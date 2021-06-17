Prep roundup: Jefferson Forest baseball falls in Region 4D title game, and more

Jefferson Forest had its chances, and Connor Maggi put together a solid outing on the mound. But the Cavaliers couldn’t cash in on base runners, and Halifax County’s run in the first inning stood up for a 1-0 win Thursday, ending JF’s season in the Region 4D baseball championship in South Boston.
Gavin Colwell’s leadoff triple in the first on a fly ball to center field jumpstarted the offense for the second-seeded Comets (12-2), and cleanup hitter Jackson Newton provided the game’s lone run on his groundout three batters later.
Maggi, the Cavaliers’ senior starter, gave up just two hits the rest of the game and walked three. He and the JF defense posted six scoreless frames after the first, but the offense couldn’t string together timely hits to pull off the comeback.
Fourth-seeded JF (10-5) put runners in scoring position in the second, third and fourth innings.
Domenic Rowlands reached second in both the second and fourth innings.
In the second, he knocked a ground ball to shortstop with two outs and made it to first on an error, then moved into scoring position on Breckin Nace’s single. Both runners were stranded, however, when Halifax starter Leo Noblin recorded his second strikeout of the day.
Rowlands and Sam Bell each singled in the fourth (for two of JF’s four total hits on the day), but Noblin escaped that jam, too.
Noblin issued a pair of walks with two outs in the third before getting Evan Mace to line out to center field.
Jaxon Lloyd and Kamron Turbeville recorded Halifax’s other two hits on the day. Sully Tibbs also singled for JF.
Maggi finished with 10 strikeouts in his complete-game showing. Noblin fanned nine in seven frames.
Appomattox 9, Floyd County 8
Floyd County trimmed Appomattox's four-run lead to one in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Raiders escaped Floyd with a win in the Region 2C semifinals.
The seventh-seeded Raiders (10-4) fell behind 4-2 when the seventh-seeded Buffaloes (8-6) plated four runs in the fourth inning. But a five-run output in the fifth gave Appomattox the lead for good.
Appomattox travels to top-seeded Chatham (14-0) for the Region 2C championship at 7 p.m. Saturday. Chatham defeated Glenvar 13-3 in a mercy-rule-shortened semifinal game Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Appomattox 14, Alleghany 1
Courtney Layne struck out 14 and added a two-run homer in the third inning, Appomattox seized control with an eight-run first inning, and the top-seeded Raiders throttled the fifth-seeded Mountaineers in the Region 2C semifinals.
Appomattox (12-0) hosts second-seeded Glenvar (12-2) in Saturday’s Region 2C championship game at 2 p.m.
Layne, a University of Virginia commit, allowed one earned run on two hits in the five-inning contest. She went 3 for 3 at the plate.
Macee Hargis hit a solo homer in the second inning, and Tori Hoffman went 2 for 3 with four RBIs.
Kelsey Hackett, Abbey Mann and Julianna Southall had two hits apiece.
Alleghany finishes the season with a 10-5 record.
Rappahannock County 14, Altavista 4
Kammie Brown and Taylor Settle drove in two runs each in a seven-run second inning, Claire Keyser allowed four hits over the final four innings, and the top-seeded Panthers defeated the second-seeded Colonels in the Region 1B championship game at Rappahannock County Elementary School in Washington.
The Panthers (8-6) took the lead for good with the seven-run second inning. Brown finished with three RBIs, and Jenna Robey capped the frame with a solo homer.
Keyser allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits in the first two innings.
The Colonels (6-8) pounced and led 4-1 thanks to RBI singles from Madyson Brown and Emma Andrews in the first inning, and an error in the second that allowed two more runs to score.
However, Altavista’s season came to an end as Rappahannock County pounded out six hits in the second and added runs in every inning until the run rule was enforced in the sixth inning.
Alexis Gonzalez went 3 for 3 with two runs scored for Altavista. Brown, who was credited with the loss, added two hits. Andrews and Giles both went 2 for 3.
BOYS SOCCER
Appomattox 2, Nelson 0
Corey Williams scored two goals in a nine-minute stretch late in the second half, Trey Torrence posted his eighth shutout of the season, and the third-seeded Raiders (9-2-1) topped the second-seeded Governors (9-2-1) in the Region 2C semifinals in Lovingston.
Appomattox advances to Saturday’s Region 2C championship game and plays at top-seeded Glenvar at 7 p.m.
Torrence stopped seven shots to hold Nelson scoreless for the first time this season.
Williams scored the game-winning goal in the 68th minute off an assist from Matt Walton, and then tacked on the game-sealing goal in the 77th minute off an assist from Tye Robertson.
GIRLS SOCCER