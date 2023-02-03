BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Brookville 56, Amherst 53

AMHERST (13-6, 5-6 Seminole)

AJ Jordan 17, Burns 8, Morris 7, Martez Andrews 17, Irving 4. Totals 16 17-20 53.

BROOKVILLE (6-13, 3-8 Seminole)

Collison 7, Allen 8, Martin 4, Dey 3, Bishop Harvey 23, Evans 1, Trey Payne 10. Totals 17 17-33 56.

Amherst;11;18;10;14;—;53

Brookville;12;18;14;12;—;56

3-point goals: Amherst 4 (Jordan, Burns, Morris, Andrews). Brookville 5 (Collison 2, Allen, Dey, Harvey).

Other scores

Appomattox 59, Nelson 55

Gretna 56, Dan River 48

St. Christopher's 67, Virginia Episcopal 50

New Covenant 52, Timberlake Christian 32

MaxPreps.com Top 25 VHSL Rankings

Note: These polls are compiled by MaxPreps' computer rankings and are not produced by or affiliated with the Virginia High School League. They are not chosen by coaches, sportswriters or fans. Rankings take into account wins and losses, quality victories and strength of schedule.

Class 1 (25 of 55): 1. Lancaster, 2. George Wythe (Wytheville), 3. Altavista, 4. Franklin, 5. Auburn, 6. Middlesex, 7. Chilhowie, 8. Narrows, 9. Lebanon, 10. Northampton, 11. Carver, 12. Twin Springs, 13. Westmoreland, 14. Buffalo Gap, 15. Bland County, 16. Eastside, 17. Honaker, 18. Essex, 19. Parry McCluer, 20. William Campbell, 21. Covington, 22. Patrick Henry (Glade Spring), 23. Chincoteague, 24. J.I. Burton, 25. Northumberland.

Class 2 (25 of 47): 1. John Marshall, 2. Radford, 3. Floyd County, 4. Virginia High, 5. Glenvar, 6. James River (Buchanan), 7. Brunswick, 8. Ridgeview, 9. Madison County, 10. Nandua, 11. Greensville County, 12. Nottoway, 13. Alleghany, 14. East Rockingham, 15. Patrick County, 16. Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, 17. Buckingham, 18. Gate City, 19. Strasburg, 20. Gretna, 21. Martinsville, 22. Clarke County, 23. Union, 24. John Battle, 25. Central Wise. ... 42. Appomattox ... 44. Nelson.

Class 3 (25 of 52): 1. Northside, 2. Spotswood, 3. Cave Spring, 4. Tunstall, 5. Skyline, 6. Hopewell, 7. Lord Botetourt, 8. Lake Taylor, 9. Fluvanna, 10. Staunton, 11. Liberty Christian, 12. Petersburg, 13. Lafayette, 14. Abingdon, 15. Booker T. Washington, 16. Broadway, 17. Charlottesville, 18. Carroll County, 19. Heritage, 20. Rustburg, 21. William Byrd, 22. Phoebus, 23. Wilson Memorial, 24. William Monroe, 25. Caroline. ... 36. Brookville ... 43. Liberty-Bedford, 44. Staunton River.

Class 4 (25 of 58): 1. King's Fork, 2. E.C. Glass, 3. Tuscarora, 4. Western Albemarle, 5. Varina, 6. Jefferson Forest, 7. Matoaca, 8. Churchland, 9. Loudoun County, 10. Broad Run, 11. Loudoun Valley, 12. King George, 13. Courtland, 14. GW-Danville, 15. Hampton, 16. Monacan, 17. Heritage-Newport News, 18. Sherando, 19. Smithfield, 20. Bassett, 21. Dinwiddie, 22. Great Bridge, 23. Rock Ridge, 24. Amherst, 25. Hanover.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday's Scores

Amherst 43, Brookville 37

William Fleming 65, Staunton River 20

Appomattox 27, Nelson 20

Dan River 57, Gretna 48

North Cross 34, New Covenant 26

Regents 48, Temple Christian 30

MaxPreps.com Top 25 VHSL Rankings

Note: These polls are compiled by MaxPreps' computer rankings and are not produced by or affiliated with the Virginia High School League. They are not chosen by coaches, sportswriters or fans. Rankings take into account wins and losses, quality victories and strength of schedule.

Class 1 (25 of 49): 1. Honaker, 2. Eastside, 3. Rappahannock County, 4. Eastern Montgomery, 5. Cumberland, 6. Rappahannock, 7. George Wythe (Wytheville), 8. Parry McCluer, 9. Twin Valley, 10. Rural Retreat, 11. King & Queen Central, 12. J.I. Burton, 13. Lebanon, 14. Fort Chiswell, 15. Buffalo Gap, 16. Grundy, 17. Franklin, 18. Galax, 19. Auburn, 20. William Campbell, 21. Rye Cove, 22. Twin Springs, 23. Surry County, 24. Bland County, 25. Essex. ... 31. Altavista.

Class 2 (25 of 47): 1. Central Wise, 2. Gate City, 3. Floyd County, 4. Clarke County, 5. Richlands, 6. Ridgeview, 7. John Marshall, 8. Strasburg, 9. Luray, 10. Central Woodstock, 11. Alleghany, 12. Union, 13. Chatham, 14. Marion, 15. Brunswick, 16. Glenvar, 17. Poquoson, 18. Page County, 19. Nandua, 20. Windsor, 21. James River (Buchanan), 22. Buckingham, 23. East Rockingham, 24. Greensville County, 25. John Battle. ... 28. Gretna. ... 32. Nelson. ... 37. Appomattox.

Class 3 (25 of 52): 1. Carroll County, 2. Cave Spring, 3. Meridian, 4. Spotswood, 5. Hopewell, 6. Lord Botetourt, 7. Liberty Christian, 8. Liberty-Bedford, 9. Fluvanna, 10. Turner Ashby, 11. Norcom, 12. Brentsville District, 13. Culpeper, 14. Lafayette, 15. William Monroe, 16. Christiansburg, 17. Magna Vista, 18. Lakeland, 19. Wilson Memorial, 20. Charlottesville, 21. Lake Taylor, 22. Northside, 23. Broadway, 24. Fort Defiance, 25. Skyline. ... 28. Brookville. ... 35. Staunton River. ... 42. Heritage. ... 49. Rustburg.

Class 4 (25 of 58): 1. Pulaski, 2. King's Fork, 3. Monacan, 4. Millbrook, 5. Sherando, 6. Hampton, 7. Eastern View, 8. Manor, 9. Deep Creek, 10. Louisa County, 11. Tuscarora, 12. Mechanicsville, 13. Hanover, 14. Grafton, 15. Jamestown, 16. Salem, 17. Henrico, 18. James Wood, 19. Matoaca, 20. Chancellor, 21. Blacksburg, 22. Warwick, 23. Jefferson Forest, 24. E.C. Glass, 25. Western Albemarle. ... 35. Amherst.

SATURDAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jefferson Forest at Altavista, 4 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Liberty Christian at Carroll County, 1:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Altavista, 2 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Blue Ridge District championships, at Staunton River, 10 a.m.

Appomattox, at Woodberry Forest, 2 p.m.

Seminole District championships, at Heritage, 9 a.m.

SWIMMING

Virginia Episcopal at Seton School, 1 p.m.

Region 3C championships at Brooks YMCA (Charlottesville), 1:30 p.m.

Altavista in Region 1B championships at Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility, 4 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Region 3C Championships, at Turner Ashby, 10 a.m.

Region 4D championships, at Orange, 11 a.m.