Prep roundup: LCA baseball advances to Region 3C title game, and more

Western Albemarle got the best of Will Thomas early in the first inning.

The Liberty Christian right-hander was unhittable the rest of the way.

Thomas retired the final 19 batters he faced, Seth Abe was instrumental in a four-run second inning, and the second-seeded Bulldogs recovered from a slow start to beat the third-seeded Warriors 6-4 in the Region 3C baseball semifinals Wednesday afternoon in Lynchburg.

LCA (12-2) advances to Friday’s Region 3C championship game and plays at top-seeded Broadway (14-1) at 6 p.m.

The Warriors (10-4) had their first three hitters reach against Thomas and took a 3-0 lead before Thomas could get out of the frame.

WA had two hits and one walk in the first inning against Thomas, but the right-hander settled in quickly and retired the next 19 batters to allow the LCA offense to take the lead for good in the second inning.

Ten of the final 19 batters Thomas faced were retired on three pitches or less. He struck out two.

Abe went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs.