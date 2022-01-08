Prep Roundup: Oakes wins triple and long jump at Liberty Premier Invitational, and more

Heritage phenom Alaysia Oakes highlighted the field at the Liberty Premier Invitational on Saturday, taking the seeded long jump and triple jump titles with ease at Liberty University's Track Complex, which attracted hundreds of athletes from more than 100 schools ranging from Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia and the mid-Atlantic region.

Oakes, a senior who signed her national letter of intent last month to run at Stanford, posted a leap of 19 feet, 3 inches in the long jump and a 38-08.50 in the triple jump. She also placed fifth in the 500 dash and 10th in the 300 dash.

Her teammate, junior Jaelyn Arnold, beat out 34 competitors to win the shot put title with a throw of 36 feet, 3 ½ inches.

Rustburg's Emily Coates won the unseeded division of the triple jump with a 16-06 and also helped the Red Devils to a sixth-place finish in the 4x200 relay and a seventh-place finish in the 4x400 relay.

Coates, who celebrated the 200 dash outdoor state title last spring and is a Liberty University signee, travels to Virginia Beach on Sunday. She will compete in the first edition of the Elite Scholastic Meet, which is put on by gold medalist sprinter Andre Cason. Coates will compete in the 200 dash.

Also on the girls side, Jefferson Forest's Zoie Lamanna was runner-up in the 1,000 Run with a 2:59.56. Forest standout Hannah Pettyjohn took second in the high jump (5-02) and third in the pole vault (11-06).

On the boys side, Heritage's Darius Brown finished second in the triple jump (44-02.75) and his teammate Carter Banks was runner up in the high jump (6-00). Jefferson Forest distance runner Brannon Adams was second in the 1,600 (4:27.54).

For a complete list of winners and to see how local athletes faired, see below.

Brookville's Wesolowski, Lloyd win at East Coast Elite

At the Corps Training Facility in Lexington, Brookville senior Brent Wesolowski sprinted to first place in the 500 dash with a time of 1:10.05. Joining him with medalist honors was teammate Trey Lloyd, the reigning indoor Class 3 state champ in the high jump, who won Saturday's long jump with a 21-06.75.

Brookville's Chasen Hunt finished fourth in the 1,600 Run (4:32.40). E.C. Glass athletes also participated in Lexington, with Ja'mar Smith serving as runner up in the 55 hurdles (8.37) and the long jump (21-03.50). Fellow Hilltopper Malachi Perkins was second in the shot put with a 46-05.75, and Markevus Graves was fifth in the 55 dash (6.84).

On the girls side, Glass' Abby Johnson was third in the 3,200 run (11:40.87) and fifth in the 1,600 (5:25.74). Teammate Kya Rucker finished third in the shot put (31-01.50). Brookville's Jada Fyffe finished fifth in the 55 dash (7.76).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northside 76, E.C. Glass 57

Junior point guard O'Maundre Harris scored 23 points and sharpshooter Aidan Treacy added 14 points, but E.C. Glass (9-2) couldn't get necessary stops against Northside (12-1) in the Chance Harman Classic, which wrapped at Floyd County High on Saturday.

Owen Dunlop added 10 points for the Hilltoppers, who were coming off a 75-46 win over Rustburg on Thursday. Glass faces another challenge Thursday when it travels to Liberty Christian for the first of two regular-season meetings. The two Seminole District foes have developed a rivalry the last few seasons.

Also at the Chance Harman Classic, Jefferson Forest fell to Cave Spring 51-35. Virginia Episcopal lost to North Carolina-based Moravian Prep, despite a strong performance from standout Walker Andrews, who poured on 27 points.

Amherst 64, Liberty 44

AJ Jordan led the way with 19 points, including four 3-pointers, Martez Andrews chipped in 13 points, and Amherst defeated visiting Liberty.

Amherst (4-2) trailed the Minutemen (1-6) 22-14 at halftime. But the Lancers exploded for 27 points in the third quarter and then poured on 23 more in the final frame to win the battle of the second half 50-22.

