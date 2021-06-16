Prep roundup: LCA baseball advances to Region 3C title game, and more

Western Albemarle got the best of Will Thomas early in the first inning.
The Liberty Christian right-hander was unhittable the rest of the way.
Thomas retired the final 19 batters he faced, Seth Abe was instrumental in a four-run second inning, and the second-seeded Bulldogs recovered from a slow start to beat the third-seeded Warriors 6-4 in the Region 3C baseball semifinals Wednesday afternoon in Lynchburg.
LCA (12-2) advances to Friday’s Region 3C championship game and plays at top-seeded Broadway (14-1) at 6 p.m.
The Warriors (10-4) had their first three hitters reach against Thomas and took a 3-0 lead before Thomas could get out of the frame.
WA had two hits and one walk in the first inning against Thomas, but the right-hander settled in quickly and retired the next 19 batters to allow the LCA offense to take the lead for good in the second inning.
Ten of the final 19 batters Thomas faced were retired on three pitches or less. He struck out two.
Abe went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs.
He tied the game at 3 in the bottom of the second inning with his two-run triple, and he scored the go-ahead run when Nathan Tucker (2 for 4) reached on an error.
Tucker also drove in two runs.
SOFTBALL
Jefferson Forest 4, Halifax County 2
Halifax County scored 10 or more runs nine times during a perfect regular season.
The Blue Comets didn’t have to face Emma Lemley in the regular season.
The Jefferson Forest ace struck out 19 batters and limited Halifax’s high-powered offense as the fourth-seeded Cavaliers claimed an upset victory in the Region 4D semifinals.
The Cavaliers (11-3) advance to the Region 4D championship game and play at Seminole District rival and third-seeded Amherst at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lemley struck out the first 14 batters she faced before issuing a four-pitch walk to Sarah Watts.
The top-seeded Comets (11-1) strung together back-to-back singles from Madi Watkins and Kayla Spencer, with Spencer’s single scoring Watts and Watkins to cut the deficit to 4-2.
Lemley, the Virginia Tech signee, struck out four of the next five batters she faced before surrendering a one-out single in the seventh to Jadyn Harlow.
The Comets were unable to do anything else against Lemley, who struck out Watkins on three pitches to end the game.
The Cavaliers took the lead for good thanks to a four-run fifth inning.
Alex McCray doubled in a run, Gillian Faris’ single scored a run, and Lemley capped the inning with an RBI single.
Amherst 10, Blacksburg 4
Kaelyn Ramsey drove in two of her team-high three runs in the Lancers’ six-run second inning, and third-seeded Amherst withstood the second-seeded Bruins’ fifth-inning rally to win the Region 4D semifinal contest in Blacksburg.
Kayleigh Combs’ two-run single in the second gave the Lancers (12-2) a 4-0 lead, and Ramsey followed in the next at-bat with a single to center for a 6-0 advantage.
Dylan McNerney picked up the victory. She allowed four runs (three earned) on 10 hits, walked two and struck out eight.
Blacksburg pitcher Makayla Dowdy allowed 10 runs (only two were earned) on six hits. She walked eight and struck out seven.
Dowdy’s two-run homer in the fifth cut the deficit to 9-4, but Amherst responded with an insurance run in the sixth when Taryn Campbell drew a bases-loaded walk.
Cave Spring 8, Staunton River 5
Tristyn Tofano’s three-run homer in the second inning capped a five-run frame, and the No. 1 Knights (13-1) rallied to defeat the No. 5 Golden Eagles (6-7) in the Region 3D semifinals in Roanoke.
Staunton River led 3-0 after the top of the second inning.
Sawyer Tolley hit a solo homer in the first, and Cara Martin and Jena Roach (double) each drove in a run in the second.
Martin’s RBI double in the fourth cut the deficit to 5-4, but Cave Spring scored three times in the bottom of the frame to seize control.
Tolley reached on a double and scored in the seventh inning for the final score.
BOYS LACROSSE
E.C. Glass 15, Hidden Valley 3
Woody Carrington scored five goals and dished out three assists, Billy Koudelka stopped 12 shots, and the No. 1 Hilltoppers cruised to a lopsided victory over the No. 4 Titans in the Region 4D semifinals at Vince Bradford Field.
Glass (8-1) hosts Jefferson Forest at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Region 4D championship.
The Hilltoppers led by four after the first period and extended their lead to 9-1 at halftime.
Robert Sorenson, Caleb Hill (three assists), Eli Wood and Penn Willman scored two goals apiece for Glass.
Maxx Cass scored twice for Hidden Valley (8-4).
Jefferson Forest 13, Salem 12
Ryan Paul scored the game-winning goal with 19 seconds remaining and the No. 2 Cavaliers (8-2) edged the No.3 Spartans in the Region 4D semifinals at University of Lynchburg’s Shellenberger Field.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Salem 11, Jefferson Forest 6
Addi Blanchard scored five goals, and the sixth-seeded Spartans (5-6) raced out to a 6-0 halftime lead and defeated the second-seeded Cavaliers (8-3) in the Region 4D semifinals at University of Lynchburg’s Shellenberger Field.
Cassell Richardson scored two goals and added an assist for JF. Reagan Detrick, Brynn Hill, Miranda Coleman and Emily Henschel each scored a goal for the Cavaliers.
Brynn Bowen had 10 saves for Salem. Patricia Rogers stopped 11 shots for JF.
BOYS SOCCER
Jefferson Forest 2, Salem 0
Chris Wiley scored a goal and assisted on another, Christian Hecker stopped all three shots he faced, and the No. 1 Cavaliers defeated the No. 5 Spartans in the Region 4D semifinals at Sabre Stadium.
JF (12-0) is scheduled to host No. 3 Blacksburg (9-1-2) in the Region 4D championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wiley assisted on Zach Hinton’s goal in the seventh minute, and then scored off a John Toney assist in the 52nd.
Max Benne recorded six saves for Salem (5-6-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
Jefferson Forest 5, Salem 0
Lauren Kavana scored one goal and added an assist, Taylor Mason tallied the go-ahead goal in the 21st minute, and the second-seeded Cavaliers (11-0) remained undefeated by shutting out the third-seeded Spartans (8-3-1) in the Region 4D semifinals at Sabre Stadium.
JF plays at top-seeded Blacksburg (11-0) in the Region 4D championship at 6 p.m. Friday.
Kavana scored off an Julia Gaylor assist in the 61st minute to put JF ahead 4-0. She assisted Carlie Freeman in the 24th minute for a 2-0 advantage.
Ava Davis Goa tallied the fifth goal in the 62nd.
Blacksburg 8, E.C. Glass 0
Morgan Cheynet and Ellie Gresh each scored two goals as the No.1 Bruins (11-0) coasted to a Region 4D semifinal victory over the No. 4 Hilltoppers (8-4) at Bill Brown Stadium in Blacksburg.
“We came up against a team that was definitely superior that competed really well. They caught us early with those goals and broke our backs. We were a step behind most of the game, but in the end, I felt that we fought hard,” E.C. Glass coach Todd Olsen told The Roanoke Times.