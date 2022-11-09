Prep roundup: Glass moves football game to Saturday, seven VES athletes attend signing, and more

E.C. Glass announced Wednesday that it has moved its first-round playoff football game to Saturday afternoon to avoid the threat of inclement weather associated with Hurricane Nicole.

Glass originally was scheduled to play Friday night. The No. 1 Hilltoppers will now take on visiting and eighth-seeded Halifax County in the Region 4D quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lynchburg's City Stadium.

Two other games that were still scheduled for Friday as of Tuesday night's press time also have been moved.

Liberty Christian, the top seed in Region 3C, will take on visiting Rustburg, the region's No. 8 seed, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Williams Stadium.

And William Campbell, the No. 6 seed in Region 1B, will travel to third-seeded Buffalo Gap for a game that will now be played at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Those changes mean all games involving teams from this newspaper's coverage area will be played either Thursday night or Saturday.

VES, JF hold signing days

Standout swimmer Kaitlyn Bauer headlined a seven-person signing day at Virginia Episcopal School on Wednesday, when the senior made official her decision to swim at the University of Richmond next year.

Bauer, ranked the 31st recruit for 2023 in Virginia by Swimcloud, became the first female swimmer in VES history to sign with a Division I collegiate program.

Baseball standouts Charlie Felmlee (William & Mary) and pitcher Jed Howard (Davidson College) also attended the event. Felmlee, a catcher, threw out 15 runners as a junior last spring while hitting .500. Howard, a southpaw, hit a team-best .561 with six home runs, while posting a 2-3 record and a 2.17 ERA in 29 innings pitched.

Also attending the event were: lacrosse goalie Bryce Ledwith (Bellarmine University), lacrosse attack Will Harris (Lynn University), lacrosse standout Kayla Williams (Frostburg State), and baseball player Michael Shamus (Randolph-Macon).

At Jefferson Forest on Wednesday, another swimmer also signed with a Division I program. Brendan Whitfield made official his decision to compete next year at Virginia Tech.

Baseball standouts Sam Bell (University of Maryland Baltimore County) and Luke Gouldthorpe joined Whitfield during JF's event.

Prep signings continue across the area this week. Wednesday marked the first of an early period that lasts one week for athletes signing their Division I National Letter of Intent.

Glass, Appomattox volleyball fall in region championships

The Hilltoppers and Raiders came up short in their quests for region titles Wednesday, but will see their seasons continue later this week in state tournaments.

In Salem, Appomattox lost for the first time this season when it was swept, 3-0, by Glenvar (23-0) in the Region 2C championship. Set scores were 25-9, 25-19, 25-9.

"They're one of the best teams I've seen in probably 10 years," Raiders coach Mark Drinkard said.

Kaydence Gilbert led ACHS (22-1) with seven kills and chipped in five digs. Aubrey Fulcher tallied 20 assists.

In Crozet, E.C. Glass fell 3-1 to Western Albemarle (24-5) in a match in which no set was decided by more than three points. Set scores were 24-26, 22-26, 25-24 and 23-25.

Nellie Fitzgerald led the Hilltoppers (15-6) with 10 kills to go with seven digs, four blocks and two aces. Devan Funke tallied eight kills, 13 digs, and three blocks.

Both teams now will head on the road for the quarterfinal round of their state tournaments.

Glass will play at Region 4C champ John Wood in the Class 4 quarters on Saturday. Appomattox will travel to Region 2D champ Gate City for its Class 2 tourney opener Saturday.

Two other area volleyball teams, Altavista and Rustburg, also have advanced to state tournaments and play quarterfinal games on the road Saturday after falling in the Region 1B and Region 3C championship games, respectively.

Rustburg plays at Region 3D champ Hidden Valley in the Class 3 tourney, while Altavista travels to Region 1A winner Rappahannock.

Rustburg's game is set for 1:30 p.m., while the other three game times have not yet been set.

VOLLEYBALL

Region 4D Championship

Western Albemarle 3, E.C. Glass 1

At Western Albemarle

Scores: 24-26, 22-25, 25-23, 23-25

Highlights: ECG — Nellie Fitzgerald 10 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs, 4 blocks; Ava Grace Mayberry 3 kills, 4 aces, 15 assists, 5 digs, 1 block; Devan Funke 8 kills, 1 ace, 13 digs, 3 blocks; Peyton Weaver 4 kills, 1 ace, 12 digs.

Records: E.C. Glass 15-6. Western Albemarle 24-5.

Next: E.C. Glass plays at James Wood in the Class 4 quarterfinals Saturday at a time to be determined.

Region 2C Championship

Glenvar 3, Appomattox 0

At Glenvar

Scores: 25-9, 25-19, 25-9

Highlights: Kaydence Gilbert 7 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Haleigh Tweedy 3 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Aubrey Fulcher 20 assists; Shannon Coleman 3 kills, 1 block.

Records: Appomattox 22-1. Glenvar 23-0.

Next: Appomattox plays at Gate City in the Class 2 quarterfinals Saturday at a time to be determined.