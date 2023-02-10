BOYS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Altavista 87, Dan River 66
DAN RIVER (7-12, 6-5 Dogwood)
Trevon Brooks 15, Jesiah Lampkin 11, Jacoby Davis 14, Ja'Q. Davis 4, Shamar Ferguson 10, Malachi James 12. Totals 25 7-20 66.
ALTAVISTA (16-4, 10-0)
Garvin 1, Anthony Clay 11, Jayden Boyd 18, Robinson 9, Eades 5, Barksdale 3, Ryan Hart 20, Fisher 4, Stuart Hunt 16. Totals 31 15-24 87.
Dan River;19;11;18;18;—;66
Altavista;18;26;25;18;—;87
3-point goals: Dan River 9 (Brooks 3, Ferguson 3, James, Jac. Davis, Lampkin). Altavista 10 (Clay 3, Hart 3, Robinson 2, Fisher, Hunt).
People are also reading…
Highlights: Altavista — Hunt 12 assists, 6 rebounds, 6 steals; Fisher 8 rebounds; Hart 4 assists, 5 steals; Boyd 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Clay 6 rebounds, 5 assists.
William Campbell 52, Nelson 33
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (10-9, 6-5 Dogwood)
Williams 5, D. Hamlett 6, Daye 2, Elijah Jackson 23, Halsey 5, G. Hamlett 2, Charlton 6, Isaman 3. Totals 21 4-9 52.
NELSON (2-17, 1-9 Dogwood)
G. Knight 7, Kris Norris 11, Rose 3, Terry 2, Colton Ward 10. Totals 14 2-8 33.
Campbell;11;12;19;10;—;52
Nelson;10;0;6;17;—;33
3-point goals: William Campbell 6 (D. Hamlett, Jackson 5). Nelson 3 (G. Knight, Norris, Rose).
Gretna 52, Appomattox 50
GRETNA (14-6, 10-2 Dogwood)
Giggetts 5, K'mari Chatten 13, Waller 6, LaDonta Davis 10, Rayshaun Logan 18. Totals 15 19-23 52.
APPOMATTOX (3-17, 2-10 Dogwood)
Peterson 8, Coleman 3, Chandler 6, Nitti 4, Ramsey 3, Jonathan Pennix 11, Jacob Taylor 15. Totals 19 7-14 50.
Gretna;10;15;15;12;—;52
Appomattox;13;9;17;11;—;50
3-point goals: Gretna 3 (Chatten, Waller, Davis). Appomattox 5 (Coleman, Chandler 2, Ramsey, Pennix).
Highlights: A — Peterson 6 rebounds, 3 blocks; Coleman 2 assists; Nitti 7 rebounds, 2 assists; Taylor 5 rebounds; Pennix 2 assists; Redd 3 assists.
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 97, Liberty 31
Thursday’s late result
JEFFERSON FOREST (17-4, 11-2 Seminole)
Scott 7, Luke Burrill 22, Johnson 3, Elliott 2, Cooper Stamn 12, Benjamin Lesniak 11, Mosley 2, Austin Ebreneyin 11, Alwal 6, Lane 9, Adams 2, Hamilton 8, Pennix 2. Totals 36 9-15 97.
LIBERTY (2-18, 0-13 Seminole)
Smith 3, P. Holdren 3, Kittrell 2, Cutler 8, Weeks 2, Crider 4, M. Williams 9. Totals 9 8-9 31.
Forest;33;33;15;16;—;97
Liberty;7;11;5;8;—;31
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 16 (Scott, Burrill 6, Stamn 4, Mosley 3, Ebreneyin, Lane). Liberty 5 (Smith, P. Holdren, Cutler 2, M. Williams).
Highlights: JF — Scott 6 assists; Elliott 4 assists; Stamn 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists; Mosley 4 rebounds, 2 blocks; Hamilton 6 rebounds.
Other scores
Virginia Episcopal 50, Carmel School 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
William Campbell 50, Nelson 24
NELSON (6-14, 5-6 Dogwood)
Vest-Turner 4, Vest-Sims 4, Green 4, McGann 8, Barbour 4. Team totals not available.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (14-5, 9-2 Dogwood)
NaKyla Bradley 17, Arnesia Dews 11, Cassie Townes 17, Callaham 5. Totals 21 1-4 50.
Nelson;7;1;7;9; —;24
Campbell;11;11;15;13;—;50
3-point goals: Nelson (not available). William Campbell 7 (Bradley, Dews, Townes 5).
Highlights: WC — Bradley 13 rebounds; Dews 5 steals; Callaham 8 rebounds.
Dan River 45, Altavista 41
DAN RIVER (7-12, 3-8 Dogwood)
Alicea Farmer 21, Scott 5, Kymber Cook 11, Stork 4, Ailport 3, Davis 1. Totals 15 14-26 45.
ALTAVISTA (5-16, 2-9 Dogwood)
Puryear 3, Pennix 2, R. Stinnette 8, Imani Crider 16, Berger 5, Paull 3, Perry 2, C. Stinnette 2. Totals 15 7-15 41.
Dan River;15;7;10;13;—;45
Altavista;5;22;4;10;—;41
3-point goals: Dan River 1 (Scott). Altavista 4 (Puryear, R. Stinnette 2, Crider).
