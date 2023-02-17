BOYS BASKETBALL

Region 4D Quarterfinals

E.C. Glass 87, Mecklenburg County 36

MECKLENBURG

Crayton 2, Hayes 3, Logan 8, Brooks 4, Farrar 6, Alexander 3, Lewis 8. Totals 13 9-18 36.

E.C. GLASS (21-2)

Dexter Harris 11, Knox 9, Conner 3, O'Maundre Harris 29, Gilbert 4, Brestel 4, Wilson 2, Wood 6, Farmer 9, Ball 4, Anderson 3, Arthur 3. Totals 31 17-23 87.

Mecklenburg;14;15;7;0;—;36

E.C. Glass;27;22;25;13;—;87

3-point goals: Mecklenburg 1 (Farrar). Glass 8 (D. Harris 3, Knox, Conner, Wood 2, Farmer).

Highlights: Glass — Farmer 6 steals, 2 rebounds, 2 assists; O. Harris 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Conner 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Wood 4 assists.

Jefferson Forest 69, Orange County 61

ORANGE COUNTY (11-12)

Braylon Stanley 15, Hudgens 7, Holmes 3, Carpenter 2, Brody Foran 14, Hill 4, Solleveld 5, Chase Rollins 11. Totals 24 8-12 61.

JFFERSON FOREST (19-4)

Scott 3, Luke Burrill 19, Elliott 7, Cooper Stamn 18, Benjamin Lesniak 13, Alwal 9. Totals 24 12-21 69.

Orange Co.;13;11;18;19;—;61

Jeff. Forest;21;13;24;11;—;69

3-point goals: Orange 5 (Stanley 2, Holmes, Foran 2). JF 9 (Burrill 5, Stamn 3, Lesniak).

Highlights: JF — Stamn 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists; Lesniak 6 rebounds; Elliott 8 rebounds; Scott 4 assists.

Region 3C First Round

Heritage 50, Broadway 39

BROADWAY (11-13)

Santiago 3, Barnes 9, Breylon Miller 11, Gonzalez 2, Michael 2, Tristan Yoder 12. Totals 18 3-4 39.

HERITAGE (12-9)

Marchello Toms 10, Tavion Clark 10, Slaughter 3, Simieon McMillan 12, Tucker 4, Terrell Washington 11. Totals 19 7-11 50.

Broadway;6;16;10;7;—;39

Heritage;9;14;15;12;—;50

3-point goals: Broadway none. Heritage 5 (Toms, Clark 2, Slaughter, Washington).

Highlights: H — Toms 5 rebounds; Washington 5 rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Region 4D Quarterfinals

Jefferson Forest 63, George Washington 32

GEORGE WASHINGTON (14-11)

Davis 5, Fadrianna Saunders 11, Felton 4, Cobbs 2, Garland 5, White 2, Royster 2, Myers 1. Totals 12 5-16 32.

JEFFERSON FOREST (18-5)

Moriah Tate 22, Kennedy Hancock 17, Hill 8, Martin 8, Dawkins 6, Rupert 2. Totals 24 11-13 63.

GW-Danville;6;9;8;9;—;32

Jeff. Forest;16;12;27;8;—;63

3-point goals: GW 3 (Saunders 3). JF 4 (Tate 2, Hill 2).

Highlights: JF — Tate 4 assists; Hancock 8 rebounds; Hill 7 assists, 9 steals; Rupert 6 rebounds.

BOYS SWIMMING

Class 3 State Championships

At Swim RVA, Richmond

Team scores: 1. Meridian 316, 2. Maggie Walker 178, 3. Lafayette 158, 4. Liberty Christian 118, 5. Colonial Heights 115, 6. Charlottesville 113, 7. Waynesboro 112, 8. York 106, 9. Rockbridge 106, 10. Goochland 92, 11. Spotswood 85.50, 12. Brookville 80, 13. Hidden Valley 74, 14. Tabb 71.50, 15. Monticello 59, 16. Turner Ashby 59, 17. William Byrd 56, 18. Cave Spring 47, 19. Heritage-Lynchburg 46, 20. New Kent 39, 21. Brentsville District 32, 22. Carroll County 28, T23. Fluvanna 27, Abingdon 27, 25. Culpeper County 24, 26. Christiansburg 23, 27. James Monroe 22, 28. Manassas Park 21, 29. Rustburg 16, 30. Wilson Memorial 13, 31. Staunton River 9.

First-place finishers — 200 Medley Relay: Maggie Walker 1:37.95; 200 Free: JC Gordon (LCA) 1:39.69; 200 IM: Crash Ackerly (Maggie Walker) 1:50.61; 50 Free: Colin Murtaugh (Wm. Byrd) 21.72; 1-Meter Dive (Thursday at St. Catherine's School): Andrew Mayfield (Brookville) 352.90; 100 Fly: Devin Naoroz (Maggie Walker) 49.31; 100 Free: Crash Ackerly (Maggie Walker) 45.93; 500 Free: JC Gordon (LCA) 4:32.31; 200 Free Relay: Meridian 1:28.29; 100 Back: Devin Naoroz (Maggie Walker) 49.62; 100 Breaststroke: Adam Bautista (Waynesboro) 59.35; 400 Free Relay: Meridian 3:15.86.

