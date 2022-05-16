Prep Notebook: Rustburg baseball downs Appomattox, VES golf second at states, Timberlake softball wins VACA, and more

Kyle Fields and Quinton Smith each hit solo home runs and Camden McCormick's run-scoring double in the bottom of the sixth gave Rustburg the lead for good as the Red Devils upended previously undefeated Appomattox 6-4 in Rustburg on Monday night.

Appomattox (15-1) entered the game with its school boasting unblemished marks in baseball, softball and boys soccer. But Fields went 2 for 3, crushed a homer to center in the fifth and then pitched the final two innings in relief of McCormick (five innings) and allowed no runs on two hits. Fields struck out four.

Ethan Walton and Hunter Garrett each had two hits for Appomattox. Garrett fanned 10 but was charged with all six runs.

Rustburg scored three times in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead off a two-run double by Trevor Justice and Smith's blast to center.

The Raiders scored twice in the fifth off a two-run single by Trey Schrock prior to Fields' homer, which made it 4-2. But the Raiders tied the game at 4 when Garrett brought home two runs on a double to right. The Red Devils (12-7) reclaimed the lead for good in the sixth off McCormick's double.

The regular season is rapidly coming to a close for area baseball squads. The Seminole District will stage its four-team tournament on Thursday and Monday. The first date region play can across the state begin is May 25.

VES second at VISAA state golf tourney

At Richmond's Meadowbrook Country Club, four Virginia Episcopal golfers shot in the low 80s as the Bishops took second place at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state golf tournament on Monday. VES (46-over par) finished one stroke behind champion Nansemond-Suffolk (45 over) at the par-71 course.

VES was led by Cannon Langley (10-over 81, tied for eighth place); Alex Kagen (11-over 82, 10th); Edwin Moye (12-over 83, tied for 11th) and Walker Andrews (13-over 84, tied for 13th). Steward School's Ian O'Hallaron won medalist honors with a 1-under 70.

In the Division III tournament, New Covenant's Luke Libby posted a three-over 74 and finished in second place in the individual standings, five shots behind medalist Ryan Slonaker, of Eastern Mennonite.

Libby had 13 pars, one birdie and four bogeys. He was runner-up for the second straight year.

Timberlake Christian's Rusty Hooks finished in a two-way tie for 11th with an 11-over 82.

Temple Christian softball wins VACA

The softball team at Temple Christian School in Madison Heights wrapped its second undefeated season in program history Saturday when it defeated Stanardsville-based United Christian for the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state championship.

The Crusaders won 7-0, with pitcher Rylee Holloway throwing a one-hitter and striking out 12.

Holloway, a senior right-hander, was named the VACA's most valuable player, while Madison Cofer, Zarihyah Harvey and Alyssa Conner took home all-tournament honors. Cofer, a junior catcher, and Harvey, a freshman third baseman, had multiple run-scoring hits for Temple in the championship game.

E.C. Glass girls lacrosse sets new mark

With a 19-7 victory at Franklin County on Monday night, E.C. Glass' girls lacrosse team improved to 10-4, finishing the regular season with the best record in program history.

It's also the Hilltoppers best season since 2019, when they went 9-6 and advanced to region play.

Nora Hamilton led the way Monday with six goals and five assists, while Tess Ahrens also scored six goals and added an assist. Camille Marraccini chipped in five goals and two assists.

Seminole District tennis tourneys in swing

Liberty Christian's Catherine Mowry and Glass' Mary Kennedy will face off for the girls Seminole District singles title Wednesday after both advanced through the opening two rounds of play Monday afternoon at E.C. Glass.

As the overall No. 1 seed, Kennedy received a first-round bye and then defeated Heritage's Sofia Viloria in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Mowry downed Brookville's Victoria Yancey 6-0, 6-0 before besting Jefferson Forest's Caitlyn Sewell 6-1, 6-0. Mowry and Kennedy meet in the finals at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

On the boys side of the tourney, Glass senior Spencer Knight will battle Jefferson Forest's Jack Riordan in the singles finals at 1 p.m. Wednesday at E.C. Glass.

In doubles action, LCA's team of Mowry and Carla Fernandez-Fournier will be the favorites for the title (the doubles semifinals and finals are scheduled for Wednesday). The Bulldogs duo is undefeated in district play and has only one loss all season — a narrow defeat at heavyweight Spotswood earlier this month.

In boys doubles action, watch for Glass duo Knight and Henry Scruggs, and LCA's Bennett Mowry and Kian Swartz.

E.C. Glass and LCA square off in the district team championship at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

