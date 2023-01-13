Prep scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 13

BOYS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Altavista 84, Chatham 57
ALTAVISTA (10-2, 4-0 Dogwood)
Garvin 5, Anthony Clay 15, Jayden Boyd 32, Maulbeck 2, Robinson 5, Ryan Hart 14, Fisher 2, Hunt 9. Totals 27 6-16 84.
CHATHAM (3-9, 1-4 Dogwood)
Sanders 8, Jonavan Coles 15, Alex Owen 21, Brenden Hedrick 12. Totals 22 9-14 57.
Altavista;13;25;24;22;—;84
Chatham;19;7;22;9;—;57
3-point goals: Altavista 8 (Clay 3, Boyd 2, Hart 2, Robinson). Chatham 4 (Owen 3, Sanders).
Highlights: Altavista — Boyd 5 steals, tied a career high in points scored; Hunt 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals; Robinson 6 assists, 5 steals; Hart 5 steals.
William Campbell 48, Dan River 47
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (5-6, 2-2 Dogwood)
Williams 8, Graves 6, Mason 6, Elijah Jackson 11, Halsey 2, G. Hamlett 2, Savareay Chalton 13. Totals 17 10-25 48.
DAN RIVER (3-9, 2-2 Dogwood)
Trevon Brooks 10, Lampkin 5, Inge 8, Jacoby Davis 13, Ferguson 6, James 2, Chappell 2, Abercrombie 1. Totals 19 4-13 47.
Campbell;14;10;11;13;—;48
Dan River;14;8;11;14;—;47
3-point goals: William Campbell 4 (Williams 2, Jackson, Charlton). Dan River 5 (Lampkin, Inge 2, Ferguson 2).
Highlights: WC — Mason hit the game-winning free throw with two seconds left.
Other Scores
Northside 77, Staunton River 32
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Chatham 48, Altavista 26
CHATHAM (12-2, 5-0 Dogwood)
Price 2, Liggon 5, Trinity Brooks 15, Rogers 2, Sydney Ward 10, Word 2, Tiyana Fitzgerald 12. Totals 21 0-8 48.
ALTAVISTA (3-9, 0-4 Dogwood)
Pennix 6, Imani Crider 12, Berger 4, Pannell 2, Bradner 2. Totals 9 8-18 26.
Chatham;5;12;15;16;—;48
Altavista;8;5;6;7;—;26
3-point goals: Chatham 6 (Liggon, Brooks 5). Altavista none.
Non-district
Rustburg 37, Appomattox 36
APPOMATTOX (5-7)
Sarai Glover 10, McCullough 9, Mills 7, Irvin 4, Harris 4, Steger 2. Totals 13 5-10 36.
RUSTBURG (1-11)
Olivia Tyree 17, L. Rosser 9, Jackson 8, Johnson 2, Crews 1. Totals 15 4-16 37.
Appomattox;11;7;7;11;—;36
Rustburg;11;11;4;11;—;37
3-point goals: Appomattox 5 (McCullough 3, Mills, Glover). Rustburg 3 (Tyree, L. Rosser, Jackson).
Mecklenburg County 37, Altavista 22
Thursday’s result
ALTAVISTA (3-8)
Puryear 2, Berger 7, Crider 6, Stone 2, Paull 1, C. Stinnette 2, Pannell 2. Totals 7 8-20 22.
MECKLENBURG CO. (2-10)
Boswell 6, Janson 2, Dixon 2, Pamplin 2, Jordyn Maclin 12, Daniya White 13. Totals 15 5-11 37.
Altavista;2;9;4;7;—;22
Mecklenburg;11;7;13;6;—;37
3-point goals: Altavista none. Mecklenburg County 2 (Boswell 2).
Other Scores
Gretna 54, Nelson 51
Northside 64, Staunton River 57
New Covenant 46, Temple Christian 32
SATURDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Faith Christian (Roanoke) at Temple Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Altavista vs. Lancaster, at Cumberland, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Virginia Episcopal at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Jefferson Forest, Heritage in The VA Showcase at Virginia Beach Sports Center, 8 a.m.
Amherst, Brookville, E.C. Glass, Liberty Christian, Appomattox, Staunton River, William Campbell in Walter Bass High School Invitational at Liberty University, 8:30 a.m.
WRESTLING
Amherst in Ed Cressel Classic at Virginia High, 9 a.m.
Rustburg, E.C. Glass, Liberty Christian, Brookville in Brookville Duals, 9:30 a.m.
Appomattox at Morehead (N.C.), 9:30 a.m.
Virginia Episcopal in Bison Invitational at Buffalo Gap, 10 a.m.
Staunton River, Heritage in Virginia Duals, at Hampton Coliseum, 10 a.m.