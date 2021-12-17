Prep scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-district

E.C. Glass 78, Appomattox 44

APPOMATTOX (0-2)

Davin 9, Fleshman 4, Caruso 3, Busa 6, Peterson 4, D. Wheeler 6, Jonathan Pennix 12. Totals 18 3-12 44.

E.C. GLASS (6-0)

Camp Conner 12, O'Maundre Harris 27, Aidan Treacy 16, Hopkins 6, Webber 1, Wood 8, Dunlop 8. Totals 33 5-14 78.

Appomattox;14;5;18;7;—;44

E.C. Glass;13;29;11;25;—;78

3-point goals: Appomattox 5 (Davin, Caruso, Fleshman, Busa 2). Glass 7 (Conner 2, Harris, Treacy 2, Wood 2).

Highlights: ECG — Harris 7 steals, 3 assists, 4 rebounds; Dunlop 6 rebounds; Wood 6 rebounds, 3 steals.

Broadway 70, Jefferson Forest 64, 2OT

JEFFERSON FOREST (2-5)

Scott 5, Mays 8, Jack Wimmer 13, Elliott 9, Braden French 27, Burrill 2. Totals 26 8-12 64.

BROADWAY (7-1)

Caleb Barnes 10, Dove 7, Hutcheson 4, Hertzler 2, Jowell Santiago 15, Witmer 2, Conner Barnes 25, Miller 5. Totals 25 14-27.

Jefferson Forest;11;7;12;14;15;5;—;64

Broadway;8;10;18;8;15;11; —;70

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 4 (Scott, Wimmer, Elliott, French). Broadway 6 (Santiago 2, Miller, Ca. Barnes, Dove, Hutcheson).

Highlights: JF — Elliott hit a 3-pointer in regulation to send the game to OT. French hit a jump shot with 11 seconds left in the first OT to send it to the second OT.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Liberty 45, Brookville 27

BROOKVILLE (2-3, 0-3 Seminole)

Reynoso 8, Pennington 7, Dobyns 2, Steffens 2, Bonds 2, Yancey 4, Calloway 2. Totals 12 3-7 27.

LIBERTY (4-2, 3-1)

Cierra St. John 13, Iyana Sigei 11, Adams 8, Brown 6, Gonzalez 3, Gordon 2, Whorley 2. Totals 18 5-8 45.

Brookville;11;0;6;10;—;27

Liberty;9;10;15;11;—;45

3-point goals: Brookville none. Liberty 4 (St. John 2, Sigei, Gonzalez).

Highlights: L — Brown 5 rebounds, Gonzalez 3 steals.

Non-district

E.C. Glass 54, William Fleming 23

E.C. GLASS (8-0)

Jamiyah Henry 19, Osborne 6, Polley 2, Emily Williams 11, Wright-Goode 9, Bell 3, M. Kennedy 4. Totals 20 9-13 54.

WILLIAM FLEMING (2-3)

J. Henderson 2, Webb 4, Patterson 1, Battle 1, Manning 9, Priest 9, Dolue 4. Totals 7 9-21 23.

E.C. Glass;15;8;13;18;—;54

Fleming;7;5;7;4;—;23

3-point goals: E.C. Glass 5 (Henry 2, Williams 3). Fleming none.

Highlights: ECG — Henry 4 steals; Osborne 11 assists, 5 rebounds; Wright-Goode 9 rebounds.

Jefferson Forest 39, Western Albemarle 38

JEFFERSON FOREST (4-4)

Sarah Ferrell 10, Be. Hill 9, Hancock 8, Tate 7, Dawkins 4, Br. Hill 1. Totals 13 8-17 39.

WESTERN ALBEMARLE (0-4)

Reeve Goldstein 14, Long 8, Mitchell 5, Florin 4, Stokes 2, Ryan 2, Centofante 3. Totals 12 8-15 38.

Jefferson Forest;15;10;9;5;—;39

Western Albemarle;19;11;5;3;—;38

3-point goals: Western Albemarle 6 (Long, Mitchell, Goldstein 4). Jefferson Forest 3 (Be. Hill 2, Tate).

Highlights: JF — Hancock 10 rebounds.

Non-conference

Temple Christian 39, New Covenant 27

NEW COVENANT (3-4)

E. Walker 2, J. Walker 9, B. Walker 6, Anna Burton 10. Totals 9 4-7 27.

TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (5-3)

Levering 8, Cash 5, Conner 4, Belcher 8, Dudley 8, Morris 6. Totals 18 2-5 39.

