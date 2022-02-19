Prep roundup: JF's Wirth second in Class 4 state wrestling championships, and more

Jefferson Forest senior Matt Wirth came up just short of a state wrestling title, finishing second the 160-pound division to highlight the Cavaliers’ showing at the Class 4 championships Saturday at Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Wirth, the only local wrestler in Class 4 to reach a title match, was pinned by Great Bridge’s Ty Chittum in 2 minutes, 50 seconds in the final showing of his high school career.

Wirth’s teammates Caleb Cambeis (138) and Floyd Wells (170) placed fourth and fifth, respectively, as the area’s other local wrestlers to place. The three helped Jefferson Forest to ninth place as a team with 63 points.

Great Bridge won the team title with 235 points and by a margin of 114.5 points.

Amherst posted five points as a team while E.C. Glass had three.

Three Appomattox wrestlers post top-eight finishes in Class 2 championships

Franklin Gozin and C.J. Jones placed fifth in the 132- and 285-pound weight classes, respectively, as Appomattox’s top finishers in the Class 2 state championships Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.

Gozin defeated Virginia High’s Kenaz Davis via 6-5 decision in his fifth-place match, and Jones pinned Virginia High’s Orrin King to secure the win in his final match of the day.

Teammate Toby Bryant was sixth in the 170-pound division as Appomattox’s other wrestler to place Saturday.

Appomattox’s 43 points were good for 12th place as a team.

Three VES wrestlers place at VISAA championships

VES sophomore Wil Baggett pinned The Potomac School's Bram Halpert at the 4:16 mark to finish seventh in the 126-pound weight class at the VISAA Championships held Saturday at Benedictine in Goochland.

VES senior Xavier Lee and junior Brennan Olmert finished eighth at 132 and 138 pounds, respectively.

SWIMMING & DIVING

LCA’s Gordon finishes second in two Class 3 events

Liberty Christian sophomore JC Gordon finished second in the boys 200 and 500 freestyles to Brentsville District’s Benjamin Huffman to highlight the area finishers in the Class 3 Championships held Saturday at SwimRVA.

Brookville senior Ethan Mayfield claimed a state championship Thursday in the 1-meter diving contested at St. Catherine’s. He posted a score of 359.1 points to finish two points ahead of Fluvanna’s John Layne.

Rustburg junior Madi Fairchild finished third in the girls’ 1-meter diving.

Heritage freshman Emily Judy finished sixth in the girls 200 IM and eighth in the 100 backstroke, and boys teammate Sean Kim finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke.

Brookville seniors Kyle Sennett and Cameron St. Clair finished eighth in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle, respectively.

JF’s Whitfield runner-up in two state championship events

Jefferson Forest junior Brendan Whitfield was within three one-hundredths of a second from winning two state championships Friday night at SwimRVA in Richmond. He came up an inch short each time.

Whitfield finished second in the Class 4 Championships 50 freestyle by 0.02 seconds and posted a runner-up finish in the 100 backstroke by 0.03 seconds.

His two second-place finishes, plus swimming the anchor leg of JF’s 400-freestyle relay team that won a state title, helped the Cavaliers finish third behind Western Albemarle and Blacksburg in the team standings at SwimRVA.

Western Albemarle freshman Thomas Heilman edged Whitfield in the 50 freestyle, and both swimmers topped the previous Class 4 state record of 20.88 seconds set by JF’s Matthew Davidson in 2019.

Whitfield finished second to Chancellor sophomore Kyle Peck in the 100 backstroke, and the duo finished three seconds ahead of third-place Nate Puchalski from Courtland.

Jack Mills finished second to Monacan’s Ryan Hufford in the 200 freestyle and posted a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly.

The JF 200 medley relay team consisting of Whitfield, Ben Hiss, Max Schonfelder and Mills finished second to Western Albemarle.

On the girls side, a pair of E.C. Glass swimmers posted top-eight finishes.

Freshman Emory Hill was fifth in the 50 freestyle, and senior Caroline Russell placed eighth in the 100 backstroke.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

JF girls second, boys third at Region 4D championships

The Region 4D girls indoor track & field championships came down to the thrilling 4x400 relay. Jefferson Forest, Western Albemarle and Blacksburg were separated by three points, and the winner of the relay event at Roanoke College would likely claim the region title.

That’s exactly what transpired Saturday.

Western Albemarle used steady performances from each of its four runners to easily win the final event of the evening, with Blacksburg finishing second and JF placing third.

JF’s three-point lead going into the final event? Gone. Western Albemarle finished with 119.5 points to finish one point ahead of the Cavaliers and two points ahead of Blacksburg.

The Cavaliers could point to a thrilling finish in the 55 hurdles in which they lost out on two precious points by 0.01 seconds.

Kandace McIvor, who won the 300 dash by a comfortable 1½ seconds, raced in the same 55 hurdles heat with George Washington’s Elizabeth Deen. Deen edged ahead at the end with a time of 8.91 seconds that just beat McIvor by one one-hundredth of a second.

Hannah Pettyjohn won the high jump, pole vault and shot put for the Cavaliers.

