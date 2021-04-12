Prep Notebook: Region volleyball tourneys on tap, and more

Eight area volleyball teams head into region tournaments this week, with seven of them in contention Tuesday night.

Two local squads, Rustburg and Appomattox, enter with perfect records and regular-season district titles to their credit.

Rustburg (11-0) is the No. 1 seed in Region 3C and hosts eighth-seeded Liberty Christian (5-7) tonight at 6 in the quarterfinal round. The Red Devils, who won eight of their 11 matches by 3-0 scores, are led by junior Kate Hardie (183 kills and 99 digs this season), senior Anna Maddox (97 kills and 85 digs), junior Meah Coles (363 assists, 60 digs) and senior Tinsley Abbott (81 digs).

RHS has defeated LCA twice this season. The winner plays either No. 4 Monticello or No. 5 Fluvanna on Thursday. As the No. 1 seed, Rustburg has home-court advantage throughout the tourney.

In Region 2C, Appomattox (10-0) took the No. 3 seed despite its perfect season. That region is loaded with strong teams and includes No. 1 Glenvar and No. 2 Patrick County. There are 13 teams in 2C and the top four teams receive a bye, so the Raiders won’t play until the second round Wednesday. They host either No. 6 Floyd County or No. 11 James River (Buchanan). The match time has not yet been announced.