BASEBALL

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 2, E.C. Glass 0

Jefferson Forest 12, Liberty 1 (5 innings)

Amherst 13, Heritage 3 (5 innings)

Rustburg 1, Brookville 0

Dogwood District

Nelson 5, William Campbell 2

Appomattox 5, Gretna 0

Dan River 11, Altavista 3

SOFTBALL

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 20, William Fleming 0 (5 innings)

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 10, Liberty 9

HR: Hailee Fortune (JF) to left with 2 on, 2 outs in bottom of fourth inning. Chiara Albertin (LHS) solo to left with 1 out in top of fifth inning. Brooke Nester (LHS) solo to left with 2 outs in top of fifth inning. Brooklyn Gunter (LHS) solo to left with 2 outs in top of fifth. Cameron Lowery (JF) to left with 0 outs, 2 on in bottom of fifth inning. Nester (LHS) to left with 1 on, 1 out in top of seventh inning.