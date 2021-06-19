Prep roundup: Morris, Booker claim state titles in Class 2 championships, and more

Jacob Moore’s two-run single highlighted Chatham’s four-run fifth inning and Appomattox’s sixth-inning rally was cut short as the Cavaliers won the Region 2C title and advanced to the Class 2 semifinals.

Appomattox starter Hunter Garrett limited the top-seeded Cavaliers (15-0) to one hit over the first four innings, but the fifth inning is when Chatham’s offense came to life.

Henry Hurt (2 for 3) and Cameron Satterfield led off with back-to-back singles, and Hurt came around to score on Kennen Lewis’ sacrifice bunt.

Moore’s two-out single up the middle scored two runs to put Chatham ahead 3-0, and Matt Arnold’s RBI double capped the four-run frame.

Appomattox (10-5) rallied with two outs in the sixth on RBI singles from Matthew Napier and Colten O’Brien to cut the deficit in half.

Alex Van Pelt added an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to give Chatham a three-run lead.

Carrington Aaron took over on the mound with two on and two out in the top of the fifth and got out of the jam with a strikeout. He picked up the victory by finishing the final 2 1/3 innings. He allowed two earned runs on four hits and struck out four.