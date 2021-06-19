Prep roundup: Morris, Booker claim state titles in Class 2 championships, and more

Nelson senior Robert Morris and Appomattox senior Tez Booker were the only Lynchburg-area athletes to claim state titles Saturday in the Class 2 outdoor track & field championships held at JMU Track & Field Complex in Harrisonburg.
Morris and Appomattox junior Blake Fulcher each cleared 10 feet, 6 inches in the boys pole vault, but Morris’ ability to clear it in one attempt compared to Fulcher’s three attempts allowed Morris to win the state title.
Booker won the boys long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 2 1/4 inches.
Nelson’s Hunter Garrett finished fifth in the boys pole vault.
The Appomattox 4x100 girls relay team of Kaylee Maxwell, Harmony Troxler, Nadiyah Abdussalaam and Amyah Bolar finished runner-up to Bruton. Abdussalaam finished third in the pole vault.
BASEBALL
Chatham 5, Appomattox 2
Seventh-seeded Appomattox spent the entire week traveling throughout the Region 2C landscape. The Raiders made their way to Max Meadows and Floyd for road contests that resulted in upset victories over Fort Chiswell and Floyd County.
The final leg of the Raiders’ trip took them to familiar territory in Chatham. The top-seeded Cavaliers used one big inning to end Appomattox’s run through the region tournament.
Jacob Moore’s two-run single highlighted Chatham’s four-run fifth inning and Appomattox’s sixth-inning rally was cut short as the Cavaliers won the Region 2C title and advanced to the Class 2 semifinals.
Appomattox starter Hunter Garrett limited the top-seeded Cavaliers (15-0) to one hit over the first four innings, but the fifth inning is when Chatham’s offense came to life.
Henry Hurt (2 for 3) and Cameron Satterfield led off with back-to-back singles, and Hurt came around to score on Kennen Lewis’ sacrifice bunt.
Moore’s two-out single up the middle scored two runs to put Chatham ahead 3-0, and Matt Arnold’s RBI double capped the four-run frame.
Appomattox (10-5) rallied with two outs in the sixth on RBI singles from Matthew Napier and Colten O’Brien to cut the deficit in half.
Alex Van Pelt added an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to give Chatham a three-run lead.
Carrington Aaron took over on the mound with two on and two out in the top of the fifth and got out of the jam with a strikeout. He picked up the victory by finishing the final 2 1/3 innings. He allowed two earned runs on four hits and struck out four.
Garrett took the loss. He allowed two earned runs on three hits and struck out three in four-plus innings.
BOYS SOCCER
Glenvar 2, Appomattox 1
Maddox Fisher and Riley Geddes scored second-half goals as Glenvar defeated Appomattox in the Region 2D championship game Saturday at Highlander Stadium, claiming the school’s first regional title.
The Highlanders won all three of their regional games by one goal.
“It was a battle,” Glenvar coach Josh Jones said. “It just goes to show how these guys battled the whole tournament. We have to regroup and recover a lot."
Geddes scored a classy goal in the 61st minute on a brilliant individual effort. Dribbling toward the left side of the box, he spun away from two defenders and rifled the ball into the upper-right corner of the net from 20 yards out to give Glenvar a 2-0 lead.
The Raiders came right back. Just one minute later, Tye Robertson scored on an assist from Corey Williams to cut the lead in half and set up a tense final 20 minutes.
After a scoreless first half, Fisher struck just 40 seconds into the second half to give Glenvar the lead. After accepting a pass from Geddes, he found a crease in the right side of the box and slashed a low shot inside the left post.
Appomattox’s best chance of the first half came in the 32nd minute. Sophomore midfielder Billy O’Neill arced a corner kick over the crowd inside the 6-yard box.