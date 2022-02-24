Prep roundup: Altavista boys, Staunton River girls headed to state tournaments, and more

Altavista is headed to the state tournament for the second straight season. The Colonels won on the road in the Region 1B semifinals Thursday night, defeating Rappahannock County 53-48.

With roughly one minute remaining and the score tied, Altavista's Stuart Hunt unleased a 25-footer that gave his team a 3-point lead it never relinquished. The junior forward notched his 13th double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

The Colonels advanced last year to the Class 1 state finals. They were victorious Thursday without point guard Ryan Hart, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury this week in the region quarterfinal game.

"Beyond excited," Altavista coach Casey Johnson said. "To be counted out by many, especially after Ryan's injury. ... Our motto has been 'Play smart, play aggressive, play for each other" and they played for each other in front of a packed house tonight."

Altavista (16-6) went on a 13-0 run in the second quarter. Forward Randle Ford finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, Braeden Reynolds added nine points, and Marquel Dawkins chipped in seven points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Colonels trailed Rappahannock County (17-8) 14-8 after the first quarter, then outscored the Panthers 19-4 in the second frame. Altavista downed nine 3-pointers, with three each from Hunt and Reynolds.

Altavista plays for the Region 1B title at Buffalo Gap in Swoope at 6 p.m. Saturday. Then it's on to the state quarterfinals, which will be held March 4 and 5. If Altavista defeats Buffalo Gap, it will play a first-round state home game. Lose and the Colonels go on the road.

Buffalo Gap 54, William Campbell 45

Buffalo Gap’s 28-year hiatus from the boys basketball state tournament is over.

The top-seeded Bison punched their first state ticket since 1994 Thursday night after outlasting the fourth-seeded William Campbell 54-45 in the Region 1B semifinals.

Buffalo Gap dropped to Class 1 at the start of the school year.

Four times in the fourth quarter, William Campbell (11-9) made it a one-possession game, but each time the Bison responded with field goals. After the last one-possession scenario, which came with 1:49 remaining, Gap (18-5) finished the game on an 8-2 run that sealed it.

“Their athleticism and physical play kept them in the game most of the night,” said Gap seventh-year head coach Chad Ward, who was 12 years old the Bison last were in state competition. “We don’t like to trade baskets, but that’s what it took in the fourth quarter to win.”

While playing in the state tournament will be uncharted territory for the current generation of Bison, it will be like old times for Ward. Before coming to Gap, Ward was the longtime assistant coach for legendary former Altavista head coach Mike Cartolaro. During his nine years on the bench beside Cartolaro, the Colonels three-peated as state champions from 2013 tp '15 and was state runners-up once.

“When Cartolaro and I left Altavista, we both agreed we wanted to coach programs that were down and needed building up instead trying to maintain an impressive program,” said Ward, who suffered through an 0-22 season in his third year at Gap. “We built what you saw tonight over the last seven years.”

The Bison spotted William Campbell a 5-0 lead after going nearly four minutes before finally hitting a basket. Then the Generals started to unravel against Gap’s switching full-court man press and 1-2-2 zone press, committing nine turnovers, including two 10-second violations, enabling the Bison to go on a 12-2 surge for a 12-7 margin after eight minutes.

“Gap was catching us with its traps and throwing us out of rhythm,” William Campbell first-year head coach Kyle Cox said. “We didn’t adjust well at times.”

The Generals’ final one-possession came when JaCoriyous Graves turned a steal into a layup for a 46-43 game at the 1:49 mark.

But Jackson LaPorte had another Bison response, and they finished it off at the foul line, hitting 6 of 9 in the last 57.7 seconds.

Despite the season-ending loss, Cox liked what he got out of the team all winter.

“We had a tremendous turnaround,” he said. “The last few years this program had a tendency to fold when it wasn’t going well, but not this team. I am proud of the guys. There’s more than just what was on the scoreboard."

Russell Thompson had 14 points, and Tyler Mason had 13 points for Campbell.

— By Hubert F. Grim III, For The News Virginian.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Staunton River 65, Magna Vista 58

In Moneta, Jeni Levine poured on 32 points and went 9 of 11 from the free-throw line as the second-seeded Golden Eagles held off an upset bid by the Warriors to receive a state playoff berth.

Staunton River (25-0) also received 18 points from Cali Levine, who was 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Golden Eagles went 24 of 28 from the charity stripe.

Magna Vista's TaNashia Hairson led her team with 28 points.

Staunton River outscored Magna Vista 26-12 in the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles travel to top seed Carroll County for the region championship at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Spotswood 44, Liberty Christian 19

Six-foot Spotswood junior Zoli Khalil took it to the Bulldogs, scoring 23 points and downing four 3-pointers as the visiting Trailblazers abruptly ended LCA's season in the Region 3C semifinals.

LCA standout sophomore guard Avery Mills was held to just three points. Taylee Hesse, Brooklyn Jenkins and Ciara Laslie all had four points to lead LCA (15-5).

Third-seeded Spotswood (16-7) led 10-7 after the first quarter, then held the No. 2 Bulldogs — fresh off the Seminole District tournament title and a 19-point region quarterfinal win over Wilson Memorial — to single digits in each of the subsequent three quarters.

Trailblazers freshman Madison Doss added eight points. Spotswood receives an automatic berth into the Class 3 state tourney and travels top-seeded Fort Defiance for Saturday's region title game.