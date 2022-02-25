 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 25

  • 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Region 4D Championship

Western Albemarle 63, E.C. Glass 56

E.C. GLASS (21-5)

D. Harris 3, Knox 5, Conner 3, O'Maundre Harris 17, Treacy 8, Eli Wood 12, Dunlop 8. Totals 22 4-9 56. 

WESTERN ALBEMARLE (23-1)

Isaac Sumpter 16, Gobble 3, Lucas Farmer 10, Kessler 4, Joshua Sime 16, Alexander Keeton 12, Meenan 2. Totals 21 15-24 63. 

E.C. Glass;19;14;9;14;—;56

W. Albemarle;16;14;13;20;—;63

3-point goals: E.C. Glass 8 (D. Harris, Knox, Conner, O. Harris 3, Wood 2). Western Albemarle 6 (Sumpter 5, Gobble). 

Highlights: ECG — O. Harris 6 assists, 2 steals; Dunlop 6 rebounds; Wood 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals. 

People are also reading…

Next: Glass travels to Loudoun County March 4 or 5 for a Class 4 state quarterfinal game. Loudoun County defeated Loudoun Valley 61-57 to claim the Region 4C title Friday night. Western Albemarle will lost Loudoun Valley. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Region 4D Championship

Pulaski 54, E.C. Glass 43

PULASKI (23-3)

Fleenor 5, Russell 2, Keefer 7, Paige Huff 14, Lawson 4, Vest 4, Keslyn Secreist 18. Totals 19 13-17 54.

E.C. GLASS (22-4)

Jamiyah Henry 16, Osborne 9, Williams 8, Wright-Goode 8, Williamson 2. Totals 12 16-21 43.

Pulaski;7;19;10;18;—;54

E.C. Glass;15;11;8;9;—;43

3-point goals: Pulaski 3 (Huff 2, Secrist). E.C. Glass 3 (Henry, Williams 2).

Highlights: P — Secrist 9 rebounds. ECG — Henry 4 steals, 5 rebounds, 1 block; Osborne 5 assists, 4 steals, 4 rebounds; Williams 2 rebounds, 1 block; Wright-Goode 10 rebounds, 4 steals; Williamson 3 rebounds, 2 blocks.

Next: Glass travels to face Millbrook in the Class 4 state quarterfinals March 4 or 5. Pulaski will host Sherando in the quarterfinals. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Virginia Independent Schools Weekly Rankings

Division I

1. St. Paul VI, 2. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes, 3. Bishop O'Connell, 4. Episcopal High, 5. St. Anne's-Belfield, 6. Benedictine Prep, 7. Flint Hill, 8. St. Christopher's, 9.Collegiate, 10. Catholic High, 11. Woodberry Forest, 12. Cape Henry Collegiate, 13. Potomac School. 

Division II

1. Blue Ridge, 2. Highland School, 3. Miller School of Albemarle, 4. The Steward School, 5. Peninsula Catholic, 6. Virginia Episcopal School, 7. Seton School, 8. Norfolk Collegiate, 9. Nansemond-Suffolk, 10. Hargrave Military Academy, 11. Virginia Academy, 12. Atlantic Shores, 13. North Cross. 

Division III

1. Fairfax Christian, 2. Richmond Christian, 3. Eastern Mennonite, 4. Roanoke Catholic, 5. The Carmel School, 6. Banner Christian, 7. Christ Chapel, 8. Church Hill, 9. Wakefield School, 10. Broadwater Academy, 11. Walsingham Academy, 12. Trinity School at Meadow View, 13. Hampton Christian, 14. Westover Christian. 

SATURDAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Region 1B Championship

Altavista at Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Region 3D Championship

Staunton River at Carroll County, 6 p.m. 

BRC Championship

VES vs. Miller School at Roanoke Catholic, 3 p.m. 

E.C. Glass orb
0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert