Prep roundup: Ferguson's career night lifts Heritage into Region 3C semifinals, and more

Kyle Ferguson wanted the ball in his hands in the fourth quarter Tuesday night inside Heritage Field House. Each time he touched it, he found a way to score.

Heritage needed every point, and then some, to put away a spirited bout against Charlottesville.

Ferguson scored 16 of his career-high 36 points in the fourth quarter to help fuel a game-ending run that lifted Heritage to a thrilling 71-65 victory over Charlottesville in the Region 3C quarterfinals.

The victory pushed the fourth-seeded Pioneers (15-9) into the region semifinal round, where they will travel to face top-seeded Spotswood on Thursday.

The Black Knights (12-9) led 58-55 with 4:06 remaining. That is when Ferguson took over.

He shot 9 of 11 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Teammate Terrell Washington scored 20 points and added 11 in the fourth quarter.

Washington went 8 of 9 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.

Those two were the only Heritage players to score in the final eight minutes.

Keyshawn Hill scored 17 of his team-high 26 points in the second quarter as Charlottesville raced out to a 33-30 halftime lead.

Polo Hill scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half.

Liberty Christian 62, Broadway 50

Sebastian Akins scored a game-high 20 points, Tanner Thomas added nine points and 11 rebounds, and Liberty Christian overcame an early deficit with dominating second and third quarters to defeat Broadway in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Lynchburg.

The third-seeded Bulldogs (17-5) will host seventh-seeded Fluvanna (16-7) in the Region 3C semifinals on Thursday at a time to be determined. The Flucos upset second-seeded Wilson Memorial 71-65.

Sully Holmes had 15 points, and Landon Etzel chipped in 13 points and six assists for LCA.

The Bulldogs trailed 15-13 after eight minutes and outscored visiting Broadway (13-9) 38-22 over the next two quarters.

Caleb Barnes had 14 points and six rebounds for Broadway.

Altavista 55, Franklin 46

Jayden Boyd posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Stuart Hunt finished with 16 points, and Altavista pulled away in the final minutes to defeat Franklin in the Region 1B quarterfinals in Altavista.

The third-seeded Colonels (14-6) play at second-seeded Rappahannock County (17-7) at 6 p.m. Thursday in the semifinal round. The winner secures a berth into the Class 1 tournament.

Altavista led 38-36 heading into the fourth quarter and was able to convert from the free-throw line down the stretch to pull away.

The Colonels went 11 of 20 from the charity stripe.

The Broncos (10-11) missed all eight of their attempts.

Hunt added nine assists and five rebounds.

Kaden Bailey had a game-high 20 points for Franklin.

William Campbell 51, Riverheads 38

Russell Thompson scored 12 points, Colten Allen added 10, and William Campbell used a high-scoring second half to rally and defeat Riverheads in the Region 1B quarterfinals in Naruna.

The fourth-seeded Generals (11-8) play at top-seeded Buffalo Gap (17-5) in the region semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday. The winner of that game secures an automatic bid to the Class 1 state tournament.

William Campbell outscored Riverheads (9-11) 38-15 in the second half to easily erase a 23-13 halftime deficit.

Ryan Farris led the Gladiators with 17 points.

Radford 62, Nelson 45

Nelson hadn’t lost at home throughout the regular season. It didn’t matter whether Dogwood District foes or nondistrict opponents came to Lovingston, the Governors took care of business on their home court.

Radford ended that streak and Nelson’s dream of getting back to the state tournament.

The Bobcats took the lead in the third quarter and seized control by converting at the free-throw line down the stretch to end the Governors’ season in the Region 2C quarterfinals.

Radford (16-4) advances to the Region 2C semifinals at Roanoke College, while Nelson’s season ends with an 18-3 record.

The Governors were 10-0 at home entering the game.

GIRLS

Staunton River 68, Northside 39

Jeni Levine nearly had a triple-double for Staunton River in Tuesday’s Region 3D quarterfinals.

She had plenty of help in dispatching Northside.

Levine and Maddie Hamren scored 20 points apiece, Jayda Jones added 10 points, and the Golden Eagles remained perfect with a lopsided victory over Northside in Moneta.

The Golden Eagles (24-0) host Magna Vista at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Region 3D semifinals. The winner will secure an automatic bid into the Class 3 tournament.

Levine had eight rebounds and eight assists to go with her 20 points.

Staunton River built a 36-9 halftime lead and cruised from there.

Amanda Adelaiyi had 13 points for Northside (9-15), which went 0-3 against Staunton River this season. The Golden Eagles won by an average score of 66-30.

Liberty Christian 52, Wilson Memorial 33

Liberty Christian used a dominating opening quarter to establish command, and it never relinquished that advantage as it topped Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Lynchburg.

The second-seeded Bulldogs (17-4) will remain at home for the region semifinals when they host third-seeded Spotswood (15-7) on Thursday at a time to be determined.

The Trailblazers edged Turner Ashby 44-42.

LCA led 17-6 after the first quarter and steadily built on its double-digit advantage.

Wilson Memorial’s season ends with a 14-9 record.

Fort Defiance 83, Liberty 50

Kirby Ransome scored 30 points, Trinity Hedrick added 18, and Fort Defiance cruised over Liberty in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Fort Defiance.

Fort (19-3) advances to the Region 3C semifinals, while Liberty’s season ends with a 14-10 record.

Fort led 33-13 after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 53-26 at halftime.