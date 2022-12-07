Prep Notebook: Tickets to Saturday's state football championships only available via GoFan, VHSL to add girls wrestling, and more

Fans planning to attend Saturday's Class 3 state championship game between Heritage and Hampton-based Phoebus will have to purchase tickets online through GoFan via VHSL.org or by downloading the GoFan app. Cash and credit card payments will not be accepted for the game, which kicks off at noon from Liberty University's Williams Stadium.

Cost of a single ticket is $10 plus a $1.50 service fee. Children ages 6 and under will be admitted free with a paying adult.

Once purchasing tickets, fans are encouraged to pull up their tickets on their phone before reaching the entrance gate for fastest admittance.

The GoFans app is only available for Apple devices. Those who do not wish to download the app can purchase tickets by going to https://gofan.co/app/school/VHSL

Fans were also asked to use GoFan for last week's state semifinals, and at Lynchburg City Stadium, that caused confusion for some fans who thought they could purchase tickets via cash or credit card at the gate.

On Saturday, ticket holders will show the ticket taker the digital ticket on their phone. Ticket takers will then ask spectators to click the green "validate" button, and a green checkmark will appear, showing the ticket is valid, according to a release issued by the Virginia High School League on Wednesday.

"As a safeguard against failure, print your ticket redemption before coming to an event and present it to the ticket taker at the gate," the VHSL said in the release.

Forest runner Zealand headed to Champs nationals

Homeschooled runner Allie Zealand, a Forest native, will compete in the Champs Sports Cross Country Championship on Saturday in San Diego, California. The event will feature the top 40 girls and 40 boys from across the country.

Zealand will race at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time. She advanced to nationals by finishing third in the the Champs South Regional on Nov. 24. Last year, Zealand finished 36th overall in the finals.

Fans can watch the National Championship webcast live at https://champsxc.com/

VHSL considering girls wrestling

Louisa County’s Taylor Waddy started wrestling at a young age, squaring off against mostly boys.

Waddy and other female wrestlers in Virginia could have more opportunities to compete against each other in the near future.

The VHSL is on the verge of adding girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport in the Commonwealth. In September, the VHSL Executive Committee voted to designate girls wrestling as an “emerging sport” starting with the 2022-23 season. The sport now has three years to meet the "50% + 1" member schools that currently have wrestling for the sport to be sanctioned by the VHSL.

According to VHSL numbers submitted to the National Federation of High Schools, approximately 271 schools in Virginia fielded a boys wrestling team during the 2021-22 season, with 131 of those schools having at least one female on the team.

Under the proposal, a girls team is considered if there is at least one female who makes it through the hydration testing and makes it onto the school’s master eligibility list. There would have to be at least 136 schools with females on their rosters for the VHSL to move forward with the sanctioning of girls wrestling. If those requirements are not met, the three-year process would have to start over.

VHSL executive director Billy Haun said the move to designate girls wrestling as an emerging sport has been a long time coming.

“We’ve had wrestling folks talking about girls wrestling for four or five years,” Haun said. “We talked about making this an emerging sport a few years ago, and some of the wrestling folks wanted to wait another year and then we got hit with COVID, and that put it on hold.”

The push for girls wrestling was spearheaded by several schools, including Culpeper County, Meridian and Brentsville District, who have a long-standing tradition for having female wrestlers in their programs.

In Central Virginia, girls wrestling has been on the rise the past several seasons. Louisa County had several female wrestlers last season and Coach Roger Stewart’s program now has approximately 20 girls competing at the junior varsity and varsity levels.

During the first year of the three-year emerging sport window, the VHSL will hold a girls invitational state championship Feb. 24 to 25 of next year. The tournament will offer 11 weight classes, and girls can participate in a total of 12 co-ed or female-only events during the season.

During the 2023-24 season, the VHSL girls championship will expand to the NFHS 12-weight-class model. In year three, the goal is move to a tournament that matches the boys regional and state championship dates, using regional qualifiers for advancement and host it at the same venue of the team’s respective classification.

“Virginia and other states have a lot of girls wrestling and the numbers seem to be growing,” Haun said. “We have a few teams that could field a separate girls and boys team right now. It is growing quickly in high schools across the country. Girls wrestling at the college level is growing as well. I think it was important for our girl wrestlers. If there are enough girls wrestling, we should recognize this as a VHSL-sanctioned sport.”