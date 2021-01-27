Prep Notebook: Lambert reaches 1,000 as Pioneers pay tribute to Bryant; district tourneys on tap, and more

When the season began, Jacobi Lambert wasn't sure if he'd reach the major milestone for which he'd always worked. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Virginia High School League to shorten the season and there was no guarantee Heritage would play games at all.

But Lambert forged ahead and now he can rest a little easier. On Tuesday night, he recorded the 1,000th career point of his high school career when he drove left in the third quarter and hit a layup in Heritage's 73-41 win over Amherst.

"It was a once-in-a-life moment," Lambert recalled Wednesday afternoon.

He celebrated the accomplishment postgame in the locker room with his teammates after contributing 13 points.

"If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't have been able to [reach 1,000 points]," Lambert added.

Heritage also inadvertently paid tribute to someone else besides Jacobi on Tuesday — someone with a similar first name. In streaking out to a 24-0 lead over Amherst, HHS players and coaches couldn't help but think about Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash one year ago Tuesday and who wore No. 24 for 10 years with the Lakers and through part of his high school career in Philadelphia.