Prep Notebook: Hilltoppers hold signing day, Seminole District tournament get underway

Neo Corsini, who has held down the offensive line at E.C. Glass throughout his high school career, is about to embark on a totally new experience.

Not too many high school athletes decide to take on in college a sport they've never played. Especially a brutal one. But at a signing ceremony held at Glass on Thursday afternoon, Corsini formerly announced his decision to play not football at the next level, but a sport few athletes in Central Virginia ever consider: rugby.

He'll battle it out with the University of Georgia's Rugby Football Club, which bills itself as the oldest cub sport offered on the Athens campus.

"It's something I'll definitely be able to figure out," the 6-foot-1, 235-pound guard and defensive tackle said of the sport. "Once I'm out there playing, I feel like I'll be able to pick it up. I'm a little nervous, like the wear and tear on my body, because I have had a lot of injuries in sports — and as you know, rugby's a brutal one — but I've always been a big fan of contact sports, and rugby's one that I always wanted to have a chance to play, so to have this opportunity, I'm really excited about it."

The guy whose football teammates gave him the nickname "The Italian Stallion" because of his family's heritage thought he'd be done with organized sports once high school ended. He knew he wanted to attend UGA, then happened to meet the university's rugby coach. He'd watched the sport before. That coach, Corsini said, ended up recruiting him off football film Corsini sent.

"He was all about me joining the team," Corsini said.

Corsini was one of nine athletes to attend the signing ceremony at Glass. He also wasn't the only one to announce his intentions to play a sport not offered by the Virginia High School League; his classmate, baseball player George Best, made official his decision to play hockey at West Virginia University. Best has played hockey on junior circuits for years.

Maddi Olsen made her decision final to play at University of Lynchburg, where her father Todd is the head women's coach (Todd also coaches the Glass girls squad currently). Then Maddi Olsen went out a few hours later and helped her Hilltoppers to a 6-0 win over Liberty in the Seminole District semifinals by chipping in an assist.

Other athletes honored at the event were basketball standout Jordyn-Wright Goode (Eastern Mennonite); Keaton Napior (soccer, University of Lynchburg), Tavion Jenkins (football, Bluefield University); Spencer Knight (tennis, Southern Virginia University); Andy McCormick (track & field, University of Lynchburg); and Fish Roopnarine (wrestling, Washington & Jefferson College).

BOYS SOCCER

Jefferson Forest 5, Liberty 0

Kyle Butcher and Walker Stebbings scored two times apiece — and each assisted the other's goal one time — as Jefferson Forest rolled over Liberty in the semifinal round of the Seminole District tournament in Forest on Thursday.

Forest (15-1-1) did most of its damage in the first half, with four goals. Jonah Towles added the other goal, unassisted, for JF.

The victory set up an anticipated rematch between Forest and E.C. Glass in the Seminole finals, to be held at 7 p.m. Monday at JF.

The Cavaliers won both regular-season matchups. This one won't have any bearing on postseason play, but it is a chance to capture a district crown. JF and Glass also could meet in the upcoming Region 4D tournament.

E.C. Glass 3, LCA 1

LCA (12-3) came out swinging and scored on a penalty kick in the third minute by Drew Thomas, but E.C. Glass (13-4) quickly recovered to score all three of its goals in a 15-minute stretch, getting two by standout Felix Lopez-Valentine in the Seminole semifinals.

Sam Yarbrough tied the game in the 20th minute off an assist by Lopez-Valentine, then assisted Lopez-Vaentine's goal five minutes later. Connor Reid-Perry assisted Lopez-Valentine in the 35th minute.

GIRLS SOCCER

E.C. Glass 6, Liberty 0

Lydia Ashcroft scored two goals and had two assists, Libbie Sommardahl added two goals and an assist, and E.C. Glass improved to 16-1 on the season with the rout of Liberty in the Seminole District semifinals.

Ashcroft scored both goals for Glass in the first half. Sommardahl kept up the pressure in the second half with goals in the 48th and 67th minutes. AP Webb and Katelyn Hargis scored Glass' other goals.

That likely sets up a third meeting between Glass and JF in the district finals. JF hosts LCA in the other semifinal on Friday. Glass won both regular-season meetings against the Cavaliers.

BASEBALL

Jefferson Forest 15, E.C. Glass 3

Breckin Nace went 3 for 3 with a triple and five runs batted in, Evan Mace hit a three-run homer in the second inning and Forest shook off a loss to Glass (11-9) from earlier this month by pounding out 12 hits in the Seminole semifinals.

Sam Bell allowed just two hits across 3⅔ innings for JF. Mace and Peyton Smith had two hits apiece for the Cavaliers, who struck for nine runs in the second inning and six in the third.

