Prep roundup: McNerney outduels Lemley to lift Amherst to Region 4D softball title, and more

Kaelyn Ramsey settled in under the fly ball in center field and squeezed the final out in her glove. Dylan McNerney pumped her right hand into the air. Their teammates on the bench sprinted onto the field and joined in on the celebration near second base.

Amherst is heading back to the state tournament.

McNerney threw a one-hitter and the Lancers made an unearned run in the fifth inning stand up in defeating Jefferson Forest 1-0 in the Region 4D softball championship game Friday night in Amherst.

The Lancers (13-2) advance to the Class 4 state tournament for the second straight season. They advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2019, and the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amherst will play at Region 4C champion Tuscarora in Tuesday’s state semifinals.

The Cavaliers finished their season with an 11-4 record, and three of those losses came against Amherst.

The Lancers claimed 2-0 and 1-0 triumphs in the two regular-season meetings.

Three of McNerney’s six shutouts this season have come against JF, and the Cavaliers only managed eight hits in 21 innings against the right-hander.