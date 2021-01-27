Prep Notebook: Lambert reaches 1,000 as Pioneers pay tribute to Bryant; district tourneys on tap, and more

When the season began, Jacobi Lambert wasn't sure if he'd reach the major milestone for which he'd always worked. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Virginia High School League to shorten the season and there was no guarantee Heritage would play games at all.
But Lambert forged ahead and now he can rest a little easier. On Tuesday night, he recorded the 1,000th career point of his high school career when he drove left in the third quarter and hit a layup in Heritage's 73-41 win over Amherst.
"It was a once-in-a-life moment," Lambert recalled Wednesday afternoon.
He celebrated the accomplishment postgame in the locker room with his teammates after contributing 13 points.
"If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't have been able to [reach 1,000 points]," Lambert added.
Heritage also inadvertently paid tribute to someone else besides Jacobi on Tuesday — someone with a similar first name. In streaking out to a 24-0 lead over Amherst, HHS players and coaches couldn't help but think about Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash one year ago Tuesday and who wore No. 24 for 10 years with the Lakers and through part of his high school career in Philadelphia.
"That was cool," Lambert said of Heritage's coincidental tribute. "[I feel like] he was in the building with us [Tuesday] night."
The Pioneers (7-1) are on a roll right now, having won seven straight and keeping pace with Liberty Christian (7-1) at the top of the Seminole standings.
"The way we're sharing the ball and shooting the ball, there's nobody gonna be able to stop us," Lambert said, "'Cause we're torching the nets."
Heritage coach Tony Crews spoke about the work ethic his senior forward has displayed throughout his career. "One of the hardest workers I've ever been around," Crews said. "All the accolades he's already received and is going to receive are well deserved."
Lambert is the first area player to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau in 2021 after numerous boys and girls accomplished the feat during the 2019-20 season.
VES junior Piercen Young is just 26 points shy of 1,000, while fellow Bishops guard Justyn Fernandez is also closing in on the mark.
Seminole District tourneys on tap
The Seminole will hold district tourneys in swimming, indoor track and wrestling this week. Each will look different, since two members, Jefferson Forest and Liberty, currently are not allowed to participate because of the Bedford County School Board's coronavirus restrictions.
That leaves E.C. Glass, Heritage, Rustburg, Brookville, Amherst and Liberty Christian in the mix.
Indoor track holds its meet at 6 p.m. Friday at Heritage. The district swim meet is also scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the Jamerson YMCA. The wrestling tourney begins at 10 p.m. Saturday at Brookville.
Blowouts on the scoreboard
Tuesday night produced a rarity: none of the games in the area were close.
On average, the five local games were decided by 31.4 points. E.C. Glass, which received a season-high performance from Woody Carrington (18 points) won by the largest margin on the boys' side, earning a 45-point victory over Rustburg. On the girls' side, Amherst won by 42 over Heritage.
The area's overall margin of victory would've been even greater if not for the Altavista boys, who trailed LCA by 28 points before fighting back to fall by 16.
Torching the nets; rematches on the horizon
While the Heritage boys have shown they can knock down 10 or more 3-pointers a night, Liberty Christian is shooting the lights out, too. The Bulldogs are shooting roughly 55% from the field this season. They also shot nearly 60% from inside the 3-point line Tuesday night.
The two teams, which faced off at the beginning of the season (a Bulldogs home victory) meet again next Thursday, Feb. 4, at HHS on the final night of the regular season, and the district title could be on the line.
First, Heritage will need to get past Glass (3-3). Round 2 of the Hill City rivalry is scheduled for Monday at HHS. The Pioneers look for the season sweep, Glass for revenge.
The Hilltoppers shot 51% from the floor Tuesday, including 19 of 32 (59%) from inside the arc and 9 of 22 (40%) from 3-point range.