The Cavaliers (17-4) face rival Liberty Christian in the district final Monday evening.

Liberty Christian 5, Amherst 1

LCA hurler Ben Blair didn't allow a hit across four innings, and John Simmons and Logan Duff had two hits each as the Bulldogs advanced to the Seminole finals by scoring four runs across the fifth and sixth innings.

Will Palmer was 1 for 2 with three RBIs for LCA (17-2), which faces JF in the final. Amherst (11-10) had just two hits, from Christian Harris and Dakota Maberry.

SOFTBALL

Rustburg 4, Jefferson Forest 2

A home run in the sixth inning by Rustburg freshman Nahla Bigham broke a 1-1 tie, Eden Bigham pitched a scoreless seven and struck out 10 overall, and Rustburg (17-2) advanced to the Seminole finals by defeating the Cavaliers (11-8).

RHS' Destiny Jones homered in the first.

JF struck for two runs in the first. Kinsley Peek went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Rustburg plays Amherst in a matchup of defending state champs Monday for the title.

Amherst 5, Brookville 0

Dylan McNerney took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and Amherst (15-4) had no problems with Brookville (13-7) in the other district semifinal. McNerney allowed two hits in the final frame, to Kayleigh Dobyns and Destiny Calloway.

Kaelyn Ramsey an McKyla Padgett had two hits apiece for Amherst.

TRACK & FIELD

JF wins district titles

Jefferson Forest's Addison Hilton claimed the 200 and 400 dashes, then anchored his team's first-place finish in the 4x400 relay and distance runner Brennan Adams claimed the 1,600 and 3,200 runs as the boys and girls teams from Forest swept both sides of the Seminole District championships, held at Brookville on Wednesday. Complete scoring was not available by press time Wednesday.

Forest (161 points) outpaced E.C. Glass (117) on the boys side. On the girls side, JF (182) won over Heritage (110).

Forest had multiple double winners on the girls side of the event, with Zoie Lamanna claiming the 800 and 3,200 runs, Shauna Skow winning the 1,600 and then running the first leg of the Cavaliers' champion 4x800 relay squad, Kandace McIvor cruising to victories in the 100 and 300 hurdles, and Hannah Pettyjohn winning the pole vault and shot put.

Heritage's Alaysia Oakes was bested by Rustburg's NaKayla Foster in the 100 dash, but Oakes returned to claim four events: the 200 and 400 dashes and the long jump and triple jump.

For more results, see below.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Seminole District Championships

at Brookville, Wednesday's late results

Team scores: 1. Jefferson Forest 161, 2. E.C. Glass 117, 3. Heritage 79, 4. Amherst 71, 5. LCA 60, 6. Brookville 26, 7. Liberty 9.

Top 3 individuals — 100 Dash: 1. Zach Steele (Heritage) 11.09, 2. Jeb Moon (LCA) 11.20, 3. Jaidyn Johnson (Heritage) 11.24; 200 Dash: 1. Addison Hilton (JF) 22.28, 2. Jeb Moon (LCA) 22.36, 3. Jaidyn Johnson (Heritage) 23.06; 400 Dash: 1. Addison Hilton (JF) 49.70, 2. Brian Aveson (JF) 50.73, 3. Will Gregory (Amherst) 51.08; 800 Run: 1. Chasen Hunt (Brookville) 1:58.94, 2. Brent Wesolowski (Brookville) 1:59.00, 3. Jacob White (JF) 2:02.24; 1,600 Run: 1. Brannon Adams (JF) 4:23.34, 2. Alex Jordan (JF) 4:31.71, 3. Luke Gaylor (JF) 4:43.62; 3,200 Run: 1. Brannon Adams (JF) 9:53.59, 2. Alex Jordan (JF) 11:15.36, 3. Luke Gaylor (JF) 11:22.74; 4x100 Relay: 1. LCA (Casey Schmincke, Jeb Moon, Jaylin Belford, Gideon Davidson) 43.36, 2. E.C. Glass (Ja'mar Smith, Keyon Hopkins, Markevus Graves, Zamavion Jones) 44.10; 3. Heritage 44.40; 4x400 Relay: 1. Jefferson Forest (Brian Aveson, Landon Epperson, Collin Mays, Addison Hilton) 3:44.08, 2. E.C. Glass (Cooper Campbell, Zamavion Jones, Larry Waters, Theodore Tharp) 3:49.84, 3. Amherst 3:55.62; ; 4x800 Relay: 1. Jefferson Forest (Landon Epperson Jacob White, Jonah Packer, Keegan Venable) 8:53.17; 2. E.C. Glass (Liam Hunt, Cooper Campbell, Theodore Tharp, Nathan Dillard) 9:40.24; 3. LCA (Tristan Strathy, Rafael Thurston, Blake Rogers, Sam Coletti) 9:49.56; 110 Hurdles: 1. Daniel Price (JF) 15.26, 2. Ja'mar Smith (Glass) 15.55, 3. Kai Moore (LCA) 16.05; 300 Hurdles: 1. Isaiah Idore (Amherst) 41.02, 2. Keegan Venable (JF) 44.05, 3. Daniel Price (JF) 44.53; High Jump: 1. Mobu Nwakor (JF) 6-0, 2. Carter Banks (Heritage) 5-10, 3. Kam Burns (Heritage) 5-10; Pole Vault: 1. Eric West (Amherst) 12-0, 2. James Brown (Brookville) 12-0, 3. Dan Mleziva (LCA) 11-6; Long Jump: 1. Ja'mar Smith (Glass) 21-9.25, 2. Zamavion Jones (Glass) 20-9, 3. Jaylin Belford (LCA) 20-8.50; Triple Jump: 1. Darius Brown (Heritage) 45-5, 2. Ja'mar Smith (Glass) 41-2.25, 3. McKinley Pennix (Heritage) 41-1; Shot Put: 1. Malachi Perkins (Glass) 48-3, 2. Samual McKlveen (Amherst) 46-3, 3. Ladanion Hudson (Glass) 42-6; Discus: 1. Markevus Graves (Glass) 133-5, 2. Malachi Perkins (Glass) 127-0, 3. Andrew McCormick (Glass) 126-7.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Seminole District Championships

