Prep scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 13

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

Altavista 84, Chatham 57

ALTAVISTA (10-2, 4-0 Dogwood)

Garvin 5, Anthony Clay 15, Jayden Boyd 32, Maulbeck 2, Robinson 5, Ryan Hart 14, Fisher 2, Hunt 9. Totals 27 6-16 84. 

CHATHAM (3-9, 1-4 Dogwood)

Sanders 8, Jonavan Coles 15, Alex Owen 21, Brenden Hedrick 12. Totals 22 9-14 57. 

Altavista;13;25;24;22;—;84

Chatham;19;7;22;9;—;57

3-point goals: Altavista 8 (Clay 3, Boyd 2, Hart 2, Robinson). Chatham 4 (Owen 3, Sanders). 

Highlights: Altavista — Boyd 5 steals, tied a career high in points scored; Hunt 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals; Robinson 6 assists, 5 steals; Hart 5 steals. 

William Campbell 48, Dan River 47

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (5-6, 2-2 Dogwood)

Williams 8, Graves 6, Mason 6, Elijah Jackson 11, Halsey 2, G. Hamlett 2, Savareay Chalton 13. Totals 17 10-25 48.

DAN RIVER (3-9, 2-2 Dogwood)

Trevon Brooks 10, Lampkin 5, Inge 8, Jacoby Davis 13, Ferguson 6, James 2, Chappell 2, Abercrombie 1. Totals 19 4-13 47.

Campbell;14;10;11;13;—;48

Dan River;14;8;11;14;—;47

3-point goals: William Campbell 4 (Williams 2, Jackson, Charlton). Dan River 5 (Lampkin, Inge 2, Ferguson 2).

Highlights: WC — Mason hit the game-winning free throw with two seconds left.

Other Scores

Northside 77, Staunton River 32

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

Chatham 48, Altavista 26

CHATHAM (12-2, 5-0 Dogwood)

Price 2, Liggon 5, Trinity Brooks 15, Rogers 2, Sydney Ward 10, Word 2, Tiyana Fitzgerald 12. Totals 21 0-8 48.

ALTAVISTA (3-9, 0-4 Dogwood)

Pennix 6, Imani Crider 12, Berger 4, Pannell 2, Bradner 2. Totals 9 8-18 26.

Chatham;5;12;15;16;—;48

Altavista;8;5;6;7;—;26

3-point goals: Chatham 6 (Liggon, Brooks 5). Altavista none.

Non-district

Rustburg 37, Appomattox 36

APPOMATTOX (5-7)

Sarai Glover 10, McCullough 9, Mills 7, Irvin 4, Harris 4, Steger 2. Totals 13 5-10 36. 

RUSTBURG (1-11)

Olivia Tyree 17, L. Rosser 9, Jackson 8, Johnson 2, Crews 1. Totals 15 4-16 37. 

Appomattox;11;7;7;11;—;36

Rustburg;11;11;4;11;—;37

3-point goals: Appomattox 5 (McCullough 3, Mills, Glover). Rustburg 3 (Tyree, L. Rosser, Jackson). 

Mecklenburg County 37, Altavista 22

Thursday’s result

ALTAVISTA (3-8)

Puryear 2, Berger 7, Crider 6, Stone 2, Paull 1, C. Stinnette 2, Pannell 2. Totals 7 8-20 22.

MECKLENBURG CO. (2-10)

Boswell 6, Janson 2, Dixon 2, Pamplin 2, Jordyn Maclin 12, Daniya White 13. Totals 15 5-11 37.

Altavista;2;9;4;7;—;22

Mecklenburg;11;7;13;6;—;37

3-point goals: Altavista none. Mecklenburg County 2 (Boswell 2).

Other Scores

Gretna 54, Nelson 51

Northside 64, Staunton River 57

New Covenant 46, Temple Christian 32

SATURDAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Faith Christian (Roanoke) at Temple Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Altavista vs. Lancaster, at Cumberland, 5:30 p.m. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Virginia Episcopal at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Jefferson Forest, Heritage in The VA Showcase at Virginia Beach Sports Center, 8 a.m.

Amherst, Brookville, E.C. Glass, Liberty Christian, Appomattox, Staunton River, William Campbell in Walter Bass High School Invitational at Liberty University, 8:30 a.m.

WRESTLING

Amherst in Ed Cressel Classic at Virginia High, 9 a.m.

Rustburg, E.C. Glass, Liberty Christian, Brookville in Brookville Duals, 9:30 a.m.

Appomattox at Morehead (N.C.), 9:30 a.m.

Virginia Episcopal in Bison Invitational at Buffalo Gap, 10 a.m.

Staunton River, Heritage in Virginia Duals, at Hampton Coliseum, 10 a.m.