Micah Crider led LHS with 11 points, while Anthony Mineo, Isaiah Sigei and Marques Williams had 10 each.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Franklin County 40, Brookville 17

Eagles standout Kenzie Board equaled Brookville's team total with 17 points as visiting Franklin County held Brookville to two first-quarter points on its way to an easy victory.

Brookville sophomore Cailyn Reynoso led her team with seven points.

WRESTLING

Three Staunton River wrestlers take first

Colin Martin, Noah Nininger and Brady Barnes all grappled their way to first-place finishes for Staunton River at the LCA Invitational on Saturday, a good result for a school that's athletic programs have been inundated with coronavirus cases since the fall.

Martin won at 106, Nininger at 113 and Barnes at 152. All won in the final round with pins.

Jefferson Forest's Blake Schmitt also celebrated the title with a major decision to claim the 132 title. LCA's Toby Schoffstall won easily at 182. Three additional area wrestlers reached the finals and finished as runner-ups: E.C. Glass' Brian Honeycutt (145) and Jefferson Forest's Caleb Cambeis (138) and Floyd Wells (170).

Staunton River finished fourth out of 24 teams, while JF was fifth and LCA sixth.

Heritage wrestlers earned runner-up spots

At the Warren County Invite on Saturday, Heritage's Justin Porter (113), Macajah Mason (138) and Markaz Wood (220) all took second place in their respective weight classes. The Pioneers finished third in the team standings behind Warren County and Lake Braddock.

That was good news for the Pioneers, who are experiencing more wrestling success from a team perspective than in recent memory.

For local results from both wrestling tournaments, see below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Amherst 64, Liberty 44

LIBERTY (1-6, 0-4 Seminole)

Smith 3, Anthony Mineo 10, Isaiah Sigei 10, Marques Williams 10, Micah Crider 11. Totals 17 5-10 44.

AMHERST (4-2, 3-1 Seminole)

Brown 7, AJ Jordan 19, Burns 9, Morris 9, Martez Andrews 13, Cashwell 7. Totals 23 10-25 64.

Liberty;12;10;13;9;—;44

Amherst;6;8;27;23;—;64

3-point goals: Liberty 5 (Smith, Mineo 2, Williams 2). Amherst 8 (Jordan 4, Burns, Andrews 2, Cashwell).

Chance Harman Classic

Northside 76, E.C. Glass 57

at Floyd County High School

E.C. GLASS (9-2)

Knox 2 0-0 5, Conner 2 0-1 4, O'Maundre Harris 8 5-8 23, Aidan Treacy 6 1-2 14, E. Wood 0 1-2 1, Dunlop 4 2-2 10. Totals 22 9-15 57.

NORTHSIDE (12-1)

Ayrion Journiette 4 2-2 11, Lawrence Cole 13 3-3 30, Hardy 1 1-4 4, Abshire 3 1-8 6, Webb 3 0-0 7, Logan 3 0-0 8, Anthony 0 1-2 2, Via 2 0-0 6, Smith 1 1-6 3. Totals 29 9-25 76.

E.C. Glass;6;10;21;20;—;57

Northside;16;28;13;19;—;76

3-point goals: E.C. Glass 4 (O. Harris 2, Knox, Treacy), Northside 9 (Logan 2, Via 2, Journiette, Cole, Hardy, Abhire, Webb). Total fouls: E.C. Glass 21, Northside 15. Fouled out: none.

Cave Spring 51, Jefferson Forest 35

JEFFERSON FOREST (4-7)

Mays 3 1-1 7, Cherry 1 1-2 4, Wimmer 4 0-0 8, Elliott 1 3-6 5, Burrill 2 4-5 9, Rodgers 1 0-0 2, Craig 0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Lane 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-14 35.

CAVE SPRING (11-1)

Griffiths 1 1-2 3, Lilley 2 0-5 4, Owyn Dawyot 4 3-4 13, Cooper 3 1-2 7, Stark Jones 4 3-4 11, Tinsley 1 0-0 3, Saunders 3 1-2 8, Ihlenburg 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-21 51.