at Brookville, Wednesday's late results

Team scores: 1. Jefferson Forest 182, 2. Heritage 110, 3. Amherst 67, 4. Rustburg 63, 5. LCA 42, 6. Liberty 29, 7. E.C. Glass 27, 8. Brookville 3

Top 3 individuals — 100 Dash: 1. NaKayla Foster (Rustburg) 12.35, 2. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 12.52, 3. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 12.62; 200 Dash: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 25.82, 2. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 25.87, 3. Kandace McIvor (JF) 26.59; 400 Dash: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 59.58, 2. Cierra Hunter (Amherst) 1:02.10, 3. Martha Lombard (Amherst) 1:04.47; 800 Run: 1. Zoie Lamanna (JF) 2:15.76, 2. Shauna Skow (JF) 2:27.34, 3. Alexis Plaster (JF) 2:29.63; 1,600 Run: 1. Shauna Skow (JF) 5:28.97, 2. Alexis Plaster (JF) 5:35.11, 3. Lauren Vossen (JF) 5:52.81; 3,200 Run: 1. Zoie Lamanna (JF) 11:37.62, 2. Beall Roberts (JF) 12:25.10, 3. Lauren Vossen (JF) 12:36.27; 4x100 Relay: 1. Rustburg (Emily Coates, NaKayla Foster, Iyana Sherard, Aireona Hudson) 49.44, 2. Amherst 51.17, 3. Heritage (Akera Molette, Tamya Clark, Ayonna Hayden, Taylor Porter) 51.45; 4x400 Relay: 1. LCA (Crissa Davis, Laney Richmond, Brooklyn Jenkins, Mia Detwiler) 4:09.41, 2. Amherst 4:24.63, 3. E.C. Glass (Lauren Polley, Marianna Hall, Julia Hull, Renya Russell) 4:28.05; 4x800 Relay: 1. Jefferson Forest (Shauna Skow, Erika Milhorn, Lenja Faltin, Beall Roberts) 10:41.88, 2. Liberty (Brianna Adams, Natalee Powers, Mary Malcom, Hailey Cook) 10:54.35, 3. Rustburg 11:13.60; 100 Hurdles: 1. Kandace McIvor (JF) 16.02, 2. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 16.42, 3. Akera Molette (Heritage) 16.51; 300 Hurdles: 1. Kandace McIvor (JF) 48.88, 2. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 49.00, 3. Akera Molette (Heritage) 51.59; High Jump: 1. Akera Molette (Heritage) 5-0, 2. Kate Hardie (Rustburg) 4-8, 3. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 4-8; Pole Vault: 1. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 11-6, 2. Kona Moore (LCA) 10-6, 3. Kaelynn Smith (Amherst) 10-0; Long Jump: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 18-11.25, 2. Kandace McIvor (JF) 17-7, 3. Cyanna Cabell (Amherst) 17-1.25; Triple Jump: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 38-10.75, 2. Cyanna Cabell (Amherst) 37-6, 3. Kandace McIvor (JF) 35-6.25; Shot Put: 1. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 34-2, 2. Jordyn Robbins (LCA) 32-9, 3. Taniesha Brown (Liberty) 32-9; Discus: 1. Jordyn Robbins (LCA) 112-2, 2. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 111-11, 3. Kya Rucker (Glass) 107-10.

