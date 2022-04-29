Prep Notebook: Harpster makes Glass baseball history, Brookville's Calloway signs, LCA announces new football stadium, and more

Mike Harpster was in the zone Thursday night. So in the zone, in fact, that he accomplished something no pitcher at E.C. Glass has in at least 25 years, if not longer.

The junior flame-thrower threw a perfect game in the Hilltoppers' 17-0 victory against Liberty High in Bedford, striking out 12 of the 15 batters he faced in the run-ruled, five-inning affair.

Harpster, a 6-foot right-hander, had everything working. His slider dived away from hitters and his four-seam fastball was nearly unhittable, topping out several times throughout the game at 90 mph.

"Once I got to the fourth inning, I started realizing," Harpster said of when he noticed he was working on a perfect game. "Then I kind of went out there and I was pumped up. I was feeling good, and I just got it done."

Harpster needed just 56 pitches, and he threw 47 of them for strikes. Liberty put the ball in play just three times: a grounder to Carter Jones at shortstop, a ball hit to Jimmy Evans at second base, and a comebacker to the mound that Harpster tossed to Ryan Litchford at first base. Harpster was still going strong by the time he left the mound for good: his last pitch hit 90.

"He only threw nine balls, so he had command of everything," Glass coach Allen Jones said. "Just pounding the zone. There were no oops pitches."

Harpster also went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs batted in.

Harpster began pitching when he was around age 7 or 8. These days he plays travel ball, so he works on his craft year-round. His breakout year occurred last year as a sophomore. He gained weight and a little extra velocity during the offseason and began incorporating his slider and curve into his repertoire more often.

The result: He's currently 4-1 with a 0.86 ERA and has allowed just 10 hits this season. He's struck out 54 batters in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

Harpster said he wasn't feeling too well before Thursday's game. But Glass tacked on three runs in the first inning, so the junior relaxed a little.

"So I never really pitched with pressure," Harpster said. "I just went out there and let it lose. I was able to just locate. Felt pretty well after the first inning."

Jones and assistant coach Jeff Harpster started doing research Friday morning to find out when the last time a Glass pitcher had thrown a perfect game. There wasn't one under the Hilltoppers previous coach, Jeremy Sink, or under longtime coach Kevin Brown, whose years with the varsity club date back to the 1990s.

"We're gonna have to go further back," Jones added, "But I'd love to see."

Jones said at Friday afternoon's practice he still planned to reach out to some Glass alums to find out when a perfect game last occurred for the midtown school.

"It's so rare," Jones said of the perfect game. "I was like, 'Fellas, it's the accomplishment of a program. It's the biggest accolade.' … It's a huge accomplishment for Mike, but it's a team's biggest accomplishment," Jones added. "I just get chills. People go through their whole careers [without being part of a perfect game]."

Brookville's Calloway signs NLI

Pitcher Destiny Calloway became the third player on the 2022 Brookville team to announce her college plans when she signed a national letter of intent to play at South Carolina State in a ceremony held at the school Friday afternoon.

"I've always dreamed of going to an HBCU," Calloway said. "I like everything that surrounds [the school], I like the area, and I've always wanted to be in South Carolina."

Later in the evening, the right-hander picked up her eighth victory of the season in a 4-3 win over Liberty Christian.

Calloway has been consistent in the circle for Brookville this season and carried the Bees through a few nail-biters, too. She fanned 15 in a 4-3 win over Liberty earlier this month, threw all 10 innings and struck out eight against in another win over LCA on April 1, and stuck out six Friday night.

Calloway said South Carolina State was attracted to the energy she displays on the diamond. "They like how I'm positive, how I always uplift my teammates. They like how when I'm on the field I'm always in game mode. I'm always focused. I give it all I've got."

She is the latest senior to announce her college plans from the team. Centerfielder Liz Pennington announced last month that she's headed to Virginia Wesleyan, and infielder/pitcher Lainey Palmer is headed to Bluefield University in West Virginia.

"It's all about building character," Brookville coach Gary Ferguson said, speaking of the program that has produced top-level college talent in recent years. "I always say winning and losing takes care of itself if you've got good-character kids."

Then Ferguson looked at Calloway, who sat ready to sign her NLI. "So when you go down to South Carolina State, make us proud. Not only us, but make yourself proud, make your family proud. Keep doing the things that you do and God will continue to bless you."

LCA announces new football stadium and track complex

Liberty Christian Academy plans to break ground on a new football stadium and track complex in July, with the goal of opening it by the fall of 2023.

The school made the announcement this week via a press release. The stadium will include a synthetic turf, asphalt track, more than 4,000 seats, concession stands and band practice field.

A public hearing with the Lynchburg Planning Commission will be held May 11, and the commission can decide at that time whether to recommend Lynchburg City Council grant the school a conditional use permit to begin building the stadium. Council is tentatively slated to take up the matter in late June.

LCA originally sought and received a conditional use permit for a new football stadium in 2018, but plans were tabled and the permit eventually went stale. The school currently plays its home games at Williams Stadium.

The stadium would be the largest athletic project on the local prep scene since construction work finished on the new Heritage High School facilities in 2016-17.

Koudelka on a tear

In his first season at Virginia Episcopal School, lacrosse player Billy Koudelka is nearing a major milestone: the school record for goals in a season.

The 6-foot-8 former E.C. Glass goalie poured on 10 goals Wednesday against Covenant an 10 more Friday against Trinity Episcopal. He is currently 10 goals shy of the school record.

Koudelka played goalie on Glass' 2021 team, which reached the Class 4 state championship team.

Sidelines

Heritage standout track and field athlete Deuce Crawford announced this week he has committed to Appalachian State. He won two state outdoor titles as a junior last June and has been on a tear as a senior. At the indoor championships this winter, Crawford, who also had a stellar football career at wide receiver, won three state championships: the 55 dash, 300 dash and 4x200 relay. He also set a new record in the 55 dash with a 6.37, which broke the mark previously held by LCA's Davis Lane and Blacksburg's Cole Beck. ... Former VES guard Jaelin Llewellyn announced Friday he is transferring to Michigan to play for Juwan Howard. Llewellyn headed to Princeton after playing his junior and senior seasons at VES. He averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season for the Tigers.

