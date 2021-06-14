Prep roundup: JF's Lemley throws perfect game, and more

Jefferson Forest senior Emma Lemley wasn’t just unhittable Monday against Pulaski. She was perfect.
Lemley threw her third perfect game of the season and struck out 20 of the 21 batters she faced as the Cavaliers defeated Pulaski County 8-0 in a Region 4D quarterfinal matchup in Forest.
The Virginia Tech signee eclipsed the 200-strikeout mark on the season and now has 211 strikeouts. She threw 17 first-pitch strikes Monday, and she recorded three strikeouts when she reached a full count.
The Cavaliers (10-3) are the No. 4 seed in the Region 4D tournament and face top-seeded Halifax (11-0) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in South Boston.
Lemley also went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.
Addison Compton, Gillian Faris and Sarah Cannon had two hits apiece. The Cougars’ season ended with a 5-7 record.
Rustburg 10, Fluvanna 0
Eden Bigham hit a batter with one out in the top of the first inning. That was the only Flucco to reach base Monday.
Bigham threw her fourth no-hitter of the season and struck out 17 as the Red Devils (13-0) cruised to a Region 3C quarterfinal triumph over Fluvanna (7-6) in Rustburg.
Rustburg is the No. 1 seed in the Region 3C tournament and hosts No. 4 seed Spotswood at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinal round. Spotswood edged Wilson Memorial 2-1.
Bigham, a Virginia commit, also has thrown three perfect games this season. She went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a second-inning solo home run and drove in two runs.
Katie Donald and Aysia Jiovenetta each went 3 for 4 with fifth-inning home runs. Donald drove in four, while Jiovenetta drove in three.
Amherst 10, Salem 0
Dylan McNerney threw a one-hitter and struck out 13, Tyah Charlton drove in three runs, and the Lancers (11-2) routed the Spartans (2-9) in the Region 4D quarterfinals.
Amherst plays at Blacksburg at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Region 4D semifinals.
Maddie Jennings, Maegan Lloyd and Sienna Fielder had two hits apiece for the Lancers. Taylor Bolen had Salem’s lone hit.
Blacksburg 12, E.C. Glass 0
Makayla Dowdy threw a one-hitter and struck out nine in the circle, and she drove in five runs at the plate, as the Bruins (11-1) topped the Hilltoppers (1-12) in the Region 4D quarterfinals. Glass’ Jett Hamilton had the team’s lone hit.
Fort Defiance 5, Brookville 2
Lillian Berry struck out 12 in the circle and added three hits at the plate as Fort (11-2) defeated the Bees (5-6) in the Region 3C quarterfinals.
Destiny Calloway struck out seven and allowed only two earned runs in six innings for Brookville. She, Liz Pennington and Reagan Hunley each had a hit for the Bees.
Staunton River 7, William Byrd 6
Abby McGuire and Haley Goode lofted sacrifice flies in the fifth inning that gave the Golden Eagles (6-6) a two-run lead, and those were the difference in beating the Terriers in the Region 3D quarterfinals.
Byrd’s Sydney Blewett hit a solo homer in the fifth to cut the deficit to one run, but Emily Wood retired eight of the last nine batters she faced to complete her complete-game effort.
BASEBALL
Liberty Christian 10, Turner Ashby 0
Brock Duff came within one out of throwing a no-hitter, Will Thomas hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs, and the Bulldogs cruised to a Region 3C quarterfinal victory over the Knights in Lynchburg.
Duff finished with a one-hitter and struck out seven while facing two over the minimum.
The lone hit he allowed came off the bat of Grant Thomas, whose ground ball on a 1-0 offering found its way through the left side of the infield for a single.
The Bulldogs (11-2) advance to the semifinal round and face No. 3 seed Western Albemarle.
Will Thomas’ homer came in the second inning and gave LCA an 8-0 lead. His three-run homer highlighted a four-RBI performance. Seth Abe drove in two runs. Tanner Thomas and Logan Duff had two hits apiece.
Pulaski County 2, E.C. Glass 1
The Cougars (9-3) won a thriller in eight innings to end the season for the Hilltoppers (5-8) in the Region 4D quarterfinals.
Western Albemarle 11, Rustburg 0
Ben Winslow threw a four-hitter and also had two hits and two RBIs at the plate as the Warriors (10-3) defeated the Red Devils (8-5) in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Crozet.
