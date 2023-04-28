SOFTBALL
Blue Ridge District
Franklin County 7, Staunton River 5
Franklin County;014;020;0;—;7;9;3
Staunton River;001;100;3;—;5;6;4
WP: Kaylee Manning. LP: Emily Wood. HR: Maria Gutierrez (FC) to center with one on, one out, in top of third inning; Kaylee Manning (FC) to left with one on, one out, in top of third.
Highlights: FC — Rebecca Merrick 2-3, 2B; Madison Ingram 2-4; Morgan McCrary 2-4, 2 RBIs; Ciara Wright 1-2, 2B, RBI. SRHS — Payton Evans 4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 1 R/ER, 0 BB, 7 Ks; Emily Wood 2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI; Sawyer Tolley 2-4, RBI; Allie Davidson 1-4, 2B, RBI.
Records: Franklin County 10-3. Staunton River 12-3.
People are also reading…
GIRLS SOCCER
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 4, Liberty 0
E.C. Glass;2;2;—;4
Liberty;0;0;—;0
Scoring: Izzie Smulik (ECG) assisted by Allie Smulik, 14:00; Elizabeth Bauer (ECG) assisted by Allie Smulik, 34:00; Sarah Ramsey (ECG) assisted by Izzie Smulik, 69:00; Izzie Smulik (ECG) assisted by AP Webb, 78:00.
Saves: ECG — HG Garrett (40:00) 0, Brooklyn Dopp (40:00) 0. Liberty — 10.
BOYS SOCCER
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 2, Amherst 0
Amherst;0;0;—;0
Jefferson Forest;1;1;—;2
Scoring: Chris Wiley (JF) assisted by Jaren Lee, 2:00; own goal, 55:00.
Saves: JF — Tyler Beck (50:00) 0, Connor Roberts (30:00) 0. Amherst — Aidan Brophy (80:00) 10.
Records: Amherst 2-5-2, 2-5 Seminole. Jefferson Forest 8-1, 8-0.
Blue Ridge District
Staunton River 1, Franklin County 0
Franklin County;0;0;—;0
Staunton River;0;1;—'1
Scoring: Jonathan Rice (SRHS).
Saves: Nate Martin (SRHS) 7.
Records: Franklin County 2-9. Staunton River 4-7.
BOYS LACROSSE
Virginia Independent Schools
Virginia Episcopal 11, Trinity Episcopal 3
VES;3;6;1;1;—;11
TES;0;0;3;0;—;3
Scoring: VES — Billy Koudelka 6 goals, 1 assist; Brennan Olmert 1 goal, 1 assist; Tucker Olmert 2 assists; G Wyatt 1 goal; Joe Staggers 1 goal; Jay Blount 1 goal; John Hatch 1 goal; (Nathan Pickerd 7 ground balls).
Saves: Bryce Ledwith (VES) 22.
Records: Virginia Episcopal 7-5. Trinity Episcopal 4-10.
Non-District
E.C. Glass 17, Virginia Episcopal 14
Thursday's result
VES;3;2;1;8;—;14
Glass;5;3;6;3;—;17
Scoring: VES — Billy Koudelka 5 goals; G Wyatt 3 goals; Brennan Olmert 3 goals, 3 assists; Jay Blount 3 goals, 3 assists; John Hatch 2 assists. ECG — Robert Sorenson 4 goals, 3 assists; Camp Conner 5 goals, 1 assist; Penn Willman 3 goals; Luke Matthews 1 goals; Jackson Grant 2 goals; Aidan Treacy 1 goal; Davidson Redmond 1 goal.
Saves: Bryce Ledwith (VES) 12. Matthew Ebert (ECG) 3.
Records: VES 6-5. E.C. Glass 7-1.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Non-district
Virginia Episcopal 17, E.C. Glass 8
Thursday's result
VES;8;9;—;17
Glass;5;3;—;8
Scoring: VES — Sierra Lewis 6 goals; Caroline Carrington 4 goals; Frances Fenton 2 goals; Ellen Lewis 2 goals, 1 assist; Grace Battle 1 goal; Kamryn Shamus 1 goal; Kate Flippin 1 goal. ECG — Tess Ahrens 4 goals, 1 assist; Nora Hamilton 3 goals, 2 assists; Camille Marraccini 1 goal; Althea Hunt 1 assist.
Saves: Reynolds Newton (VES) 5. Leland Landes (ECG) 10.
Records: E.C. Glass 7-2-1. Virginia Episcopal 7-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Dogwood District
Appomattox 7, Nelson 2
At Nelson, Thursday
Singles: Kaydence Gilbert (A) d. Maudin 8-0; Shannon Coleman (A) d. Murrs 8-0; Craig (N) d. Berkley Jamerson 8-6; Kristen Kidd (A) d. Harris 8-6; Price (N) d. Olivia Inglett 8-5; Madelyn Austin (A) d. Bartley 8-3.
Doubles: Gilbert/Coleman (A) d. Maudin/Murrs 8-1; Jamerson/Kidd (A) d. Craig/Harris 8-3; Teagan Cole/Lola Harrison (A) d. Price/Bartley 8-5.
Records: Nelson 0-9. Appomattox 6-2.
OTHER SCORES
GIRLS SOCCER
Jefferson Forest 7, Amherst 0
Staunton River 2, Franklin County 0
SATURDAY’S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Fredericksburg Christian at Virginia Episcopal, 1 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Virginia Episcopal at Jefferson Forest, 1 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Knights Classic at Cave Spring, 9 a.m.