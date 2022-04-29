 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep scoreboard for Friday, April 29

BASEBALL

Seminole District

Amherst 6, Jefferson Forest 4

Jefferson Forest;101;001;1;—;4;7;1

Amherst;200;220;x;—;6;7;1

WP: Dalton Wentz. LP: Peyton Smith. S: Dakota Maberry. HR: Evan Mace (JF) solo to right in top of third inning. 

Highlights: JF — Smith 4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 9 Ks; Luke Gouldthorpe 1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 5 Ks; Mace 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Landon Mitchell 1-3; Alex Whitaker 2-3, 2B, RBI. Amherst — Wentz 6 IP, 5 H, 3R/ER, 2 BB, 11 Ks (1-3, 3B, RBI, 2 R); Maberry 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 0 BB, 2 Ks; Hunter Catlett 2-2, 2B; David Travis 2-3, 2 RBIs. 

Records: Jefferson Forest 13-2. Amherst 7-7. 

Liberty Christian 8, Brookville 1

LCA;004;040;0;—;8;11;1

Brookville;000;100;0;—;1;1;0

WP: Ben Blair. LP: Dylan Hobbs. HR: Tanner Thomas (LCA) to center with one on in top of fifth. 

Highlights: LCA — Dillon Stowers 3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 Ks (2-4, 2B, RBI); Blair 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 Ks; Thomas 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Andre Burns 2-4, 2 RBIs; John Simmons 1-3, 3B, 2 R; Logan Duff 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Brookville — Max Newman 1-2, RBI; Henry Simmons 0-2, R. 

Records: LCA 12-1. Brookville 4-10. 

Rustburg 10, Heritage 0 (5 innings)

Heritage;000;00;—;0;2;3

Rustburg;310;42;—;10;11;0

WP: Hunter Overstreet. LP: Jimmy Smallshaw. 

Highlights: Heritage — Kam Burns 1-2, Nate Cash 1-2. Rustburg — Kyle Fields 4-4, 2 2B, 3B, 2 RBIs, 4 R; Overstreet 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 Ks; Trevor Justice 2-2, 2B,  2 RBIs, 2 R; Deiondre Seigla 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. 

Records: Rustburg 9-5. Heritage 5-10. 

Dogwood District

Appomattox 15, Altavista 2 (5 innings)

Appomattox;434;40;x;—;15;15;0

Altavista;101;00;—;2;2;1

WP: Alex Caruso. LP: Evan Scruggs. HR: Ben Tweedy (Altavista) solo to center in bottom of first. 

Highlights: Appomattox — Caruso 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R/ER, 0 BB, 6 Ks (3-4, 2B, 4 RBIs); Trey Schrock 3-4, 4 R; Nate Dillon 2-2, 2B, 3B, 3 RBIs, 4 R; Ethan Walton 3-4, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Hunter Garrett 2-3, 2 RBIs. Altavista — Tweedy 1-2, HR, RBI; E. Scruggs 1-2, 2B, RBI, R. 

Records: Appomattox 12-0. Altavista 1-13. 

SOFTBALL

Seminole District

Amherst 4, Jefferson Forest 0

Jefferson Forest;000;000;0;—;0;1;2

Amherst;002;002;x;—;4;4;1

WP: Dylan McNearney. LP: Gillian Faris. HR: McKayla Padgett (A) to center with one on in bottom of third; Tyah Charlton (A) to center with one on in bottom of seventh. 

Highlights: JF — Katie Kidd 1-3; Faris 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5Ks. Amherst — McNearney 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 Ks; Kaetlyn Ramsey 1-3, 2B; Charlton 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Padgett 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs. 

Records: Jefferson Forest 7-6. Amherst 10-3. 

Brookville 4, Liberty Christian 3

LCA;002;000;1;—;3

Brookville;000;202;x;—;4;5;2

WP: Destiny Calloway. LP: Raleigh Dudley. HR: Jordyn Robbins (LCA) to center with one on in top of third inning; Liz Pennington (BHS) to left with one on in bottom of sixth. 

Highlights: LCA — Robbins 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs, R; Faith Campbell 2-4; Dudley 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 Ks. Brookville — Calloway 7 IP, 8  H, 3 R/ER, 1 BB, 6 Ks; Jada Fyffe 1-3; Kaylie Hudson 1-3, R; Pennington 1-1, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Emma Coleman 1-2, RBI. 

Records: Brookville 8-4. LCA 3-10. 

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 11, Franklin County 1 (5 innings)

Franklin Co.;000;00;—;1;3;3

Staunton River;207;11;—;11;13;0

WP: Emily Wood. LP: Kaylee Manning. 

Highlights: Staunton River — Wood 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks; Sawyer Tolley 2-2, 2 2B, 2 R; Allie Davidson 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Abby McGuire 2-3, 2 R; Payton Phillips 2-3, RBI; Payton Evans 2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBIs; Alexis Coles 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. 

Records: Staunton River 14-0. 

Non-district

Rustburg 3, Randolph Henry 1

Ran.-Henry;100;000;0;—;1;1;1

Rustburg;001;110;x;—;3;7;1

WP: Eden Bigham. LP: Danner Allen. HR: Jenna Bryant (Rust.) solo shot to left with one out in bottom 4.

Highlights: Randolph-Henry — Olivia Powell 1-2; Allen 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks (0-1, BB, RBI). Rustburg — Maggie Mayhew 3-3, 2 R; Delaney Scharnus 2-2, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, BB; Bryant 1-3, HR, RBI, R; Bigham 7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 R, 1 BB, 17 Ks (1-3, 3B).

Records: Randolph-Henry 12-2. Rustburg 11-1.

