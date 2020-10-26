Prep Notebook: Gretna's Daniel bikes for support, Brookville hires new wrestling coach, and more

All across the country, coaches like Daniel are getting creative as high school athletic budgets are slashed because of the pandemic.

Gone, too, are alternative ways programs bring in money, such as fundraisers. When Daniel takes his team to Virginia Tech for its fundraiser each year, the Hawks can pull in anywhere from $4,000 to $5,000. That helps pay for shoes, five or six fall tournaments and showcases, and travel, with some money left over to go back into the program's account for the future.

In a year of social distance, a bike ride ended up being a good way to raise awareness. It also serves as a lesson for his players. Daniel may be new to biking, but he took a chance and went on the trip anyway.

He sometimes provides them with another anecdote. Daniel's biggest fear is heights. So while in the Army, he went to airborne school. Being in plane, he said, and realizing "there's only one way out, that makes you face your fears."

That's what he wants his players to do: address their challenges head-on.