Prep Notebook: Layne continues to shine for undefeated Appomattox softball, and more

As Courtney Layne delivered a few practice pitches in the middle of the seventh inning Wednesday, she knew the task ahead would not be easy. Even though she needed just three outs, and even though she’d been able to easily record those in the previous six frames, she knew the three batters due up for Dan River would be seeing her for a third time.

“That’s always the hardest part for a pitcher,” the Appomattox senior said.

After doing so just once before, the first Dan River batter put the ball in play on a groundout. The second also made contact, sending Layne’s pitch to left field. The ball glanced off the outfielder’s glove and went down as an error, though, and the perfect game remained intact.

“I wasn’t really worried,” Layne said, “just knew I had to get the next out.”

And she did. With her 18th strikeout of the day, Layne had relegated the Wildcats to their last out of the night.

Then Layne wrapped up the perfect game with a three-pitch strikeout, her eighth of the contest.

The 1-0 win for the Raiders (8-0) marked the University of Virginia commit’s second perfect game of the season and a fifth shutout for both her and her team.

Layne’s aware at times of the weight she bears as the Appomattox ace, but she said her work in the offseason and a level-headed approach help her consistently produce good outings.

“Of course I want to throw as many [no hitters] as I can,” Layne said of her personal goal, “but that’s the result of … taking it pitch by pitch.”

Layne struck out all but three of the batters she faced Wednesday for 19 Ks in her complete-game effort. Eight batters got caught looking against the ACHS pitcher, including two in the sixth, when she was one ball away from an immaculate inning.

“I knew I had to get a first-pitch strike, and that’s how I got most of the quick, easy strikeouts,” Layne said.

She threw 97 pitches, 77 of which went for strikes.

The narrow victory for Appomattox on Wednesday — in which Layne also delivered the lone RBI on a two-out double in the first inning — marked the Raiders’ smallest margin of victory in either of the last two seasons. In each of the 23 previous wins (for an undefeated record) they’d amassed since last year, the Raiders had won by at least two runs.

“Dan River, they’ve always been our biggest competition in our district,” Layne said, pointing to her teammates’ determination to “not take no for an answer” as a factor in the win Wednesday and in their run over the last two campaigns.

But while Layne and ACHS are of course determined to keep posting victories through the rest of Dogwood District play and the regular season, they have bigger aspirations. After tasting the sweetest win in the Class 2 state title game last year, the Raiders are out for a repeat.

“I’ve always heard it’s harder to win a state championship the second time around,” said Layne, who threw a perfect game in the state championship last year. “[Opponents] all know how good we are and how good we can be. [But] as long as we keep playing our game, we’ll be fine.”

For now, ACHS, which returned a majority of last year’s lineup, is still focused on “just getting better.”

“Even though we’re undefeated,” Layne said, “there’s always something to work on. [We’re working on] getting better each play, each pitch, each at-bat.”

The Undefeated

Liberty Christian baseball (8-1) suffered its first loss of the season Thursday, falling to Western Albemarle 7-5. The loss means that, in addition to Appomattox's softball team, there are now two other area baseball and softball teams that remain undefeated.

Appomattox baseball (8-0) has emerged as the favorite in the Dogwood District, and is fresh off Wednesday's 6-1 victory over Dan River. Alex Caruso was the hero in that game, allowing just one hit in a five-inning outing and striking out 10. Caruso also went 2 for 3 with a home run and a triple.

LCA baseball currently leads Jefferson Forest (8-1) by one game in the battle for the the Seminole District. In softball, Rustburg (8-1, 4-0) leads the district by one game over Amherst and JF.

Another team to watch: Staunton River softball (9-0), which is averaging nearly nine runs per game and likely will prove a difficult team to contend with when the playoffs roll around. Golden Eagles pitcher Emily Wood (8-0) currently owns a 0.81 ERA and has struck out 49 batters in 43 1/3 innings. Sophomore Sawyer Tolley blasted two home runs against Franklin County on Monday and is hitting .516 on the season with five homers and 17 RBIs.

LCA announces new wrestling coach

Kyle Unruh, who previously served as an assistant coach with the LCA varsity wrestling program, has been tapped as the team’s new head coach following the retirement of Paul Anthony, the school announced Thursday.

Unruh served on Anthony’s staff for the past three seasons and helped the Bulldogs win a Region 3C title and send wrestlers to the state tournament. He began his coaching career at Brookville Middle in 2011 and has been a certified wrestling official for four years.

Unruh takes over for Anthony, who retired at the season’s end after leading LCA for 12 seasons. Anthony coached for four decades, a career that also included the title of head coach at Brookville for 16 seasons.