Prep Roundup: All-region teams start rolling out; LCA boys tennis bows out in state semis

E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest loaded up the Region 4D boys soccer teams, released Monday.

First-team selections for Jefferson Forest include forwards Kyle Butcher and Walker Stebbings, midfielder Chris Wiley and goalie Wilson Hetrick. For E.C. Glass, first-team honors went to midfielder Keaton Napior, forward Felix Lopez-Valentine and defender Allan Hobieka.

On the girls side of Region 4D, E.C. Glass defender Kakie Johnson was a first-team selection along with forward Lydia Ashcroft. JF midfielder Izzy Wedemeyer and forward Lauren Kavana were also first-team honorees.

In Region 3C boys soccer, Liberty Christian forward Matt Campbell and Drew Thomas (at-large) were first-team selections. On the 3C girls team, defender Mia Detwiler received first-team honors.

In region 4D baseball, Peyton Smith, who has helped Jefferson Forest's baseball team reach the state tournament for the first time since 2015, was named the Region 4D player of the year Monday.

The senior is currently hitting .347 and sports a 4-1 record on the mound, with several no-decisions as well.

Coach Ryan Gilleland earned coach of the year honors.

Smith was joined on the first team by teammates Evan Mace (catcher), Breckin Nace (first base) and Sully Tibbs (shortstop). E.C. Glass junior Mike Harpster was a first-team all-region selection at pitcher.

In Region 3C softball, three area standouts received first-team honors: Rustburg pitcher Eden Bigham, Brookville pitcher Destiny Calloway and designated player/flex Kady Gordon (Liberty High).

For full all-region teams, see below. More all-region news will be reported as the teams begin being rolled out.

LCA boys tennis falls in state semis

At Wilson Memorial High in Fishersville, the season came to a close for the Liberty Christian Academy boys tennis team as Wilson Memorial earned a 5-2 victory in the Class 3 state semifinals.

Wilson Memorial won at the Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 singles spots and also recorded a victory in the day's only doubles match that finished.

LCA (14-5) received singles victories at No. 5 singles from Matthew Palzewicz and at No. 6 singles from Caleb Pantana.

BASEBALL

All-Region 4D Teams

Player of the Year: Peyton Smith, Jefferson Forest

Coach of the Year: Ryan Gilleland, Jefferson Forest

First team: Pitcher — Mike Harpster (E.C. Glass), Peyton Smith (Jefferson Forest), Trent Judd (Salem); Catcher — Evan Mace (JF); First Base — Breckin Nace (JF); Second Base — Hunter King (Sal); Shortstop — Sully Tibbs (JF); Third Base — Joshua Gunn (Halifax); Outfielder — Mason Hatcher (Hal), Luke Craytor (Western Albemarle), Ryan Toney (Louisa); Designated Hitter — Kamron Turbeville (Hal); At-Large — James Meenan (WA), Dalton Wentz (Amherst).

Second team: P — Mason Hatcher (Hal), Breckin Nace (JF), Trey Clatterbuck (Orange), Ben Winslow (WA); C — Bennett Shealor (Blacksburg); 1B — Brice Abbott (Bla); 2B — Colin Saunders (Hal); SS — Trevor VandeVord; 3B — Dakota Maberry (Amherst), Tommy Williams (WA); OF — Tate Harrison (Bla), Peyton Smith (JF), Ethan Turner (Orange); Cooper Nelson (WA); DH — Jacob Barber (Louisa); At-Large: Luke Gouldthorpe (JF), Lucas Cash (Louisa).

SOFTBALL

All-Region 3C Teams

Player of the Year: Lil Berry, Fort Defiance

Coach of the Year: Todd Wood, Fort Defiance

First team: Pitcher — Eden Bigham (Rustburg), Berry (FD), Destiny Calloway (Brookville); Catcher — Brooke Atkins (FD); First Base — Courtney Begoon (FD); Second Base — McKenna Mace (FD); Third Base — Mackenzie Cyzick (Turner Ashby); Shortstop — Kendall Simmers (TA); Outfield — Sydney Lyons (TA), Brooke Morris (Spotswood), Lindsay Atkins (FD); DP-Flex — Kady Gordon (Liberty); At-Large — Kirby Ransome (FD), Taelor Ware (Spot).

Second team: P — Katie O’Connor (Monitcello), Haley Lambert (TA), Lily Moyers (TA); C — Taylor Adams (TA); 1B — O’Connor (M); 2B — Emma Blankenship (Rust); 3B — Reagan Frazier (Wilson Memorial); SS — Cici Rodriguez (Spot); OF — Jada Fyffe (Brook), Madison Owen (Fluvanna), Reaghan Warner (TA); DP — Elizabeth Blatz (Spot); At-Large — Liz Pennington (Brook), Baylee Blalock (FD).

BOYS SOCCER

All-Region 3C Teams

Player of the Year: Lucas Simpson, Charlottesville

Coach of the Year: Martin Braun, Charlottesville

First team: Forward — Simpson (Charlottesville), Matt Campbell (Liberty Christian), Daniel Romanchuck (Spotswood), Brad Lagrua (Wilson Memorial); Midfield — Lucas Fuller (Char), William Davis (Fluvanna), Luis Armortegui (Spot), Alex Durso (WM); Defense — Soren Povisils (Char), Kyle Dutt (Spot), Kyle Maust (Turner Ashby), Hayden Slater (Monticello); At-Large — Will Acgtblu (Mont), Graham Lenert (Char), Drew Thomas (LCA); Goalkeeper — Jacob Engel (Char).