Other Top 5 local finishers — 200 IM: 3. George Xu (Brookville) 1:59.47; 1- Meter Dive: 5. Hunter Wright (Brookville) 247.50; 500 Free: George Xu (Brookville) 4:51.28; 200 Free Relay: 3. LCA (Landon Bivens, Jake Choi, Gabe Provost, JC Gordon) 1:31.23; 100 Breaststroke: 4. Sean Kim (Heritage) 1:01.06, 5. Simon Emery (Brookville) 1:01.85.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Class 3 State Championships

At Swim RVA, Richmond

Team scores: 1. Maggie Walker 289, 2. York 252, 3. Cave Spring 230, 4. Lafayette 195, 5. Monticello 130, 6. Brenstville District 128; 7. Turner Ashby 118, 8. Meridian 117, T9. Spotswood 113, Christiansburg 113, 11. Fluvanna 91, 12. Hidden Valley 70, 13. Rockbridge 58, 14. Lord Botetourt 50, 15. James Monroe 49, 16. Waynesboro 40, T17. Goochland 36, Heritage-Lynchburg 36, 19. William Byrd 30, T20. New Kent 28, Abingdon 28, Charlottesville 28, 23. William Monroe 27, 24. Tabb 14, 25. Caroline 13, 26. Colonial Heights 6, 27. Liberty-Bedford 1.

First-place finishers — 200 Medley Relay: York 1:47.07; 200 Free: Elizabeth Gregory (Lafayette) 1:51.22; 200 IM: Ava Muzzy (Cave Spring) 2:01.40; 50 Free: Christine Datovech (Maggie Walker) 23.00; 1-Meter Dive (Thursday at St. Catherine's School): Aisling Guitierrez (New Kent) 487.50; 100 Fly: Christine Datovech (Maggie Walker) 53.68; 100 Free: Ali Pfaff (Rockbridge) 49.34; 500 Free: Ava Muzzy (Cave Spring) 4:50.67; 200 Free Relay: York 1:36.97; 100 Back: Ali Pfaff (Rockbridge) 52.85; 100 Breaststroke: Allisan Bendall (Monticello) 1:05.97; 400 Free Relay: Lafayette 3:33.92.

Note: There were no top 5 local finishers.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Region 2C Championships

At Roanoke College

Individual Event Winners and Top-Five Local Finishers — 55 Dash: 1. Jamal Jones (Martinsville) 6.42; 300 Dash: 1. Jamal Jones (Martinsville) 36.89; 1,600: 1. Kovyk Chandler (Parry McCluer) 4:36.38; 3,200: 1. Michael Jorgensen (James River) 10:54.65; 55 Hurdles: 1. Brennan Mahon (Alleghany) 8.84, 3. Micah Johnson (Appomattox) 9.70; 4x200 Relay: 1. Glenvar 1:35.75; 4x800 Relay: 1. Alleghany 9:24.24; High Jump: 1. Colby Thompson (Glenvar) 5-06, 2. Micah Johnson (Appomattox) 5-06, 3. Hunter Garrett (Nelson) 5-0; Pole Vault: 1. Avone Noel (Glenvar) 10-06, 2. Hunter Garrett (Nelson) 10-00, 3. Andrew Peacock (Appomattox) 9-00; Long Jump: 1. Jamal Jones (Martinsville) 21-03.50; Triple Jump: 1. David Woodward (Radford) 42-11.50, 3. Micah Johnson (Appomattox) 40-11.25; Shot Put: 1. McKinley Goodbar (Alleghany) 45-03.50.

Note: Not all events were completed by press time.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Region 2C Championships

At Roanoke College

Individual Event Winners and Top-Five Local Finishers — 55 Dash: 1. Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston (Martinsville) 7.52, 4. Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 7.92, 5. Harmony Troxler (Appomattox) 7.923; 300 Dash: 1. Sydney Loder (Glenvar) 43.00; 1,600: 1. Kiera Lowman (Alleghany) 5:23.15, 5. Madison Martin (Appomattox) 6:01.12; 3,200: 1. Kiera Lowman (Alleghany) 11:33.67, 3. Madison Martin (Appomattox) 13:11.61; 55 Hurdles: 1. Sydney Loder (Glenvar) 8.62, 2. Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 9.62; 4x200 Relay: 1. Floyd County 1:55.06, 3. Appomattox 1:57.35; 4x800 Relay: 1. Floyd County 10:49.86, 5. Appomattox 12:05.15; High Jump: 1. Sydney Loder (Glenvar) 5-02, 2. Nadiyah Abdusalaam (Appomattox) 4-08; Pole Vault: 1. Nadiyah Abdusalaam (Appomattox) 7-06, 3. Morgan Flamm (Appomattox) 7-00, 5. Heaven Goodman (Appomattox) 6-06; Long Jump: 1. Mia Spangler (Floyd County) 15-10, 2. Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 15-07.25; Triple Jump: 1. Harmony Troxler (Appomattox) 34-06, 2. Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 34-05; Shot Put: 1. Kenzie Swicegood (Auburn) 37-10.50.

Note: Not all events were completed by press time.

SATURDAY’S EVENTS

TRACK & FIELD

Region 1B championships at Heritage, 9 a.m.

Region 3D Championships at Roanoke College, 9 a.m.

VISAA State Championships at St. Christopher's, 10:30 a.m.

Region 4D Championships at Roanoke College, 3 p.m.

SWIMMING

Class 1 and 2 State Championships (Day 2 of 2) at Christiansburg Aquatic Center: prelims at 9 a.m., finals at 5 p.m.

Class 4 State Championships (Day 2 of 2) at Swim RVA, Collegiate School Aquatics Center, prelims at 9 a.m., finals at 5 p.m.

VISAA Division II State Championships at Liberty University, 9:30 a.m.

WRESTLING

VISAA State Championships at Benedictine College Prep, 9:30 a.m.

Class 1, 2, 3 State Championships (Day 2 of 2) at Salem Civic Center: semifinals at 10 a.m., finals at 5 p.m.

Class 4, 5, 6 State Championships (Day 2 of 2) at Virginia Beach Sports Center: semifinals at 10 a.m., finals at 5 p.m.