Jefferson Forest;5;12;9;9;—;35

Cave Spring;14;10;15;12;—;51

3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 2 (Cherry, Burrill), Cave Spring 4 (Dawyot 2, Tinsley, Saunders). Total fouls: Jefferson Forest 15, Cave Spring 10. Fouled out: none.

Other area score from Chance Harman Classic: Moravian Prep (N.C.) 74, Virginia Episcopal 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-district

Franklin County 40, Brookville 17

FRANKLIN COUNTY (4-4)

Kam. Copeland 7, Kenzie Board 17, Kan. Copeland 7, Eaton 7, Harris 2. Totals 15 8-13 40.

BROOKVILLE (4-4)

Reynoso 7, Bonds 1, Stinnett 2, Pennington 5, Calloway 2. Totals 6 5-12.

Franklin County;8;6;14;12;—;40

Brookville;2;8;3;4;—;17

3-point goals: Franklin County 2 (Copeland, Copeland). Brookville none.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Liberty Premier Invitational

At Liberty University Indoor Track Complex

First-place only (top 10 locals listed below) — 55 Dash: Lauren Fleming (Marvin Ridge-N.C.) 7.06; 300 Dash: Jillian Howard (South Lakes) 39.78; 500 Dash: Sydney Wynn (James Monroe) 1:17.90; 1,000 Run: Amelia Maughan (Chapel Hill-N.C.) 2:56.27; 1,600 Run: Aniya Mosley (Ocean Lakes) 4:59.34; 3,200 Run: Carly Wilkes (Glenvar) 10:40.16; 4x200 Relay: Marvin Ridge (N.C.) 1:44.60; 4x400 Relay: Cherokee High (N.C.) 4:07.82; 4x800: Cherokee High (N.C.) 9:23.85; 55 Hurdles: Taylor McKinnon (Cardinal Gibbons-N.C.) 8.13; High Jump: Olivia Tolbert (Battlefield) 5-04; Long Jump (unseeded): Emily Coates (Rustburg) 16-06; Long Jump (seeded): Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 19-03; Triple Jump: Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 38-08.50; Pole Vault: Emily Romano (Glen Allen) 12-00; Shot Put: Jaelyn Arnold (Heritage) 36-03.50.

Top 10 local athletes — 300 Dash: 10. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 41.87; 500 Dash: 5. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 1:19.56; 1,000 Run: 2. Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 2:59.56; 1,600 Run: 8. Shauna Skow (Jefferson Forest) 5:25.13; 4x200 Relay: 6. Rustburg (Emily Coates, NaKayla Foster, Alyssa Pillow, Iyana Sherard) 1:48.27; 4x400 Relay: 7. Rustburg (Kate Hardie, Emily Coates, Alyssa Pillow, Iyana Sherard) 4:26.81; 10. LCA (Kona Moore, Crissa Davis, Laney Richmond, Mia Detwiler) 4:36.15; 4x800 Relay: 7. Jefferson Forest (Alexis Plaster, Lauren Vossen, Beall Roberts, Zoie Lamanna) 10:46.13; 10. Rustburg 11:56.68; High Jump: 2. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 5-02, 7. Akera Molette (Heritage) 4-08; Long Jump (unseeded) 1. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 16-064. Taylor Porter (Heritage) 15-03, 5. Akera Molette (Heritage) 15-02.50, 8. Aubrey Fulcher (Appomattox) 14-04.50, 10. Adrianna Organ (Heritage) 14-02.75; Long Jump (seeded): 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 19-03, 8. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 16-04); Triple Jump: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 38-08.50, 7. Akera Molette (Heritage) 35-04, 9. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 33-07; Pole Vault: 3. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 11-06, 8. Kona Moore (LCA) 10-06; Shot Put: 1. Jaelyn Arnold (Heritage) 36-03.50, 3. Jordyn Robbins (LCA) 33-00.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Liberty Premier Invitational

At Liberty University Indoor Track Complex

First-place only (top 10 locals listed below) — 55 Dash: David Lamkin (Mallard Creek-N.C.) 6.36; 300 Dash: Jonathan Paylor (Hugh Cummings-N.C.) 34.86; 500 Dash: Blake Moody (Mechanicsville) 1:07.17; 1,000 Run: Ben Hagerich (Glen Allen) 2:33.13; 1,600 Run: Ethan Snyder (Marvin Ridge-N.C.) 4:19.84; 3,200 Run: Isaac Garcia (South County) 9:34.93; 4x200 Relay: Marvin Ridge (N.C.) 1:44.60; 4x400 Relay: Northern-Calvert (Md.) 3:34.76; 4x800 Relay: South Lakes 8:16.23; 55 Hurdles: William Watson (South Lakes) 7.52; High Jump: Elliot Grayson (Radford) 6-04; Long Jump (unseeded): Dominic Wright (Salem-Roa) 19-10.75 ; Long Jump (seeded): Armonte Hill-Lewis (Pulaski) 23-00; Triple Jump: Glenn Ford (Marvin Ridge-N.C.) 44-08; Pole Vault: Aiden Beall (Battlefield) 12-06; Shot Put: Adam Szatanek (Huntingtown-Md.) 51-07.

Top 10 local athletes — 55 Dash: 4. Zach Steele (Heritage) 6.61; 500 Dash: 5. Kayden Ryder (Staunton River) 1:08.30, 6. Will Gregory (Amherst) 1:08.40; 1,000 Run: 9. Brannon Adams (Jefferson Forest) 2:39.20; 1,600 Run: 2. Brannon Adams (Jefferson Forest) 4:27.54; 3,200 Run: 3. Alex Jordan (Jefferson Forest) 9:44.88; 4x200: 10. Staunton River (Bryce Cook, Dominic Crutchfield, Nick Perry, Logan McClung) 1:45.33; 4x400 Relay: 4. Staunton River (Malakhi Gregory, Spencer Kearns, Alfred Finney, Kayden Ryder) 3:37.71, 7. LCA (Casey Schmincke, Samuel O'Regan, Landon Hoy, Jeb Moon) 3:40.26, 10. Jefferson Forest (Tyler Hinton, Julian Cook, Jaren Lee, Jacob White) 3:45.66; 4x800 Relay: 4. Staunton River (Spencer Kearns, Alfred Finney, Sam Weddle, Kayden Ryder) 8:47.91; 6. Jefferson Forest (Jonah Packer, Andrew Johnson, Keegan Venable, Jacob White) 8:54.77; High Jump: 2. Carter Banks (Heritage) 6-00, 7. Jaren Lee (Jefferson Forest) 5-04, 9. Kameron Burns (Heritage) 5-04; Long Jump (unseeded): 4. Jeb Moon (LCA) 18-08; Long Jump (seeded): 8. Malakhi Gregory (Staunton River) 20-08.50; Triple Jump: 2. Darius Brown (Heritage) 44-02.75, 4. Malakhi Gregory (Staunton River) 42-09.25, 6. Markus White (Heritage) 42-05, 10. Jaidyn Johnson (Heritage) 39-03.50; Shot Put: 7. Quamea Gray (Appomattox) 40-10, 8. Antwon Wilson (Heritage) 40-09.50.

WRESTLING

LCA Invitational

at LCA

Team scores: 1. Grassfield 199, 2. Washingon (WVa.) 168.5, 3. Christiansburg 158, 4. Staunton River 156, 5. Jefferson Forest 142, 6. LCA 126.5, 7. Salem (Roa) 123, 8. Lord Botetourt 116.5, 9. James River (Buchanan) 113, 10. Appomattox 82, 11. William Byrd 76.5, 12. Blacksburg 75.5, 13. Hanover 69, 14. Rustburg 51, 15. Liberty (Bed) 50, 16. Rockbridge Co. 47, 17. Waynesboro 42, 18. Brookville 37, 19. Hidden Valley 33, 20. Amherst 32, 21. Covenant School 31, 22. E.C. Glass 25, 23. Randolph-Henry 4, 24. LCA-B Team 4.

