFL appearance
Liberty Christian graduate and former LU standout Elijah Benton was added to Cleveland Browns active roster at safety prior to their game at Pittsburgh Nov. 18.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Benton was signed by the Browns in May as an undrafted free agent. The promotion was seen as temporary. He was sent back to the team's practice squad after the game.
