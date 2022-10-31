Prep Notebook: Region leaders Glass and LCA prepare to clash, and more

Two football teams at the top of their regions square off Friday, in what could turn into an epic Seminole District showdown.

E.C. Glass, which leads the weekly Virginia High School League playoff ratings for Region 4D, hosts Region 3C leader Liberty Christian on Friday at Lynchburg's City Stadium on closing night of the regular season.

The Hilltoppers (8-1) enter Friday's game with a narrow lead in the ratings over second-place Louisa County. The Lions (9-0) jumped Salem (8-1) in the rankings, which were released Monday. Glass entered Week 10 of the regular season leading Salem by just 0.12 points, but now leads Louisa by 0.56 points and Salem by 1.11 points.

Both Glass and LCA have locked in first-round home games. Finish at the top of the region and both teams will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Hilltoppers survived a 23-21 slobberknocker at Brookville on Friday, in part by changing its tactics in the second half, moving from a pass-oriented offense to the run game. After the contest, coach Jeff Woody gave a shoutout to offensive and defensive linemen Jerry Cashwell (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) and Ma'quwan Farmer (5-8, 240).

"We had to settle down and be content with 3 yards in a cloud of dust, and in some cases it was more than 3 yards in a cloud of dust," Woody said. "We give credit to those two bullbacks, I call them, number 42 [Cashwell] and 33 [Farmer], 'cause they're on the defensive line, too. So they're pushing all night long. And they had to be in good shape, and they withstood that push and pull. And the offensive line and defensive line had to hunker down and play tough, physical football. I think we proved — and a lot of people think that E.C. Glass isn't that disciplined — but, yeah, we get after it."

LCA defeated Amherst 34-0 on Friday, and held the Lancers to just 70 yards of total offense, while putting up 446 total yards. The Bulldogs' biggest offensive weapon, sophomore four-star recruit Gideon Davidson, rushed for 285 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Also in the ratings, Heritage remained at No. 2 in Region 3C behind LCA ahead of this week's finale at Amherst. Brookville stayed in third place in the region. The Bees tangle with Rustburg on Friday. Both Heritage and Brookville are vying for first round-home games, while Rustburg can cement its playoff spot with a win over Brookville. The Red Devils currently occupy the eighth and final playoff spot.

To see the ratings, scroll to the bottom of this report.

Quite a kicker

E.C. Glass owed a lot to freshman kicker Will Pacot on Friday, after he hit three field goals, including one that won the game with 1:49 remaining, and hit two extra points.

He's been extremely reliable this season. Pacot has made 39 of 41 PATs and drilled four field goals, his longest a 33-yarder.

The freshman received shouts and pats on the back from his teammates after the game. Woody noted he hadn't relied on a kicker so much since Alan Gutierrez, who played for Woody when the coach was at Brookville and was part of back-to-back state championship squads in 2011 and 2012. Gutierrez had several game-winning field goals in his time at BHS. Most notable was his 28-yard field goal with 35 seconds remaining that won Brookville that Class AA, Division 3 state title in 2011. Gutierrez also drilled all four of his PATs that day.

"This young man, I don't think I've had a kicker kick three field goals in one game," Woody said of Pacot. Glass was trailing Brookville 21-20 and faced fourth-and-3 from the 4-yard line when Pacot entered for the 20-yard attempt. "It's the smart thing to do. It's fourth down, you're down by one, you better kick it."

Brookville volleyball wins first round playoff game

Riley Blank finished with 19 kills, Cailyn Reynoso added 12 kills and two blocks, and the Bees (15-6) started out the postseason with a 3-1 victory over visiting Monticello in the Region 3C first round on Monday.

No. 7 seed Brookville now travels to No. 2 Rustburg for Tuesday's 6 p.m. region quarterfinal. On Monday, Ashlyn Winfield finished with seven aces, Natalie Palmer had 25 assists, and Jamesyn Finnerty added seven kills. The Bees won 25-15, 25-11, 22-25 and 25-18.

More accolades for Timberlake's Phillips

After unloading 27 kills, 22 assists and 21 digs against Westover Christian in the VACA state championship last weekend, Timberlake Christian senior right-side hitter Kinley Phillips was named MVP of the tournament.

