Prep roundup: Jefferson Forest baseball falls in Region 4D title game, and more

Jefferson Forest had its chances, and Connor Maggi put together a solid outing on the mound. But the Cavaliers couldn’t cash in on base runners, and Halifax County’s run in the first inning stood up for a 1-0 win Thursday, ending JF’s season in the Region 4D baseball championship in South Boston.

Gavin Colwell’s leadoff triple in the first on a fly ball to center field jumpstarted the offense for the second-seeded Comets (12-2), and cleanup hitter Jackson Newton provided the game’s lone run on his groundout three batters later.

Maggi, the Cavaliers’ senior starter, gave up just two hits the rest of the game and walked three. He and the JF defense posted six scoreless frames after the first, but the offense couldn’t string together timely hits to pull off the comeback.

Fourth-seeded JF (10-5) put runners in scoring position in the second, third and fourth innings.

Domenic Rowlands reached second in both the second and fourth innings.

In the second, he knocked a ground ball to shortstop with two outs and made it to first on an error, then moved into scoring position on Breckin Nace’s single. Both runners were stranded, however, when Halifax starter Leo Noblin recorded his second strikeout of the day.