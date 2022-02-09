Prep Notebook: Heritage's Banks and Hubbard attend signing ceremony, Brookville boys place third at Region 3C swim championships, and more

Carter Banks grew up a Dukes fan. So when James Madison came knocking, he wasn't going to turn down the offer.

Banks made his decision official Wednesday afternoon, signing his national letter of intent to suit up at JMU after receiving a preferred walk-on offer. The Pioneers defensive end was joined by teammate and wide receiver Keshaun Hubbard, who announced he's headed to Danville's Averett University.

Banks made his decision last week and chose JMU over the University of Charleston (W.Va.).

"Harrisonburg is home," Banks said. "Virginia is home. ... I'm just looking forward to developing and playing the best football I can."

Banks said he expects to serve as an edge rusher, or Stud, in JMU's schemes. At defensive end as a senior, he finished with 33 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks and four pass breakups. He was also a first-team all-Seminole District and all-Region 3C honoree.

Hubbard finished his senior season with 30 catches for 567 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 18.9 yards per reception and was a first-team all-Region 3C selection and a second-team all-Seminole honoree. He made up his mind to attend Averett in December.

"I felt like there was something they had that matched what we have here at Heritage," Hubbard said, "and the connection with the coaches was great."

Heritage football coach Brad Bradley challenged students who gathered to watch the signing ceremony, some of them younger football players hoping to reach the next level.

"At the end of the day, it's a special thing to call yourself a college football player for four years," he said. "... Now the real work begins."

SWIMMING

LCA's Gordon wins two region titles

Liberty Christian’s JC Gordon swam to a pair of Region 3C titles Wednesday at Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville, adding wins in the 200 and 500 freestyle races to his career haul.

Gordon won the 200 by more than four seconds with a 1:46.16, a time that was better than the one he posted a year ago to finish third in the region meet by about 1½ seconds off his third-place showing in the Class 3 state meet in 2021. The sophomore posted a 4:53.36 to win the 500 — an event that featured all local swimmers in the top three — by nearly 15 seconds.

Brookville’s Kyle Sennett was second in the event with a 5:08.21, edging teammate and third-place finisher Cameron St. Clair (5:09.00).

St. Clair was third in the 100 back with a 1:00.10.

All three of those local swimmers were part of relay teams that finished in the top three Wednesday.

Gordon anchored the 200 free relay in which LCA finished second, just 0.21 seconds behind Fluvanna. Gabe Provost, Landon Bivens and Jake Choi joined Gordon to post a 1:33.21.

Sennett and St. Clair joined Ethan Mayfield and Solomon Lewis for a third-place finish in the 400 free relay with a 3:35.62.

Heritage’s Emily Judy was the top local finisher in the girls meet, winning one region title and taking second in another event.

Judy won by 0.38 seconds in the 100 breaststroke, posting a 1:10.32. She finished just over a second behind Monticello’s Elisabeth Bendall in the 200 individual medley with a 2:12.33.

The Brookville boys were the area’s top team on the day, finishing third with 63 points. LCA was fourth with 59. Fluvanna County won the meet with 104 points, while Spotswood was second at 86.

On the girls side, Judy powered Heritage to sixth place in the team standings. HHS had 32 points. LCA was seventh with 26. Monticello posted 114 points for the team title.

CHEERLEADING

Four JF cheerleaders named all-state

Four Jefferson Forest cheerleaders joined elite company Wednesday, when the Virginia High School League announced the 40 students that have earned Class 4 all-state accolades.

Mallory Marshall, Christian Grider-Martin, Karli Jacobs and Karsyn Jacobs represented JF on the all-state second team, which included 20 cheerleaders. The quartet helped the Cavaliers to a tie for sixth in the Class 4 state finals in November. Last week, Staunton River's Sky Mullins received an all-state nod in Class 3.