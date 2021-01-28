Prep notes: Seminole swimming and wrestling prepare for districts, Thursday's basketball games axed

The Seminole District swimming championships will look different than any other year when swimmers converge at the Jamerson YMCA at 6 p.m. Friday.
Only four teams, all from Class 3 (Brookville, Liberty Christian, Heritage and Rustburg), will compete in the meet. Seminole squads from Class 4 (E.C. Glass and Amherst) will not compete, since the district meet plays no role in their postseason hopes. Liberty and Jefferson Forest are currently sidelined because of coronavirus restrictions.
Brookville is coming off a strong regular season in which its boys and girls teams both finished 9-0. The Bees likely will go head-to-head with LCA for the team titles. Things could be particularly tight on the girls side, since BHS defeated LCA this season when the Bulldogs suffered a false start on a final relay.
The BHS boys are led by standouts like Brent Riner, Kyle Sennett and Cameron St. Clair; on the Bees girls side, Ella Tinsley and Arleigh Wagoner look to make a postseason splash. LCA features JC Gordon and Gabe Provost on the boys side and Caroline Holley, Karsen Maddox and Hazel Bohrnstedt on the girls side.
The meet is the final stop before the Region 3C Championships, scheduled for Thursday at the Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville. Glass and Amherst's regional meet is Wednesday in Christiansburg.
Seminole wrestling takes on new format
Like the swimming championships, the district wrestling meet will feature just four teams: Brookville, LCA, Heritage and Rustburg. The meet begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Brookville.
Brookville and LCA both look strong on paper. The Bees are backed grapplers like by Matthew Prance (195), who is undefeated; Caleb Marshall at 160; region champ and state placer Quintavius Harris at 132; senior heavyweight Josh Gunter; senior Shaun Johnson at 145; and Michael Viar at 182.
LCA is loaded, too, and features Landon Starnes (106), Heritage transfer Gavin Womack (285), and region, district and state placer Toby Schoffstall.
Heritage has wrestled just once because of COVID safety precautions, but features three-year starter Rayvean Graves (220), junior Pait Pierce (170), sophomores Marqaz Wood (285) and Chris Stone (182), and freshmen Adon Overstreet (138) and Ju Ju Mason (145).
Rustburg brings back Gage Bomar (113), who won a Region 3C title last year and finished third in the Class 3 state tournament at 106.
The meet will be used for seeding into a Region 3C sub-regional, set for Feb. 6 at Fluvanna. From there, wrestlers can advance to the next regional and then into the state tournament.
Area basketball games nixed
Thursday's boys and girls basketball games were pushed off schedule because of winter weather, and its possible many of those matchups will not be made up because the end of the regular season is rapidly approaching. Teams already face a full slate of previously scheduled games next week.