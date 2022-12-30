Prep scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 30

WRESTLING
TD New Year tournament
At Heritage High
Team scores: Heritage 187, William Byrd 164.5, Turner Ashby 161, Salem 157, Christiansburg 143.5, Lord Botetourt 131.5, Wilson Memorial 122.5, Jefferson Forest 117, Liberty Christian 112.5, William Fleming 107, Freedom 105, Liberty High 104.5, Parry McCluer 102, Rustburg 89.5, Western Albemarle 87, James River (Buchanan) 86, Northside 75, Brookville 71, E.C. Glass 46, Tunstall 30.
First-place match results: 106 — Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial) d. Bam Phillips (William Fleming), 7-1; 113 — Brayden Forbes (James River) p. Hunter Blosser (Turner Ashby), 3:52; 120 — Brady Hand (Christiansburg) p. Wayshaun Hicks (Northside), 1:51; 126 — Evan Mefford (Christiansburg) p. Jay Bowman (Turner Ashby), 5:32; 132 — Patrick Burdsall (E.C. Glass) wins by forfeit; 138 — Luke Wirth (Jefferson Forest) p. Nate Wilkins (Turner Ashby), 0:39; 144 — CJ Cambeis (Jefferson Forest) p. Gray Arnold (Lord Botetourt), 1:52; 150 — Jake Robie (Christiansburg) m.d. Caleb Swanson (Northside), 8-0; 157 — Aidan Armbrust (Liberty Christian) p. Joel Swanson (Northside), 1:53; 165 — TJ Piluso (Lord Botetourt) d. Mat McNeil (Liberty High), 2-0; 175 — JJ Pociask (Christiansburg) d. Thomas Warren (Western Albemarle), 9-7; 190 — Landon Marquis (Rustburg) d. Cody Thomas (Parry McCluer), 12-7; 215 — Toby Schoffstall (Liberty Christian) t.f. CJ Robinson (Wilson Memorial), 16-0; 285 — Kevin Knight (Turner Ashby) p. Dustin Richards (William Byrd), 2:29.
Other local top-six finishers: 106 — Dylan Lamar (Heritage, fifth); 113 — Justin Porter (Heritage, third); 126 — Trace Markham (Liberty High, fifth), Khalil Reeves (Heritage, sixth); 132 — Addison Smawley (Brookville, third); Peyton Stanbery (Brookville, fifth); 138 — Matt Garland (Heritage, third), Gabe Taulbee (Brookville, sixth); 144 — Stevie Wood (Liberty High, fourth); 150 — Adon Overstreet (Heritage, fourth); 157 — Ju Ju Mason (Heritage, sixth); 165 — DJ Trent (Jefferson Forest, third), Chris Stone (Heritage, fifth); 175 — Ethan Boone (Jefferson Forest, third), Isaac Hamilton (Liberty High, fourth); 190 — Josh Holt (Jefferson Forest, sixth); 215 — Markaz Wood (Heritage, third); 285 — Ryan Sissney (Liberty Christian, third), Xavier Wilson (Heritage, fourth), Clayton Boyte (Rustburg, fifth).
Holy Angels Invitational
At Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum
Team score: Staunton River 114.5 points
Local top-eight finishers: 113, first-place match — Colin Martin (SRHS) m.d. Roman Belardo (Jefferson, Ga.), 9-0; 152 — Brady Barns (SRHS, sixth); 160 — Macon Ayers (SRHS, sixth).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Scores
Northside Invitational: Auburn 60, Liberty Christian 40
Carolina Invitational (Charleston, S.C.): Taylor Allderdice (Pa.) 64, Virginia Episcopal 59