Final Results — 106: Colin Martin (Staunton River) p. Charlize Shuler (Grassfield) 1:05; 113: Noah Nininger (Staunton River) p. Logan McFarland (Washington) ) 0:59; 120: JB Dragovich (Hidden Valley) d. Jahleel Armstrong (Grassfield) 10-3 dec.; 126: Logan Robinson (Grassfield) d. Chase Cuddy (James River-B) 8-0 md; 132: Blake Schmitt (Jefferson Forest) d. Colin Sell (LB) 10-0 md; 138: Tharun Svetanant (Blacksburg) d. Caleb Cambeis (Jefferson Forest) 14-4 md; 145: Luke Robie (Christiansburg) p. Brian Honeycutt (E.C. Glass), 0:18; 152: Brady Barnes (Staunton River) p. Kristofer Bitterman (Grassfield), 1:42; 160: Xavier Preston (Wm. Byrd) d. Jacob Baier (Chris) 3-1; 170: Tyler Meisenzahl (Wash) d. Floyd Wells (Jefferson Forest) SV-1 4-2); 182: Toby Schoffstall (LCA) d. Conner Shiflett (LB) TF-1.5 2:22 (15-0); 195: Carder Miller (JR-B) p. Brice Hall (Rockbridge) 3:37; 220: Parker Ferrell (Chris) p. Aidan Knarr (Grassfield) 1:02; 285: Aiden Lacoma (Chris) d. Hunter Richards (WB) 10-2 md.

Local Guaranteed Places — 106: 1. Colin Martin (Staunton River), 6. John Brunner (Amherst); 113: 1. Noah Nininger (Staunton River), 4. Chris Schoffstall (LCA), 5. Andrew Turner (Brookville); 120: 7. Toby Almond (Appomattox); 126: 5. Luke Wirth (Jefferson Forest), 7. Trace Markham (Liberty); 132: 1. Blake Schmitt (Jefferson Forest), 8. Addison Smawley (Brookville); 138: 2. Caleb Cambeis (Jefferson Forest), 7. Stevie Wood (Liberty), 8. Matthew Epperson (Appomattox); 145: 2. Brian Honeycutt (E.C. Glass), 4. Logan Arnold (Staunton River), 7. DJ Trent (Jefferson Forest), 8. Jayden Hunter (Brookville); 152: 1. Brady Barnes (Staunton River), 6. Daniel Bradley (Appomattox); 160: 3. Macon Ayers (Staunton River), 4. Matt Wirth (Jefferson Forest); 170: 2. Floyd Wells (Jefferson Forest), 4. Thomas Murphy (LCA), 5. Josh Kelly (Staunton River), 7. Sean Mitchell (Rustburg), 8. Toby Bryant (Appomattox); 182: 1. Toby Schoffstall (LCA), 3. Landon Marquis (Rustburg), 4. Gage Meador (Appomattox), 8. Isaac Hamilton (Liberty); 195: 3. Caleb Davidson (LCA), 7. Joshua Holt (Jefferson Forest), 8. Preston McPhatter (Amherst); 220: 3. Hunter Brown (Staunton River), 5. Carson Meadows (LCA); 285: 3. Gavin Womack (LCA), 4. Kenneth Crump (Liberty), 5. CJ Jones (Appomattox), 6. Jake Lee (Jefferson Forest).

Warren County Invitational

at Warren Co. High

Team scores: 1. Warren County 232, 2. Lake Braddock 227, 3. Heritage 156, 4. William Monroe 141, 5. Dominion 133, 6. Briar Woods 127, 7. Central Woodstock 107.5, 8. CD Hylton 77.5, 9. Warren County-B Team 37.

Heritage Guaranteed Places: 106: 4. Dylan Lamar; 113: 2. Justin Porter; 126: 5. Jeremy Estrada; 138: 2. Macajah Mason; 4. Matt Garland; 145: 5. JuJu Mason; 152: 6. Adon Overstreet; 160: 4. Pait Pierce; 170: 5. Elijah Hawkins; 182: 6. Ethan Foxx; 220: 2. Markaz Wood; 285: 4. Yandel Pedroza.