Other Scores
Appomattox 69, Gretna 55
WRESTLING
Blue Ridge Athletic Conference Championships
Team Results — Fishburne Military 159, Virginia Episcopal 111, Roanoke Catholic 101, Blue Ridge 71, Hargrave Military 71, Covenant 67
First-Place Match Results — 106: Max Johnson (RC) win by forfeit; 113: Addison Becker (RC) d. Charlie Meyers (HMA), 8-3; 120: Nick Smucker (RC) p. Grayson Andrews (HM), 3:03; 126: Ryan Barone (FM) p. Aito Omura (Blue Ridge), 5:53; 132: Wil Baggett (VES) p. Justin Jefferson (FM), 1:50; 138: Luca Coniglione (RC) p. Robby Naylor (BR), 0:54; 144: Luke Knowles (Cov) d. Brennan Olmert (VES), 7-3; 150: Mason Worshman (FM) p. Owen Bradley (Cov), 3:13; 157: Tucker Olmert (VES) d. Aidien Bowman (FM), 15-13, OT; 165: Xander Lotkin (BR) p. Asher Floyd (FM), 1:58; 175: Grayson Jones (FM) p. Will Varner (VES), 2:31; 190: Wade Branhan (FM) p. Eh Nay Mu (HM), 1:32; 215: Ayden Wyant (Cov) p. Dave Darko (VES), 1:34; 285: Saba Mush (FM) p. Dwayne Wright (VES), 1:55.
Other VES Top-Four Finishers — 113: Wells Starley, third; 165: Sim Propst, fourth; 190: JK Kim, fourth.
BOYS SWIMMING
Region 2C Championships
At Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Thursday
Team scores: 1. Appomattox 113, 2. Glenvar 109, 3. George Wythe-Wytheville 78, 4. Radford 68, 5. Galax 61, 6. James River-Buchanan 25, 7. Auburn 13, 8. Giles 12, 9. Covington 7.
First-place finishers — 200 Medley Relay: Radford 1:54.11; 200 Free: Joseph Puckett (George Wythe) 1:53.32; 200 IM: Jesse Collins (George Wythe) 2:18.84; 50 Free: Connor Wilkes (Glenvar) 22.86; 1-meter Dive: Simon Hanks (Galax) 324.15; 100 Fly: Connor Wilkes (Glenvar) 57.83; 100 Free: Trent Hollandsworth (Radford) 50.84; 500 Free: Tyler Burton (Appomattox) 6:32.24; 200 Free Relay: Glenvar 1:39.21; 100 Back: Joseph Puckett (George Wythe) 1:00.16; 100 Breaststroke: Landon Cairns (Glenvar) 1:09.84; 400 Free Relay: Appomattox (Bennett Goodman, Conner Burton, Clay Hamilton, Charlie Drinkard) 3:51.25.
Other Top 5 Locals — 200 Medley Relay: 3. Appomattox (Charlie Drinkard, Conner Burton, Bennett Goodman, Clay Hamilton) 2:01.05; 200 Free: 2. Tyler Burton (Appomattox) 2:18.01, 3. Brayden Canterbury (Appomattox) 2:20.28; 200 IM: 4. Conner Burton (Appomattox) 2:35.10; 50 Free: 3. Charlie Drinkard (Appomattox) 24.57, 5. Bennett Goodman (Appomattox) 25.17; 100 Fly: 3. Bennett Goodman (Appomattox) 1:03.32; 200 Free Relay: 3. Appomattox (Brayden Canterbury, Conner Fulcher, Kennan Conroy, Tyler Burton) 1:52.59; 100 Back: 2. Charlie Drinkard (Appomattox) 1:02.68; 100 Breaststroke: 4. Conner Burton (Appomattox) 1:18.71.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Region 2C Championships
At Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Thursday
Team scores: 1. Galax 129, 2. Radford 97, 3. George Wythe-Wytheville 69, 4. Appomattox 64, 5. Glenvar 47.50, 6. Giles 27, 7. Alleghany 25.50, 8. Parry McCluer 15, 9. Auburn 13, 10. James River-Buchanan 12, 11. Fort Chiswell 5, 12. Martinsville 4.
First-place finishers — 200 Medley Relay: Galax 1:58.88; 200 Free: Mia Llamas (Gal) 2:00.60; 200 IM: Lydia Sprano (George Wythe) 2:24.11; 50 Free: Raygan Cocke (Gal) 26.44; 1-meter Dive: Tommie Bloomer (Radford) 351.00; 100 Fly: Sophia Chavez (Gal) 1:08.95; 100 Free: Olive King (Parry McCluer) 58.57; 500 Free: Mia Llamas (Gal) 5:28.39; 200 Free Relay: George Wythe 1:58.21; 100 Back: Evie Grim (Radford) 1:02.62; 100 Breaststroke: Claire Griffith (Glenvar) 1:12.72; 400 Free Relay: Galax 4:03.63.
Other Top 5 Locals — 200 Medley Relay: 3. Appomattox (Catherine Thomas, Kirsten Moore, Morgan Flamm, Berkley Jamerson) 2:14.16; 200 IM: 2. Catherine Thomas (Appomattox)2:33.22, 4. Morgan Flamm (Appomattox) 2:45.28; 50 Free: 4. Berkley Jamerson (Appomattox) 28.00; 100 Free: 5. Morgan Flamm (Appomattox) 1:02.62; 500 Free: 5. Berkley Jamerson (Appomattox) 6:52.56; 200 Free Relay: 4. Appomattox (Riley Fulcher, Katie Conroy, Abby Newcomb, Catherine Thomas) 2:09.20; 400 Free Relay: 3. Appomattox (Berkley Jamerson, Morgan Flamm, Kirsten Moore, Catherine Thomas) 4:20.32.
SATURDAY’S EVENTS
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Region 3C championships, at Heritage High, 10 a.m.
WRESTLING
Region 2C championships, at James River (Buchanan) High, 9 a.m.
Region 3D championships, at Christiansburg High, 10 a.m.