Trevor Vernon went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Jacob Lively also went 3 for 3 and drove in four runs.
Kyle Fields went 2 for 2 with two doubles for Rustburg. He also started on the mound and allowed six earned runs on eight hits and struck out three in three innings.
Nelson 12, Patrick County 4
The Governors (7-5) scored seven times in the sixth inning to blow open a tightly contested ballgame and defeat the Cougars (3-10) in Lovingston.
Nelson plays at No. 1 seed Chatham in the Region 2C quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Jack Rodgers’ two-run homer sparked the seven-run sixth inning.
Blayze McGarry went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Logan Campbell also drove in two runs.
Appomattox 10, Alleghany 7
The Raiders (8-4) used a four-run fifth inning and strong relief pitching from Alex Caruso to edge the Mountaineers in the Region 2C first round in Appomattox.
Appomattox plays at No. 2 seed Fort Chiswell on Tuesday.
Caruso pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief. He allowed four hits and struck out nine. He also went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, triple and two RBIs.
Camron Smith and Carter Berry drove in two runs apiece.
Glenvar 1, Gretna 0
Dawson Anderson threw six shutout innings and made a first-inning run stand up as the Highlanders (7-4) edged the Hawks (1-12) in the Region 2C first round.
Gretna’s Chris Crews allowed four hits and an unearned run in six innings. He walked three and struck out four.
Crews and Jackson Moore had two hits apiece.
BOYS SOCCER
Jefferson Forest 10, Halifax 0
John Toney scored two goals and added two assists, Chris Wiley and Christian Kavana each finished with two scores and top-seeded Jefferson Forest waxed Halifax in the opening round of the Region 4D tournament.
Toney scored JF's first goal in the third minute, and the Cavaliers then went on a tear, scoring seven times in the opening 40 minutes of play. JF (11-0) hosts No. 5 Salem, which defeated Amherst 7-1 in another quarterfinal, at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
E.C. Glass 8, George Washington 0
David Anene scored three times in the opening 31 minutes of action, Keaton Napior had a goal and an assist, and defender Tyler Garrett even got in on the action with the second goal of his career as the second-seeded Hilltoppers sped past GW and into the semifinal round of the Region 4D tourney.
Glass now hosts No. 3 Blacksburg in a heavyweight bout at City Stadium at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
In the Region 3C quarterfinals, Charlottesville defeated LCA 6-0 and Spotswood topped Brookville 7-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
E.C. Glass 5, Halifax 0
Libbie Sommardahl scored three goals as the Hilltoppers (8-2) cruised to a victory over the Blue Comets (6-4-1) in the Region 4D quarterfinals at City Stadium.
Glass plays at Blacksburg in the Region 4D semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Allie Smulik and Paige Merrow each scored for Glass. Merrow, Sarah Ramsey and Anne Page Webb each recorded an assist.
Cara Turnbow recorded two saves.
Jefferson Forest (10-0), the No. 2 seed in the region tournament, hosts Salem (8-2-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals. The Spartans topped Amherst 8-0 in Monday’s quarterfinals.
In the Region 3C quarterfinals, LCA defeated Wilson Memorial 4-0, and Fort Defiance beat Brookville 5-0.
BOYS LACROSSE
Jefferson Forest 17, Blacksburg 0
Nine players scored goals for second-seeded Forest (7-2), including Ryan Roth with four goals and an assist, and the Cavaliers opened the Region 4D tourney with a rout at the University of Lynchburg.
Ian Evans added three goals for JF, Ryan Paul had a goal and four assists, and Aidan Cherry, Jack Rockhill and Will Hunter all had two goals each. JF hosts Salem in Wednesday's 6 p.m. semifinal. On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded E.C. Glass (7-1) received a first-round bye and hosts Hidden Valley on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Jefferson Forest 15, Hidden Valley 5
Rachael Paul scored five goals and added two assists, Emily Henschel scored four times and second-seeded Forest (8-2) easily handled visiting Hidden Valley to advance to Wednesday's quarterfinals.
Cassell Richardson added two goals and four assists for JF and goalie Patricia Rogers finished with 10 saves. JF hosts Salem in the semis at the University of Lynchburg.
In another quarterfinals match, No. 4 Blacksburg defeated fifth-seeded E.C. Glass 11-8.