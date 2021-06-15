Prep roundup: Appomattox's Layne throws perfect game, and more

Appomattox left-hander Courtney Layne recorded one perfect game in her dominant freshman season in 2019. She’s added three more perfect outings as a junior, with the most recent coming to open the Region 2C softball tournament.
Layne, a University of Virginia commit, struck out 12 in her third perfect game of the season Tuesday as top-seeded Appomattox routed eighth-seeded Fort Chiswell 10-0 in the Region 2C quarterfinals in Appomattox.
The Raiders (11-0) advance to Thursday's semifinal round and will host Alleghany at 5:30 p.m. The fifth-seeded Mountaineers defeated fourth-seeded James River (Buchanan) 6-4 in another quarterfinal matchup.
Layne previously recorded perfect games against William Campbell on May 14 and at Nelson on May 19.
She also went 2 for 2 at the plate. Kesley Hackett went 2 for 4, and Macee Hargis’ fifth-inning single capped a three-run frame that enacted the “mercy rule.”
Altavista 7, Central Lunenburg 6
Madyson Brown’s three-run homer in the fourth inning gave No. 2 Altavista the lead for good, and the right-hander escaped a seventh-inning jam to lift the Colonels to a Region 1B semifinal victory over the visiting No. 3 Chargers.
Brown went 3 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs. Caelee Worley went 2 for 3 with a two-run triple in the third inning, and Emma Andrews (2 for 3) drove in Worley with a single that tied the game at 4.
The Colonels (6-7) and Chargers (4-8) combined for 25 hits.
Cayley Stokes drove in three runs, and Regan Harris went 3 for 4 for Lunenburg.
Altavista plays at top-seeded Rappahannock County at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Region 1B championship game. The Panthers edged No. 4 Riverheads 5-4.
BASEBALL
Chatham 7, Nelson 3
Christian Lancaster’s three-run homer set the tone in the first inning, Alex Van Pelt allowed two hits over four innings pitched, and the top-seeded Cavaliers topped the eighth-seeded Governors in the Region 2C quarterfinals in Chatham.
Lancaster went 2 for 3 and added a double. Matt Arnold went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Chatham (13-0).
Nelson’s season ends with a 7-6 record.
Mason Hughes went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Colt Mauer had a double and scored a run.
In another Region 2C quarterfinal game, seventh-seeded Appomattox upset second-seeded Fort Chiswell 7-6. The Raiders will travel to take on Floyd County in the semifinals Thursday. Floyd County edged Radford 6-5 in their quarterfinal matchup Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Appomattox 6, Patrick County 0
Tye Robertson scored one goal and dished out an assist to lead six different players who found the back of the net in the third-seeded Raiders’ Region 2C quarterfinal victory over the Cougars at Bragg Stadium.
Bronson Williams, Jake Denton, Matt Walton, Mario Rubio and Bill O’Neill each scored for the Raiders (8-2-1). Corey Williams had two assists, and Stephen Zbgiebloski added one.
Trey Torrence recorded one save for his seventh shutout of the season.
Appomattox plays at No. 2 Nelson at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Region 2C semifinals. The Governors defeated No. 4 Dan River 4-2 in the quarterfinal round.
Nelson edged Appomattox in both of the regular-season meetings by scores of 1-0 in regulation and 2-1 in overtime.
GIRLS SOCCER
Appomattox beats Nelson, Altavista falls
In Appomattox, the top-seeded Raiders posted a third straight shutout, beating eighth-seeded Nelson 2-0 in the Region 2C quarterfinals at Bragg Stadium.
Appomattox (8-2-1) will play host to fifth-seeded Glenvar in Thursday's semifinals at 7 p.m. Glenvar beat fourth-seeded Alleghany 4-3 in another quarterfinal match Tuesday.