Prep notes: Seminole swimming and wrestling prepare for districts, Thursday's basketball games axed

Like the swimming championships, the district wrestling meet will feature just four teams: Brookville, LCA, Heritage and Rustburg. The meet begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Brookville.

Brookville and LCA both look strong on paper. The Bees are backed grapplers like by Matthew Prance (195), who is undefeated; Caleb Marshall at 160; region champ and state placer Quintavius Harris at 132; senior heavyweight Josh Gunter; senior Shaun Johnson at 145; and Michael Viar at 182.

LCA is loaded, too, and features Landon Starnes (106), Heritage transfer Gavin Womack (285), and region, district and state placer Toby Schoffstall.

Heritage has wrestled just once because of COVID safety precautions, but features three-year starter Rayvean Graves (220), junior Pait Pierce (170), sophomores Marqaz Wood (285) and Chris Stone (182), and freshmen Adon Overstreet (138) and Ju Ju Mason (145).

Rustburg brings back Gage Bomar (113), who won a Region 3C title last year and finished third in the Class 3 state tournament at 106.

The meet will be used for seeding into a Region 3C sub-regional, set for Feb. 6 at Fluvanna. From there, wrestlers can advance to the next regional and then into the state tournament.

Area basketball games nixed

Thursday's boys and girls basketball games were pushed off schedule because of winter weather, and its possible many of those matchups will not be made up because the end of the regular season is rapidly approaching. Teams already face a full slate of previously scheduled games next week.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.