New Covenant;3;15;2;7;—;27

Temple Christian;14;13;6;6;—;39

3-point goals: New Covenant 5 (J. Walker 2, Burton 3). Temple Christian 1 (Cash).

Highlights: NC — E. Walker 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; B. Walker 6 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block; Burton 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Olsen 2 rebounds, 1 steal.

Virginia Episcopal 49, Forsyth Country Day 31

VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (5-0)

Thompkins 3, Sasha Brody 17, Keegan Morris 11, Kyraha Parnell 12, Lewis 6. Totals 21 6-13 49.

FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY (8-2)

Emily Kusnic 11, Ellison 8, Holmes 7, Chambers 5. Totals 12 4-9 31.

VES;11;13;7;18;—;49

Forsyth;6;5;12;8;—;31

3-point goals: VES 1 (Brody). FCDS 3 (Kusnic 3).

BOYS SWIMMING

Non-district

E.C. Glass 126, Monticello 66, Rustburg 31

At Lynchburg Downtown YMCA

Individuals (first place only) — 200 Medley Relay: E.C. Glass (Mac Webb, Kasey Morris, Mason Gallagher, Aidan Palys) 2:07.64; 200 Freestyle: Mason Gallagher (ECG) 2:21.66; 200 IM: Luke King (ECG) 2:30.26; 50 Free: Aidan Palys (ECG) 27.64; 100 Fly: Gallagher (ECG) 1:09.46; 100 Free: Mac Webb (ECG) 1:03.86; 400 Free: King (ECG) 5:01.64; 200 Relay: E.C. Glass (Palys, Morris, Grant Helm, King) 1:54.98; 100 Back: Graham Dugas (Monticello) 1:13.96; 100 Breaststroke: Cooper Roy (Mont) 1:19.22; 400 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Gallagher, Helm, Webb, King) 4:22.40.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Non-district

Monticello 118, E.C. Glass 98, Rustburg 10

At Lynchburg Downtown YMCA

Individuals (first-place only) — 200 Medley Relay: Monticello 2:07.81; 200 Free: Libbie Sommardahl (ECG) 2:40.65; 200 IM: Elisabeth Bendall (Mont) 2:31.32; 50 Free: Emory Hill (ECG) 28.34; 100 Fly: Caroline Russell (ECG) 1:09.33; 100 Free: Izzy Bradley (Mont) 1:02.01; 400 Free: Allisan Bendell (Mont) 4:59.48; 200 Free Relay: Monticello 1:55.53; 100 Back: Bradley (Mont) 1:07.48; 100 Breaststroke: A. Bendall (Mont) 1:17.24; 400 Relay: E.C. Glass (Lily Jablonski, Emory Hill, Sommardahl, Russell) 4:42.69.

VOLLEYBALL

VHSL Class 1 all-state teams

First team: Madeline Lavergne (Auburn), Avery Maiden (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring), Allyson Martin (Aub.), Anna McGuire (Aub.), Dayton Moore (Riverheads), Logan Newberry (PH-GS), Candace Slaw (Rappahannock), Avery Zuckerwar (Aub.), Stacy Lewis (Aub.), Gracie Fulton (Riverheads).

Second team: Kendyl Argenbright (River), Cristin Blaker (Narrows), Mari-Beth Boardwine (Chilhowie), Campbell Hall (Altavista), Anne Lee Harris (Rappahannock), Saige Leonard (Galax), Anita Mantovani (Honaker), Shelby Rose (Lancaster), Ellie Christopher (Rappahannock), Hannah Goodwin (Chilhowie).

Player of the year: Allyson Martin, Auburn

Coach of the year: Sherry Millirons, Auburn.

SATURDAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Altavista vs. John Battle at Lord Botetourt in Bob Johnson Classic, noon

Jefferson Forest vs. Independence in Roger Bergey Classic at Harrisonburg High, 4 p.m.

VES vs. Moravian Prep National at Providence Day School, 4 p.m.

Liberty Christian vs. Parry McCluer at Lord Botetourt in Bob Johnson Classic, 8 p.m.

New Covenant in Kings Cup Tournament at Grace Christian

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VES vs. Covenant Day at Providence Day School, 2 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Liberty Christmas High School Invitational at Liberty Indoor Track Complex, 9:30 a.m.

WRESTLING

Staunton River in Beast of the East at University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center, 8:30 a.m.

Brookville in Turner Ashby Tournament, 9:30 a.m.

E.C. Glass in Blacksburg Duals at Blacksburg High, 10 a.m.