Appomattox 10, Altavista 0 (5 innings)

Altavista;000;00;—;0;1;5

Appomattox;332;02;—;10;10;0

WP: Courtney Layne. LP: Gaby Green. HR: Kelsey Hackett (Appomattox) to left with one on in bottom of third inning. 

Highlights: Altavista — Micaela Worley 1-2. Appomattox — Layne 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 Ks (1-3, 2B, RBI); Bree Carrico 1 IP, 0 H, 3 Ks; Hackett 3-4, 2 3B, HR, 3 RBIs, 4 R; Macee Hargis 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs. 

Records: Altavista 3-11. Appomattox 11-0. 

BOYS SOCCER

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 8, Amherst 0

Jefferson Forest;6;2;—;8

Amherst;0;0;—;0

Game ended at 75:00

Scoring: Chris Wiley (JF) assisted by Aidan Arthur, 5:00; Kyle Butcher (JF) assisted by Walker Stebbings, 8:00; Jacob Gong (JF) unassisted, 11:00; Butcher (JF) assisted by Wiley, 14:00; Ethan Green (JF) unassisted, 26:00; Jaren Lee (JF) assisted by Stebbings, 36:00; Stebbings (JF) assisted by Arthur, 43:00; Alex Marstellar (JF) unassisted, 75:00. 

Saves: Amherst — Daniel DeChant (15:00) 2, Aidan Brophy (65:00) 7. JF — Wilson Hetrick (40:00) 2, Tyler Beck (35:00) 1. 

Records: Jefferson Forest 9-0-1. Amherst 1-6-2. 

BOYS LACROSSE

Virginia Independent Schools

Virginia Episcopal 16, Trinity Episcopal 5

Trinity;1;1;2;1;—;5

VES;3;8;3;2;—;16

Scoring: Trinity — Connor Erlinbach 3 goals, Tanner Snow 1 goal, Zaxh Pruitt 1 goal. VES — Billy Koudelka 10 goals; Tucker Olmert 2 goals, 1 assist; Elijah Noble 1 goal, 2 assists; John Hatch 2 goals, 2 assists; Nathan Pickerd 1 goal; Luke Meadows 1 assist, 5 ground balls. 

Saves: Bryce Ledwith (VES) 15. 

Records: Trinity Episcopal 3-12. VES 6-5. 

GIRLS TENNIS

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 9, Brookville 0

At LCA

Singles: Catherine Mowry (LCA) d. Tori Yancey 8-0; Carla Fernandez-Fournier (LCA) d. Ayrie Kidd 8-0; Abby Anderson (LCA) d. Emily Bennett 8-0; Carolina Curtis (LCA) d. Meredith Muncher 8-3; Lily Anderson (LCA) d. Monica Dang 8-0; Sarah Lindsay (LCA) d. Ariana Pineda Martinez 8-0. 

Doubles: Mowry/Madison Bivens (LCA) d. Yancey/Bennett 8-0; Ashley Pantana/Lauren Hartless (LCA) d. Kidd/Muncher 8-0; Kylee Crumpler/Chloe Lester (LCA) d. Dang/Pineda Martinez. 

Records: Liberty Christian 8-1. Brookville 2-7. 

E.C. Glass 9, Amherst 0

At E.C. Glass, Wednesday's results

Singles: Mary Kennedy (ECG) d. Cara Gowdy 8-2; Lilly Hall (ECG) d. Hannah Mowery 8-0; Elizabeth Eskridge (ECG) d. Adrianna Ellis 8-0; Amelia Uhl (ECG) d. Ryleigh Daniel (AHS) 8-1; Josie Kicklighter (ECG) d. Kaitlyn Gibson 8-0; Ava Grace Kennedy (ECG) d. Kayla Alls 8-0. 

Doubles: Kennedy/Eskridge (ECG) d. Gowdy/Ryleigh Daniel 8-0; Hall/Maya Adams (ECG) d. Mowery/Ellis 8-0; Kicklighter/Uhl (ECG) d. Gibson/Rylee Poulath 8-0. 

Records: E.C. Glass 10-0. Amherst 0-9. 

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 9 Brookville 0

At Brookville

Singles: Bennett Mowry (LCA) d. Levi Wellman 8-0; Hudson Brooks (LCA) d. Ben Surratt 8-0; Caleb Pantana (LCA) d. Gavin Satterfield 8-0; Jon Hoover (LCA) by forfeit; Landon Bivens (LCA) by forfeit; Andrew Seipp (LCA) by forfeit. 

Doubles: Chase Dupin/Nathan Gurel (LCA) d. Wellman/Surratt 8-3; Bivens/Brooks (LCA) by forfeit; Hoover/Pantana (LCA) by forfeit. 

Records: Brookville 7-1. Brookville 0-9. 

OTHER SCORES

Baseball: Gretna 5, William Campbell 1; Chatham 15, Nelson 3; Franklin County 15, Staunton River 5

Boys Soccer: Appomattox 14, Altavista 0. 

Softball: Nelson 3, Chatham 1

SATURDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

New Community School at Virginia Episcopal (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Staunton River at Liberty, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Staunton River at Liberty, 1 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Staunton River at Liberty, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Staunton River, at Liberty, 2 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Jefferson Forest at Virginia Episcopal, 1 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

New Covenant, Chatham Hall, Blue Ridge, Fishburne Military at Virginia Episcopal, 9 a.m.

Jefferson Forest, Brookville, Blacksburg, Hidden Valley at Cave Spring, 9 a.m.

Appomattox, William Campbell at E.C. Glass, 10 a.m.

Meet at Amherst, 2 p.m.

Amherst orb
