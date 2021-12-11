Prep roundup: Allie Zealand competes in Eastbay Cross Country Championships, and more

Allie Zealand entered her first national competition with a goal of having fun and savoring the experience of racing the challenging 3.1-mile course at Balboa Park in San Diego, California.
She accomplished those goals in her first appearance in the Eastbay Cross Country Championships.
Zealand finished 36th out of the 38 runners who completed the grueling race that was rebranded from the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships.
“It was a really fun race. I raced a bunch of really good girls,” Zealand said in a phone interview. “It was a really hard course, but I had a lot of fun and it was a great experience.”
Zealand posted a time of 18:41.8.
“I just wanted to have fun, and that’s what I did,” Zealand said.
Natalie Cook, from Flower Mound High School in Texas, won the national title with a time of 17:15.
Zealand is a sophomore who races for Pacers Homeschool. Her cousin, Jessie, recently signed to continue her athletic career at Liberty University.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Pettyjohn, Idore claim victories at Liberty High School Opener
Jefferson Forest’s Hannah Pettyjohn and Amherst’s Isaiah Idore claimed victories during the loaded Liberty High School Opener held at Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
Pettyjohn won the pole vault with a mark of 12 feet. She finished third in the 55 hurdles, third in the high jump and fourth in the shot put.
Idore won the boys 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.76 seconds.
WRESTLING
LCA’s Toby Schoffstall wins at Titan Toughman
Liberty Christian junior Toby Schoffstall kept his early season perfect record intact.
Schoffstall picked up a key point in the first overtime period to edge Christiansburg’s Jacob Baier, 4-3, in the 170-pound title match of the Titan Toughman held Saturday at Hidden Valley High School.
Schoffstall was the lone area wrestler to win his first-place match.
LCA’s Chris Schoffstall (113) and Landon Starnes (120) and Rustburg’s Jacob Ford (195) finished second in their respective weight classes.
Three Staunton River wrestlers victorious
Staunton River had three wrestlers claim first-place titles to help the Golden Eagles finish in fourth as a team in the Indian Classic held at the Buck Van Huss Dome in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Colin Martin pinned Grundy’s Tanner Hartford at the 1:26 mark to win the 106-pound title, Noah Nininger claimed a technical fall triumph over Castlewood’s Adam Gibson at 113 pounds, and Macon Ayers won the 160-pound crown after Lakeway’s Colby Dalon was disqualified.
Heritage wins Caisson Duals
Heritage posted victories over Waynesboro, Hargrave Military, Staunton, Woodberry Forest and Fishburne Military to win the Caisson Dual Tournament at Fishburne Military Academy.
Dylan Lamar (106), Justin Porter (113) and Elijah Hawkins (170) posted undefeated records in the meet.