The 5-foot-9 Phillips has posted 321 kills this season and boasts a .469 hitting percentage. She was also a first-team all-region selection for the VACA earlier this month.

Cambre Phillips and Ella Lam were also first-team all-state for Timberlake last weekend.

VES heads into eight-man football playoffs

Virginia Episcopal has quietly put together an impressive run through its first eight games, ahead of its foray into the playoffs this weekend.

VES, which plays in an eight-man format as part of the Virginia Independent Schools Football League, has won three straight on its way to a 7-1 record. Another win likely is on the horizon for the Bishops, who host Rappahannock County in the VISFL semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will be a rematch of this past weekend's final regular-season game, which VES won 58-6.

A balanced offensive attack has powered VES.

Senior quarterback Edwin Moye is 35-of-61 passing for 550 yards and 14 touchdowns. Senior Tucker Olmert and freshman Marcus Miller have combined for 28 touchdowns and 1,160 yards out of the backfield. Junior receiver Walter Marr has contributed 400 yards and 11 TDs on just 25 receptions.

On the other side of the ball, Adam Carvajal has one sack, two interceptions and a team-high 50 tackles. Bill Koudelka and Dwayne Wright also have been stalwart defensive contributors, with 42 and 38 tackles, respectively, and a combined 12 sacks. Will Harris, Brennan Olmert and Albert Thornton each are at more than 30 tackles.

VHSL Weekly Rankings

Region 4D

1. E.C. Glass (8-1);29.22

2. Louisa County (9-0);28.66

3. Salem (8-1);28.11

4. Orange County (7-2);24.44

5. Amherst County (6-3);23.44

6. Western Albemarle (5-4);22.33

7. Jefferson Forest (3-6);21.44

8. Halifax County (4-5);21.22

9. Pulaski County (4-5);21.11

10. GW-Danville (3-6);20.22

11. Mecklenburg County (2-7);19.00

12. Blacksburg (0-9);16.22

Region 3C

1. Liberty Christian (9-0);31.11

2. Heritage (7-2);27.77

3. Brookville (6-3);24.88

4. Staunton (7-2);23.55

5. Spotswood (7-2);23.44

6. Turner Ashby (7-2);23.33

7. Wilson Memorial (6-3);22.77

8. Rustburg (5-4);21.33

9. Rockbridge County (4-5);18.66

10. Fort Defiance (3-6);16.88

11. Charlottesville (2-7);16.44

12. Monticello (1-8);15.88

13. Waynesboro (1-8);15.66

14. Broadway (2-7);15.33

15. Liberty (0-9);14.22

16. Fluvanna County (0-9);13.22

Region 3D

1. Lord Botetourt (8-1);28.22

2. Bassett (7-2);25.11

3. Magna Vista (6-3);24.77

4. Christiansburg (6-3);24.11

5. Cave Spring (5-4);22.55

6. Staunton River (5-4);19.33

7. Abingdon (4-5);18.44

8. Hidden Valley (3-7);17.90

9. William Byrd (3-6);17.55

10. Carroll County (2-7);16.77

11. Northside (0-9);14.55

12. Tunstall (0-9);13.11

Region 2C

1. Radford (8-1);26.66

2. Martinsville (8-1);25.11

3. Glenvar (6-3);22.77

4. Appomattox (7-3);22.00

5. Alleghany (6-4);20.40

6. Floyd County (6-3);20.00

7. Dan River (5-4);18.66

8. Gretna (4-5);17.66

9. Chatham (4-5);16.00

10. James River-Buchanan (3-6);15.88

11. Patrick County (2-7);14.22

12. Nelson County (1-8);10.88

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (7-1);26.00

2. Central Lunenburg (9-0);24.66

3. Buffalo Gap (5-4);20.11

4. Sussex Central (5-3);17.33

5. Franklin (4-5);16.11

6. Surry (3-6);14.11

7. William Campbell (3-6);14.00

8. Altavista (1-8);12.00

9. Cumberland (0-9);9.77