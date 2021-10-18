Prep Notebook: LCA widens lead in Region 3C, Appomattox on cruise, and more

Liberty Christian Academy opened up a four-point lead over Heritage when the Virginia High School League's Region 3C power point playoff rankings were released Monday, further solidifying the Bulldogs stance as one of the top teams in the state.
Friday's 49-10 victory over the Pioneers at Lynchburg City Stadium had implications because it gave LCA the top spot in the Seminole District outright and helped the Bulldogs distance themselves from the region's top teams. LCA entered the game with a 1.53-point lead over HHS. The Pioneers remained in second place Monday.
LCA put up 454 yards of total offense in what was its first victory over HHS at City Stadium. But it was the defense that paved the way, forcing numerous three-and-outs and limiting the Pioneers to an uncharacteristically low 48 rushing yards (206 yards of total offense).
"The effort," LCA running back Caleb Davidson said of what he noticed about the way the Bulldogs' defense, particularly the line, performed Friday. "And how they kept forcing the offensive line back and how they kept their energy up and kept running to the ball even if they weren't close to getting the tackle."
Of the 53 teams that reside in the league's Class 3, only LCA (6-0, 3-0 Seminole) and Phoebus (6-0, Region 3A) remain undefeated.
The Bulldogs play Liberty and Amherst before hosting E.C. Glass (6-1) in the regular-season finale for both teams. Should both LCA and E.C. Glass win their next two games (Glass faces Rustburg and then Brookville prior to the matchup), the Hilltoppers would have a chance to force a tie atop the Seminole standings with a victory.
Heritage (5-2, 3-1 Seminole) looks to get back on track Friday when it hosts Jefferson Forest (0-6, 0-3).
"I think some of our weaknesses were exposed by their strengths," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said of LCA. "There aren't a lot of teams that have the capacity they have. It's just one of those situations, they've got a very good football team. They stay healthy, they've got a chance. What we have to do is win the next three and put ourselves in playoffs and get the chance to see them again. That's the only thing we can do."
LCA has now won two straight over Heritage after the Pioneers won the first four meetings between the two clubs.
"Both are very good programs," LCA coach Frank Rocco said last week. "I think this rivalry is gonna be here for a while. I know Heritage and Glass they're the rivals, but we're [located] in the city, too, and I think we're gonna be over time one of those rivalries that's gonna attract attention."
Raiding the district
Appomattox's Week 2 loss to Heritage snapped a 22-game winning streak that extended back to Sept. 13, 2019 (which was also a loss to Heritage).
But sometimes a loss does you good. Since falling to the Pioneers this season, the Raiders have reeled off five straight victories. That's a longer winning streak than any other area squad, except LCA (six games).
Appomattox (6-1) has been particularly lights out in Dogwood District play, outscoring opponents 238-40 in the last four games (59.5 points scored per game against 10 allowed).
The Raiders' dominance against district opponents shouldn't come as a surprise, though. They haven't lost to a Dogwood opponent in more than seven years; they fell to Dan River on Oct. 14, 2014, by a 27-14 score. Since then, they've won 42 straight Dogwood games and could up that total to 44 by the end of the regular season.
Another strong showing
E.C. Glass continued trouncing the opposition Friday with a 48-7 victory over Jefferson Forest (0-6), keeping pace with their 2021 output along the way. The Hilltoppers entered the game averaging 43.3 points per game.
The 'Toppers are averaging 395 total yards per game this season. They've put up more than 400 total yards of offense in four of seven games.
By completing 7 of 9 passes for 169 yards Friday, quarterback George White eclipsed the 1,600-yard mark for the season. He's thrown for roughly 600 more yards than any area quarterback.
On the receiving end
By hauling in two receptions for 58 yards Friday, receiver Eli Wood (33 receptions for 748 yards) upped his yards-per-catch average to 22.7 yards. That's an elite average, and it's third only to Amherst's Lawrence Brown (27.82 ypc) and Appomattox's Ervis Davin (24.85 ypc) among area receivers in 2021. As far as receiving yards go, Wood leads the area in that category.