Prep Notes: E.C. Glass boys and girls look to garner state berths at home Tuesday, and more

Boys and girls basketball teams at E.C. Glass each can earn state berths Tuesday evening in a doubleheader that will take place at McCue Gymnasium.

The Glass boys (20-4) are the second seed in the Region 4D tournament and host No. 3 seed Blacksburg (16-7) at 7 p.m. in semifinal action. The Hilltoppers defeated seventh-seeded Pulaski County 66-42 in the quarterfinal round on Friday. On the other side of the bracket, Western Albemarle hosts GW-Danville.

Win and Glass will notch a state tournament berth for the first time since the 2017-2018 season, when it lost in the Class 4 state quarterfinals to Loudoun Valley in a game played at the University of Lynchburg.

Glass claimed the regular-season Seminole District title earlier this month for the first time under fourth-year coach DJ Best. The team has been bolstered by the lights-out play of junior point guard O'Maundre Harris, and also consistently has received standout performances from Aidan Treacy, Camp Conner and Eli Wood.

The Glass girls (21-3) host Halifax County at 5:30 p.m. and will attempt to advance to a state tournament for the third time in program history. It's a rematch of Glass' first game of the season, when it defeated the Comets 65-47.

Glass earned its second state berth in program history in the 2019-2020 season. Its only other appearance was in 2011.

The Hilltoppers earned the Seminole regular-season title this season behind standouts like Jamiyah Henry, Jeriyah Osborne and Jordyn Wright-Goode.

The fourth-seeded Heritage boys (14-9) start play in the Region 3C tournament tonight by hosting No. 5 Charlottesville (12-8) at 6 p.m. The Pioneers, led by the likes of Kyle Ferguson, Darius Brown and Donovan Jones, are trying to reach the semifinals, where they would play either top-seeded Spotswood or No. 8 Turner Ashby on Thursday, when a state berth will be on the line.

HHS last advanced to a state tourney in 2018-19.

A busy stretch

This week's region basketball games highlight a busy week for high school sports. Nine teams are in action Tuesday night, and region tournaments for 4D (E.C. Glass boys and girls), 3C (Heritage boys, LCA boys and girls), 2C (Nelson boys) and 1B (Altavista boys and girls, William Campbell boys) are scheduled throughout the week.

Then heads turn toward the indoor track & field state championships. The Class 3 and 4 state championships will be held next Monday and Tuesday, followed by the Class 1 and 2 meet March 2 and 3. All those events will be held at Liberty University's indoor track complex.

Then eyes return to basketball for state quarterfinal rounds, held March 4 and 5.

Nelson girls fall in Region 2C quarterfinals

In Covington, Nelson was outscored 24-4 in a fateful second quarter, and Alleghany earned its first region victory since 2009 with a 53-34 win that ended the Governors' season.

Macyn Cash led the Highlanders with 15 points. Nelson sophomore Tamya Turner-Vest and junior Rachel Thompson led their team with nine points apiece, while junior Destiny Meredith chipped in eight points. Nelson finished the season with a 10-14 record.