Zoie Lamanna won the 1,000 and 1,600 runs and finished ahead of Western Albemarle’s Sadie Adams in both.

Amherst’s Cyanna Cabel finished second in the 55 dash, long jump and triple jump. E.C. Glass’ Kya Rucker and Carmen Glover finished third and fourth, respectively, in the shot put, and Renya Russell finished third in the 300.

The JF boys team won both the 4x400 and 4x800 relay races and added a victory by Addison Hilton in the 500 to finish third as a team. Western Albemarle and Pulaski County finished first and second, respectively, in the team standings.

Addison won the 500 by 0.66 seconds over Western Albemarle’s Matthew Burch.

Amherst’s Will Gregory won the pole vault with a mark of 12 feet, and JF’s Austin Ellis was in a three-way tie for second at 10 feet, 6 inches. Gregor finished second to WA’s Jack Intihar in the 300, and JF’s Brian Aveson placed third.

Hilton was the anchor leg of the 4x400 team that won by more than three seconds over Western Albemarle. The 4x800 team posted its victory by 0.66 seconds over WA.

Amherst’s Isaiah Idore and E.C. Glass’ Ja’mar Smith finished second and third, respectively, in the 55 hurdles. Amherst’s Lawrence Brown was runner-up in the 55 dash and the long jump, and JF’s Brannon Adams placed second in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200.

Glass’ Malachi Perkins was second in the shot put and JF’s Mobu Nwakor was second in the high jump.

VES’ Walsh posts pair of top-four finishes at VISAA championships

In Richmond, Colin Walsh represented Virginia Episcopal in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state championships, taking third and fourth, respectively, in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at St. Christopher’s.

Walsh, a senior, ran a 4:26.15 in the 1,600 to finish less than 2½ seconds behind winner Ferenc Kovacs of Woodberry (4:23.87). Saint John Paul’s Xander Fry was second with a 4:34.15.

In the 3,200 Walsh posted a 9:46.45, crossing five seconds after third-place finisher Daniel Hanna of Trinity Christian. Charlie Ortmans of Potomac ran a blazing 9:08.31 to win the event, shattering the state record of 9:19.88 set by VES’ Daniel O’Brien in 2020.

Staunton River second in Region 3D championships

In Salem, Staunton River posted 91 points to finish second as a team, and the Golden Eagles won three event titles in the Region 3D championships at Roanoke College on Saturday.

Spencer Kearns and Kayden Ryder won a pair of events each, contributing as part of SRHS’ 4x400 relay for the second victory.

Kearns won the pole vault in a 1-2-3 finish for SRHS in the event, in which no other athletes competed. Ryder was first in the 500. The two were joined by Alfred Finney and Malakhi Gregory for the 4x400 win.

Kearns and Ryder, along with Jackson and Samuel Weddle, combined for a second-place finish in the 4x800.

Gregory and Finney also finished in the top three in a handful of other events. Gregory leaped to second place in the triple jump and third in the long jump. Finney was third in the 300.

On the girls side, Staunton River finished eighth as a team with eight points. Abingdon won the team title with 132 points.

Alexis Ice provided the highlight of the day for the Golden Eagles, finishing third in the 1,600-meter run with a 5:35.38. She was 19 seconds out of second place and 21 seconds off the first-place time (5:14.20) of Cave Spring’s Jessica Palisa. Lilly Phillips was eighth in the shot put as SRHS’ other top-10 finisher.

Appomattox sweeps Region 2C titles

In Salem, Appomattox swept the girls and boys Region 2C titles Friday at Roanoke College.

On the boys side, the Raiders finished with 86 points, a 15-point margin over Alleghany. The girls cruised to their victory, posting 127 points and beating out Floyd County by 57 points.

Mannix Wilhoit won the boys long jump with a leap of 19-06.25 and was second in the 55 hurdles with an 8.70 in his best finishes of the day. Teammates Micah Johnson and Collin Slagle finished third and fourth, respectively, behind Wilhoit in the 55 hurdles.

Appomattox’s other win on the boys side came from its 4x200 relay team, which beat Alleghany by more than one second.

Matthew Epperson and Vori Copeland were second and third in the triple jump. DiTavion Mosley (third, high jump), Quamea Gray (third, shot put) and Blake Fulcher (second, pole vault) rounded out the top-three finishes for ACHS.

The Nelson boys were 10th with 11 points, their best finish coming from Hunter Garrett in the pole vault. He was third.

On the girls side, Amyah Bolar captured a pair of individual titles in the 55 dash and long jump, and Madison Martin won the 3,200. The Raiders’ 4x200 relay team also won.

Martin finished second in the 1600, and teammates Nadiyah Abdussalaam, Kelsey Hackett, Morgan Flamm and Aubrey Fulcher also left with top-three finishes.

Abdussalaam was runner-up in the 55 hurdles, triple jump and high and was third in the pole vault behind ACHS’ Morgan Flamm.

Hackett finished second in the 300 and third in the 55 dash, and Fulcher was third in the 55 hurdles.

Appomattox was second in the 4x800, as well.

Rebecca Marden was Nelson’s lone representative at the meet, placing 12th in the 300.