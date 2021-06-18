Prep roundup: McNerney outduels Lemley to lift Amherst to Region 4D softball title, and more

Kaelyn Ramsey settled in under the fly ball in center field and squeezed the final out in her glove. Dylan McNerney pumped her right hand into the air. Their teammates on the bench sprinted onto the field and joined in on the celebration near second base.
Amherst is heading back to the state tournament.
McNerney threw a one-hitter and the Lancers made an unearned run in the fifth inning stand up in defeating Jefferson Forest 1-0 in the Region 4D softball championship game Friday night in Amherst.
The Lancers (13-2) advance to the Class 4 state tournament for the second straight season. They advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2019, and the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Amherst will play at Region 4C champion Tuscarora in Tuesday’s state semifinals.
The Cavaliers finished their season with an 11-4 record, and three of those losses came against Amherst.
The Lancers claimed 2-0 and 1-0 triumphs in the two regular-season meetings.
Three of McNerney’s six shutouts this season have come against JF, and the Cavaliers only managed eight hits in 21 innings against the right-hander.
McNerney finished with 10 strikeouts and outdueled JF senior Emma Lemley, who struck out 13 and allowed an unearned run on two hits in six innings.
Lemley hit Tyah Charlton to lead off the fifth inning. McNerney’s sacrifice bunt was misplayed, and the error allowed Charlton to score and McNerney to advance to third.
Lemley, the Virginia Tech signee, limited the damage and kept the deficit at one run.
Libbie Staton had JF’s lone hit with a two-out single in the first inning.
Rustburg 1, Fort Defiance 0
The anticipated matchup between a pair of Division I commits lived up to its billing.
Eden Bigham was again unhittable.
The University of Virginia commit threw her fifth no-hitter of the season and Rustburg made a first-inning run last to win the Region 3C title over Fort Defiance and Oregon State commit Lillian Berry.
The Red Devils (15-0) will host Region 3D champion Lord Botetourt in the Class 3 semifinals on Tuesday. The Cavaliers edged Cave Spring 6-5.
Bigham only allowed one baserunner Friday and that came with two outs in the first inning when she hit Kiersten Ransome.
The right-hander responded by striking out 17 of the final 19 batters she faced.
Maggie Mayhew and Carly Hudnall led off the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles, and Tinsley Abbott (2 for 3) followed two batters later with a single to center to score Mayhew for the game’s lone run.
Berry allowed only two hits over her final five innings in the circle and finished with seven strikeouts for Fort (12-3).
BOYS SOCCER
Jefferson Forest 3, Blacksburg 2
At Jefferson Forest, the Cavaliers notched a spot in the upcoming Class 4 state tournament by defeating rival Blacksburg, getting goals from Landon Howard, Kyle Butcher and Zach Hinton to win the Region 4D championship and end the Bruins' season.
Howard scored in the fifth minute off an assist from Quinn Mackey for a 1-0 lead. Blacksburg (9-2-2) tied it off a goal from Isaac McPherson in the 17th minute. But JF (13-0) was relentless. Butcher knocked in a goal off the post in the 48th minute and Hinton took a pass from freshman Christian Kavana in the 55th minute and buried it for a 3-1 lead.
Blacksburg answered in the 64th with a goal from Diego Elias. The Bruins threatened in the closing seconds off a free kick from directly outside the box, but JF keeper Christian Hecker pushed it away and the final whistle blew roughly 20 seconds later.
The win was sweet revenge for Forest, which lost to Blacksburg 6-0 in the 2019 playoffs.
"The road to the state tournament will always go through Blacksburg," JF coach Scott Zaring said. "We've been preparing for this all year, for this moment."
He told his team not to get complacent when it took a 3-1 lead, knowing well Blacksburg's ability to swat away deficits.
"They go down and it's just another day in the park for them," Zaring added.
JF is making its first state tourney appearance since 2012 and vying for its first state title since 2011. It hosts Winchester-based James Wood, the Region C champ, at 7 p.m. Monday in the state semifinals.
"My biggest message [after the game] was 'Hey, you guys accomplished a great thing here, but we're not done yet,'" Zaring said.
GIRLS SOCCER
Blacksburg 2, Jefferson Forest 0
McKenzie Cheynet scored in the game’s first minute, Ellie Gresh added another goal seven minutes later, and the Bruins (12-0) topped the Cavaliers (12-1) in a battle of undefeated powerhouses in the Region 4D championship game in Blacksburg.
The goals allowed by JF were the first it had given up the entire season.
Blacksburg goalkeeper Leah Daily recorded eight saves. JF totaled 13 shots in the game.
“They’re a great team,” Blacksburg coach Travis Eschermann said of JF. “We haven’t seen pressure like that all year. I’m really proud of the way our backs responded.”
BASEBALL
Liberty Christian 6, Broadway 0
Brock Duff allowed three hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings, Nathan Tucker and Tanner Thomas drove in two runs apiece, and the Bulldogs claimed the Region 3C title with a shutout victory over the Gobblers (14-2) in Broadway.
LCA (13-2) will host Region 3D champion Abingdon in the Class 3 semifinals on Tuesday. Abingdon edged William Byrd 2-1.
Duff struck out seven and walked four in his second strong outing of the week. He threw five shutout innings in Monday’s Region 3C quarterfinal triumph over Turner Ashby.
The Bulldogs gave Duff all the run support he needed with a four-run second inning, and all the runs came with two outs.
Nathan Tucker’s two-run single got the scoring started. Seth Abe scored on an error, and Logan Duff capped the two-out barrage with a double to score Tucker.
Thomas laced a one-out triple to left in the sixth to score Jackson Downey and Tucker.