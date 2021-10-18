Prep Notebook: LCA widens lead in Region 3C, Appomattox on cruise, and more

Heritage (5-2, 3-1 Seminole) looks to get back on track Friday when it hosts Jefferson Forest (0-6, 0-3).

"I think some of our weaknesses were exposed by their strengths," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said of LCA. "There aren't a lot of teams that have the capacity they have. It's just one of those situations, they've got a very good football team. They stay healthy, they've got a chance. What we have to do is win the next three and put ourselves in playoffs and get the chance to see them again. That's the only thing we can do."

LCA has now won two straight over Heritage after the Pioneers won the first four meetings between the two clubs.

"Both are very good programs," LCA coach Frank Rocco said last week. "I think this rivalry is gonna be here for a while. I know Heritage and Glass they're the rivals, but we're [located] in the city, too, and I think we're gonna be over time one of those rivalries that's gonna attract attention."

Raiding the district

Appomattox's Week 2 loss to Heritage snapped a 22-game winning streak that extended back to Sept. 13, 2019 (which was also a loss to Heritage).