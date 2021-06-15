 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep roundup: Appomattox's Layne throws perfect game, and more
0 Comments

Prep roundup: Appomattox's Layne throws perfect game, and more

  • 0

Appomattox left-hander Courtney Layne recorded one perfect game in her dominant freshman season in 2019. She’s added three more perfect outings as a junior, with the most recent coming to open the Region 2C softball tournament.

Layne, a University of Virginia commit, struck out 12 in her third perfect game of the season Tuesday as top-seeded Appomattox routed eighth-seeded Fort Chiswell 10-0 in the Region 2C quarterfinals in Appomattox.

The Raiders (11-0) advance to Thursday's semifinal round and will host Alleghany at 5:30 p.m. The fifth-seeded Mountaineers defeated fourth-seeded James River (Buchanan) 6-4 in another quarterfinal matchup.

Layne previously recorded perfect games against William Campbell on May 14 and at Nelson on May 19.

She also went 2 for 2 at the plate. Kesley Hackett went 2 for 4, and Macee Hargis’ fifth-inning single capped a three-run frame that enacted the “mercy rule.”

Altavista 7, Central Lunenburg 6

Madyson Brown’s three-run homer in the fourth inning gave No. 2 Altavista the lead for good, and the right-hander escaped a seventh-inning jam to lift the Colonels to a Region 1B semifinal victory over the visiting No. 3 Chargers.

Brown went 3 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs. Caelee Worley went 2 for 3 with a two-run triple in the third inning, and Emma Andrews (2 for 3) drove in Worley with a single that tied the game at 4.

The Colonels (6-7) and Chargers (4-8) combined for 25 hits.

Cayley Stokes drove in three runs, and Regan Harris went 3 for 4 for Lunenburg.

Altavista plays at top-seeded Rappahannock County at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Region 1B championship game. The Panthers edged No. 4 Riverheads 5-4.

BASEBALL

Chatham 7, Nelson 3

Christian Lancaster’s three-run homer set the tone in the first inning, Alex Van Pelt allowed two hits over four innings pitched, and the top-seeded Cavaliers topped the eighth-seeded Governors in the Region 2C quarterfinals in Chatham.

Lancaster went 2 for 3 and added a double. Matt Arnold went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Chatham (13-0).

Nelson’s season ends with a 7-6 record.

Mason Hughes went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Colt Mauer had a double and scored a run.

In another Region 2C quarterfinal game, seventh-seeded Appomattox upset second-seeded Fort Chiswell 7-6. The Raiders will travel to take on Floyd County in the semifinals Thursday. Floyd County edged Radford 6-5 in their quarterfinal matchup Tuesday. 

BOYS SOCCER

Appomattox 6, Patrick County 0

Tye Robertson scored one goal and dished out an assist to lead six different players who found the back of the net in the third-seeded Raiders’ Region 2C quarterfinal victory over the Cougars at Bragg Stadium.

Bronson Williams, Jake Denton, Matt Walton, Mario Rubio and Bill O’Neill each scored for the Raiders (8-2-1). Corey Williams had two assists, and Stephen Zbgiebloski added one.

Trey Torrence recorded one save for his seventh shutout of the season.

Appomattox plays at No. 2 Nelson at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Region 2C semifinals. The Governors defeated No. 4 Dan River 4-2 in the quarterfinal round.

Nelson edged Appomattox in both of the regular-season meetings by scores of 1-0 in regulation and 2-1 in overtime.

GIRLS SOCCER

Appomattox beats Nelson, Altavista falls

In Appomattox, the top-seeded Raiders posted a third straight shutout, beating eighth-seeded Nelson 2-0 in the Region 2C quarterfinals at Bragg Stadium. 

Appomattox (8-2-1) will play host to fifth-seeded Glenvar in Thursday's semifinals at 7 p.m. Glenvar beat fourth-seeded Alleghany 4-3 in another quarterfinal match Tuesday. 

Nelson ends its season with a 6-6 record. 

Altavista fell 8-3 to Riverheads in the Region 1B championship Tuesday. The Colonels and Gladiators were the only two teams in the region tournament. 

Appomattox orb
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving ruled out with ankle injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert