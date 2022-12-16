Prep scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 16

FOOTBALL
Class 2 All-State Teams
OFFENSE
Player of the Year: Ty'Drez Clements, Graham
Coach of the Year: Tony Palmer, Graham
First Team: Quarterback — Landen Clark (Radford); Center — Andrew Moore (Radford); Offensive Line — Rylan Hinson (Poquoson), Gaige Lewis (Central Woodstock), Will Johnson (Glenvar), Connor Roberts (Graham); Running Back — Tyler Forbes (Central Woodstock), Jonathan Pennix (Appomattox), Ty'Drez Clements (Graham); Wide Receiver — Aziah Johnson (Thomas Jefferson-Richmond), Marcell Baylor (Radford), Brandon Beaves (Ridgeview); Tight End — Kaiden Swortzel (Floyd County); Kicker — Luc Retrosi (Central Woodstock); Kick Returner — Cully Neese (Central Woodstock); All-Purpose — Jonathan Pennix (Appomattox).
Second Team: QB — Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview); C — Ethan Alvis (Graham); OL — Colby Shaw (Strasburg), Carter Hamilton (King William), Armad Clark (Appomattox), Kaden Rotenberry (Graham); RB — Trey Corbin (Bruton), Joe Isaac (King William), Jamal Jones (Martinsville); WR — Tre Robinson (King William), Ben Walters (Central Woodstock), Cassius Harris (Tazewell); TE — Ryan Burke (Poquoson); K — Tyler Pierce (Glenvar); KR — Connor Davidson (Virginia); AP — Ryan Roller (Strasburg).
DEFENSE
Player of the Year: Connor Roberts, Graham
First Team: Defensive Line — Nathan Lopez (Central Woodstock), Connor Roberts (Graham), Omarri Hill (Graham); Defensive End — Nathan Johnson (Glenvar), Shawn Hughes (Graham); Linebacker — Colby Shaw (Strasburg), Tyler Forbes (Central Woodstock), Vori Copeland (Appomattox), Gage Sawyers (Graham); Defensive Back — Aziah Johnson (Thomas Jefferson-Richmond), Jonathan Pennix (Appomattox), Parker Prioleau (Radford), Braden Watkins (Graham); Punter — Jack Camper (Glenvar); Punt Returner — Jackson Swanson (Glenvar); All-Purpose — Chase Bullard (Poquoson).
Second Team: DL — Wylie Johnson (King William), Omari Holiday (Strasburg), Caleb Crowder (Glenvar); DE — Walker Conrad (Strasburg), Walker Lester (Ridgeview); LB — Logan Welsh (Poquoson), KJ Washington (King William), Jack Camper (Glenvar), Cannon Hill (Ridgeview); DB — Tre Robinson (King William), Ryan Roller (Strasburg), James Bland (Central Woodstock), Cassius Harris (Tazewell); P — Chris Leblanc (Clarke County); PR — Ryan Roller (Strasburg); AP — Vori Copeland (Appomattox).
Class 1 All-State Teams
OFFENSE
Player of the Year: Cayden Cook-Cash, Riverheads
Coach of the Year: Ray Norcross, Riverheads
First Team: Quarterback — Tandom Smith (George Wythe); Center — Riley Jo Vaught (Galax); Offensive Line — Davione Garner-Rich (Essex), Mitchell Withrow (riverheads), Cayden Swats (Riverheads), Colton Green (George Wythe); Running Back — Dorian Harris (Essex), Cayden Cook-Cash (Riverheads), Ian Scammell (Grundy); Wide Receiver — Kamren Robinson (Essex), Kolier Pruett (Narrows), Carson Crigger (Narrows); Tight End — Austin Ashworth (Galax); Kicker — Eli Schubert (Altavista); Kick Returner — Cameron Seldon (Northumberland); All-Purpose — Cameron Seldon (Northumberland).
Second Team: QB — Malik Holmes (King & Queen); C — Payton Snell (Riverheads); OL — Jacob Carter (Buffalo Gap), Jeremiah Blevins (Galax), Tyler Barrett (Patrick Henry Glade Spring), Logan Looney (Grundy); RB — Tedruhn Tucker (Galax), Ben Jollay (George Wythe), J-Kwon McFail (Patrick Henry Glade Spring); WR — Jaden Stanley (King & Queen), Luke Tinsley (Buffalo Gap), Parker Bandy (Honaker); TE — Jamel Alexander (Central Lunenburg); K — Griffin Hall (Holston); KR — Kollier Pruett (Narrows); AP — Laden Houston (George Wythe).
DEFENSE
Player of the Year: Karen Robinson, Essex
First Team: Defensive Line — Donnell Jones (Central Lunenburg), Cody Cash (Riverheads), Tyler Barrett (Patrick Henry Glade Spring); Defensive End — Luke Bryant (Riverheads), Colton Green (George Wythe); Linebacker — Karen Robinson (Essex), Bryan Roane (Essex), Riley Joy Vaught (Galax); Leyton Fowler (George Wythe); Defensive Back — Malik Holmes (King & Queen), David Austin (Riverheads), Ben Jollay (George Wythe), Ian Scammell (Grundy); Punter — Colton Green (George Wythe); Punt Returner — Dorian Harris (Essex); All-Purpose — J-Kwon McFail (Patrick Henry).
Second Team: DL — Davione Garner-Rich (Essex), Jeremiah Blevins (Galax), Logan Looney (Grundy); DE — Amarjae Veney (Essex), Wyatt Bush (Grundy); LB — TyQuan Speight (King & Queen), Dylan Alphin (Buffalo Gap), Austin Roberts (Riverheads), Bobby Cline (Patrick Henry Glade Spring); DB — Dorian Harris (Essex), Conner Mattox (Central Lunenburg), Luke Jollay (George Wythe), Parker Bandy (Honaker); P — Maki Tucker (Central Lunenburg); PR — Carson Crigger (Narrows); AP — Laden Houston (George Wythe).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Amherst 47, Appomattox 43
APPOMATTOX (0-1)
Peterson 8, Redd 6, Coleman 9, Chandler 4, Kelso 5, Pennix 5, Taylor 6. Totals 16 6-14 43.
AMHERST (6-2)
A.J. Jordan 12, Justin Burns 10, Elliott 3, Brooks 3, Ford 7, Andrews 9, Irving 3. Totals 17 10-25 47.
Appomattox;13;15;7;8;—;43
Amherst;8;10;21;8;—;47
3-point goals: Appomattox 5 (Coleman 3, Kelso, Pennix). Amherst 3 (Elliott, Brooks, Ford).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 44, E.C. Glass 42
E.C. GLASS (4-3, 1-2 Seminole)
Jeriyah Osborne 15, Mya Sparks 10, Word 4, Williams 6, Williamson 5, Matthews 2. Totals 16 7-16 42.
JEFFERSON FOREST (5-3, 2-1 Seminole)
Kennedy Hancock 18, Bella Hill 13, Tate 1, Rupert 2, Ferrell 5, Dawkins 2, Martin 3. Totals 16 9-21 44.
E.C. Glass;9;14;9;10;—;42
Jeff. Forest;6;18;12;8;—;44
3-point goals: E.C. Glass 3 (Williams 2, Osborne). Jefferson Forest 3 (Hill 3).
Highlights: ECG — Matthews 13 rebounds; Osborne 5 assists; Williams 5 rebounds. JF — Hancock 6 rebounds; Hill 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Rupert 8 rebounds.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Heritage High
Individual Event Winners: 55 Dash — Jamarion Crawley (Prince Edward) 6.82; 300 Dash — Jeremiah Bates (Prince Edward) 40.65; 500 Dash — Drew Teter (Turner Ashby) 1:23.39; 1,000 — James Patterson (Liberty Christian) 3:23.06; 1,600 — Isaiah Leonard (Prince Edward) 5:42.08; 3,200 — Nathan Whiting (Turner Ashby) 12:30.21; 55 Hurdles — Micah Johnson (Appomattox) 9.09; 4x200 Relay — Prince Edward (Jeremiah Bates, DeAlonzo Walker, Jamarion Crawley, Malcolm Richardson) 1:42.79; 4x400 Relay — Turner Ashby (Drew Teter, Caleb Landes, Christian Souders, Will Simmons) 5:01.36; 4x800 Relay — Turner Ashby (Ryan Larson, Cooper Bair, Nathan Whiting, Christian Souders) 10:41.61; High Jump — Drew Teter (Turner Ashby) 5-08; Pole Vault — Andrew Peacock (Appomattox) 9-00; Long Jump — Malcolm Richardson (Prince Edward) 19-06.25; Triple Jump — Sam Briggs (Turner Ashby) 39-05.00; Shot Put — 1. Weston Woodard (Liberty Christian) 37-03.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Heritage High
Individual Event Winners: 55 Dash — Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 7.63; 300 Dash — Amelia Hughes (Turner Ashby); 500 Dash — Madison Martin (Appomattox) 1:34.71; 1,000 — Sylvia Hemmer (Prince Edward); 55 Hurdles — Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 9.09; 4x200 Relay — Turner Ashby (Anna McCoy, Anna Stasyuk, Alyssa Flanders, Amelia Hughes) 2:15.14; 4x400 Relay — Turner Ashby (Amelia Hughes, Kathryn Landes), Ella Sanders, Magdalena Latnz-Trissel) 5:47.26; High Jump — Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 4-08; Pole Vault — Ella Tatro (Turner Ashby) 7-00; Long Jump — 1. Sarai Glover (Appomattox) 17-01.00; Triple Jump — Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 34-04.50; Shot Put — Katie Miller (Turner Ashby) 34-10.
SATURDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
LCA vs. Goochland in Bob Johnson Classic at Lord Botetourt, 1:45 p.m.
Appomattox vs. Staunton at Harrisonburg High tournament, 2 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal vs. Gaston Christian in Cannon School (N.C.) tournament, 3 p.m.
Liberty at Staunton River, 4 p.m.
Gretna at Morehead (N.C.), 5 p.m.
E.C. Glass vs. Lloyd C. Bird in FlyCodes Invitational at William Fleming, 5:30 p.m.
Altavista vs. Narrows Bob Johnson Classic at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
New Covenant in Kings Cup Tournament at Grace Christian
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Liberty at Staunton River, noon
New Covenant in Kings Cup Tournament at Grace Christian
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Liberty Christian, Heritage, Staunton River, Appomattox in LU Christmas Classic, 9:30 a.m.
Amherst in Holiday Track Classic at Roanoke College, 10 a.m.
E.C. Glass in Reindeer Classic at JDL Fast Track (Winston-Salem, N.C.), 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
E.C. Glass, Brookville, Liberty, Liberty Christian in Big Orange Wrestling Tournament at William Byrd Middle, 9 a.m.
Staunton River in Beast of the East tournament (Delaware), 9 a.m.
Amherst in Willie Walters/Jaye Copp Tournament at James Wood, 9 a.m.
Rustburg in Bobby Bates Wrestling Classic at UVa Wise, 9 a.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Covenant, 9:30 a.m.
Heritage in Turner Ashby Holiday Tournament, 9:30 a.m.