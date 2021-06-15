Prep roundup: Appomattox's Layne throws perfect game, and more

Appomattox left-hander Courtney Layne recorded one perfect game in her dominant freshman season in 2019. She’s added three more perfect outings as a junior, with the most recent coming to open the Region 2C softball tournament.

Layne, a University of Virginia commit, struck out 12 in her third perfect game of the season Tuesday as top-seeded Appomattox routed eighth-seeded Fort Chiswell 10-0 in the Region 2C quarterfinals in Appomattox.

The Raiders (11-0) advance to Thursday's semifinal round and will host Alleghany at 5:30 p.m. The fifth-seeded Mountaineers defeated fourth-seeded James River (Buchanan) 6-4 in another quarterfinal matchup.

Layne previously recorded perfect games against William Campbell on May 14 and at Nelson on May 19.

She also went 2 for 2 at the plate. Kesley Hackett went 2 for 4, and Macee Hargis’ fifth-inning single capped a three-run frame that enacted the “mercy rule.”

Altavista 7, Central Lunenburg 6

Madyson Brown’s three-run homer in the fourth inning gave No. 2 Altavista the lead for good, and the right-hander escaped a seventh-inning jam to lift the Colonels to a Region 1B semifinal victory over the visiting No. 3 Chargers.