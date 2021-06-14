Prep roundup: JF's Lemley throws perfect game, and more

Destiny Calloway struck out seven and allowed only two earned runs in six innings for Brookville. She, Liz Pennington and Reagan Hunley each had a hit for the Bees.

Staunton River 7, William Byrd 6

Abby McGuire and Haley Goode lofted sacrifice flies in the fifth inning that gave the Golden Eagles (6-6) a two-run lead, and those were the difference in beating the Terriers in the Region 3D quarterfinals.

Byrd’s Sydney Blewett hit a solo homer in the fifth to cut the deficit to one run, but Emily Wood retired eight of the last nine batters she faced to complete her complete-game effort.

BASEBALL

Liberty Christian 10, Turner Ashby 0

Brock Duff came within one out of throwing a no-hitter, Will Thomas hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs, and the Bulldogs cruised to a Region 3C quarterfinal victory over the Knights in Lynchburg.

Duff finished with a one-hitter and struck out seven while facing two over the minimum.

The lone hit he allowed came off the bat of Grant Thomas, whose ground ball on a 1-0 offering found its way through the left side of the infield for a single.