Second team: F — Addison Patchett (Flu), Rocco Fleming (Char), Yoel Molina (Spot), Tony Mineo (Liberty); MF — Sammy Calhoun (Mont), Bryson Joyner (LCA), William Cormier (Staunton), Marcos Chappa (WM); D — Sam Parrott (WM), Elias Zelle (Char), Noah Miller (TA), Miles Mayhew (Spot); At-Large — Daniel Posada (Spot), Liam Wright (Staunton), Nasir Lindsay (C), Austin Stephens (LCA); GK — Brady Garrett (Mont).

All-Region 4D Teams

Player of the Year: Sam Vigilante, Western Albemarle

Coach of the Year: Milo Oakland, Western Albemarle

First team: Midfielder — Sam Vigilante (WA), Edric Zhang (Blacksburg), Keaton Napior (E.C. Glass), Wyatt Eschenmann (Bla), Chris Wiley (Jefferson Forest), Logan Lavinder (Salem), William Graham (WA); Forward — Kyle Butcher (Jefferson Forest), Walker Stebbings (Jefferson Forest), Alex Keeton (WA), Felix Lopez-Valentine (E.C. Glass); Defender — Caleb Byun (Bla), Carter Shaffer (WA), Allan Hobieka (E.C. Glass); Goalie — Wilson Hetrick (Jefferson Forest).

Second team: Mid — Jonah Towles (JF), Sam Yarborough (E.C. Glass), Jacob Gong (JF), Bay Moore (Pulaski), Daniel Green (Louisa), Owen Dunlop (E.C. Glass), AJ Arthur (JF), Danile Robles (Orange); For — Connor Spano (WA), Jamey Williamson (WA), Sean DeLorenzo (WA), Andrew Neely (Bla), Evin Lainez (Sal); Defender — Keaton Gumlock (WA), Will Watts (E.C. Glass); Goalie — Max Benne (Sal).

Honorable Mention: Aiden Gries (Amherst), Luke Milauskas (Bla), Addison Bass (Bla), David Garza (Bla), Luke Palys (E.C. Glass), Lucas Newton (Hal), Ethan Kirkhart (Hal) Colin Gravitt (Hal), Christian Kavana (Jefferson Forest), Nolan Hill (Jefferson Forest), Wyatt Mills (Orange), Luca Manelli (Orange), Campbell Moore (Pulaski), Matteo Collins (Sal), Graham Fischer (Sal), Carter Work (Sal), Grayson Bergert (WA).

GIRLS SOCCER

All-Region 3C Teams

Co-Players of the Year: Cristina Vallardes, Fluvanna; and Carley Piller, Wilson Memorial

Coach of the Year: Katrina Hinkle, Fluvanna

First team: Forward — Ellie Cook (Fort Defiance), Elizabeth Burns (Charltotesville), Evelyn Demers (Fluvanna), Ella Frimmer (Waynesboro); Midfield — Valladares (Flu), Adriana Shields (FD), Riley Thorpe (Spotswood), Kaitlyn Craddock (Monticello); Defense — Piller (WM), Maddie Frimmer (Wayne), Piper LaRochelle (Flu), Mia Detwiler (Liberty Christian) At-Large — CeCe Robinson (WM), Maggie McWilliams (Flu), Keghan Marion (Wayne); Goalkeeper — Kayla Karnes (WM).

Second team: F — Karley Stephens (LCA), Kate Ledford (Wayne), Maggie McWilliams (Flu), Maggie Thourpe (Spot); MF — Jayden Sprouse (Wayne), Keghan Marion (Wayne), Lora Tollerson (LCA), Ashley Garbarini (Liberty); D — Norah Moore (Wayne), Amalia Ventre (Char), Jordy Foley (Mont), Jessica Monroy-Pounce (FD); At-Large — Reese Pangie (TA), Emma Johnson (Rustburg); GK — Shelby Crawford (Flu).

All-Region 4D Teams

Player of the Year: McKenzie Cheynet, Blacksburg

Coach of the Year: Travis Eschenmann, Blacksburg

First team: Midfielder — McKenzie Cheynet (Bla), Audrey Hayes (Salem), Kylene Monaghan (Bla), Izzy Wedemeyer (Jefferson Forest), Mila Santsaver-Jones (Bla); Foward — Morgan Cheynet (Bla), Lydia Ashcroft (E.C. Glass), Annie Bond (Sal), Phebe Ryan (Western Albemarle), Taylor Mills (Orange Co.), Lauren Kavana (JF); Defender — Kakie Johnson (E.C. Glass), Catherine Domecq (WA), Julia Howland (Bla), Emily Mandell (WA); Goalie — Allison Kessell (Sal).

Second team: Mid — Avery Mangus (Sal), Nicole Bilchick (WA), Libby Sommardahl (E.C. Glass), Grayson Yeager (Jefferson Forest), Maddi Olson (E.C. Glass); For — Anne Page Webb (E.C. Glass), Kayleigh Long (WA), Brooke Bowers (Sal); Defender — Elayna Weatherspoon (Bla), Kenley Coleman (Sal), Rebecca Webster (Bla), Kamryn Rock (Orange Co.), Siri Bedsaul (Bla), Bo Knight (Jefferson Forest), Ella Morrison (Halifax); Goalie — Marigrace McClendon (Jefferson Forest).

Honorable Mention: Kallena Branham (Amherst), Sarah Ramsey (E.C. Glass), Hailey Gray Garrett (E.C. Glass), PanPan Yang (Halifax), McKayla Meadows (Hal), Hailey Coleman (JF), Maggie Johnson (Orange Co.), Laney Fayard (Orange Co.), Katherine Parks (Orange Co.), Zada Craig (Sal), Gabi Andres (WA), Elana Romseburg (WA).