Prep scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 25

BOYS BASKETBALL
Region 4D Championship
Western Albemarle 63, E.C. Glass 56
E.C. GLASS (21-5)
D. Harris 3, Knox 5, Conner 3, O'Maundre Harris 17, Treacy 8, Eli Wood 12, Dunlop 8. Totals 22 4-9 56.
WESTERN ALBEMARLE (23-1)
Isaac Sumpter 16, Gobble 3, Lucas Farmer 10, Kessler 4, Joshua Sime 16, Alexander Keeton 12, Meenan 2. Totals 21 15-24 63.
E.C. Glass;19;14;9;14;—;56
W. Albemarle;16;14;13;20;—;63
3-point goals: E.C. Glass 8 (D. Harris, Knox, Conner, O. Harris 3, Wood 2). Western Albemarle 6 (Sumpter 5, Gobble).
Highlights: ECG — O. Harris 6 assists, 2 steals; Dunlop 6 rebounds; Wood 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.
Next: Glass travels to Loudoun County March 4 or 5 for a Class 4 state quarterfinal game. Loudoun County defeated Loudoun Valley 61-57 to claim the Region 4C title Friday night. Western Albemarle will lost Loudoun Valley.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Region 4D Championship
Pulaski 54, E.C. Glass 43
PULASKI (23-3)
Fleenor 5, Russell 2, Keefer 7, Paige Huff 14, Lawson 4, Vest 4, Keslyn Secreist 18. Totals 19 13-17 54.
E.C. GLASS (22-4)
Jamiyah Henry 16, Osborne 9, Williams 8, Wright-Goode 8, Williamson 2. Totals 12 16-21 43.
Pulaski;7;19;10;18;—;54
E.C. Glass;15;11;8;9;—;43
3-point goals: Pulaski 3 (Huff 2, Secrist). E.C. Glass 3 (Henry, Williams 2).
Highlights: P — Secrist 9 rebounds. ECG — Henry 4 steals, 5 rebounds, 1 block; Osborne 5 assists, 4 steals, 4 rebounds; Williams 2 rebounds, 1 block; Wright-Goode 10 rebounds, 4 steals; Williamson 3 rebounds, 2 blocks.
Next: Glass travels to face Millbrook in the Class 4 state quarterfinals March 4 or 5. Pulaski will host Sherando in the quarterfinals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Virginia Independent Schools Weekly Rankings
Division I
1. St. Paul VI, 2. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes, 3. Bishop O'Connell, 4. Episcopal High, 5. St. Anne's-Belfield, 6. Benedictine Prep, 7. Flint Hill, 8. St. Christopher's, 9.Collegiate, 10. Catholic High, 11. Woodberry Forest, 12. Cape Henry Collegiate, 13. Potomac School.
Division II
1. Blue Ridge, 2. Highland School, 3. Miller School of Albemarle, 4. The Steward School, 5. Peninsula Catholic, 6. Virginia Episcopal School, 7. Seton School, 8. Norfolk Collegiate, 9. Nansemond-Suffolk, 10. Hargrave Military Academy, 11. Virginia Academy, 12. Atlantic Shores, 13. North Cross.
Division III
1. Fairfax Christian, 2. Richmond Christian, 3. Eastern Mennonite, 4. Roanoke Catholic, 5. The Carmel School, 6. Banner Christian, 7. Christ Chapel, 8. Church Hill, 9. Wakefield School, 10. Broadwater Academy, 11. Walsingham Academy, 12. Trinity School at Meadow View, 13. Hampton Christian, 14. Westover Christian.
SATURDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Region 1B Championship
Altavista at Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Region 3D Championship
Staunton River at Carroll County, 6 p.m.
BRC Championship
VES vs. Miller School at Roanoke Catholic, 3 p.m.