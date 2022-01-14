Prep scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 14

BOYS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Dan River 63, William Campbell 62
DAN RIVER (4-5)
Darius Dickerson 17, Griffith 6, TyLyric Coleman 13, Shamar Ferguson 13, Brandon 4. Totals 25 9-15 63.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (4-3)
Russell Thompson 34, Williams 5, Graves 6, Mason 8, Halsey 5, Allen 4. Totals 22 14-17 62.
Dan River;12;15;16;20;—;63
Wm. Campbell;15;17;12;18;—;62
3-point goals: Dan River 4 (Dickerson, Ferguson 3). William Campbell 4 (Williams, Graves, Halsey, Allen).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge District
Staunton River 55, Lord Botetourt 46
LORD BOTETOURT (10-3)
Alley Spangler 16, Taylor Orange 11, Morgan 9 Wiseman 2, Huffard 8. Totals 16 12-20 46.
STAUNTON RIVER (12-0, 4-0 Blue Ridge)
Jeni Levine 29, C. Levine 7, Jones 6, Hamren 6, Creasey 4, Farr 2, Phillips 1. Totals 19 13-18 55.
Lord Botetourt;8;13;16;9;—;46
Staunton River;15;14;7;19;—;55
3-point goals: LB 2 (Spangler, Orange). Staunton River 4 (J. Levine, Jones, C. Levine).
Highlights: SRHS — Jeni Levine 13 rebounds.
Virginia Independent Schools
Timberlake Christian 34, New Covenant 24
NEW COVENANT (3-7)
E. Walker 4, J. Walker 5, B. Walker 7, Kidd 5, Burton 3. Totals 9 2-4 24.
TIMBERLAKE (7-3)
Lunetta 4, Kennedy 6, Mooney 4, Brooklyn Finnerty 13, Fredrich 7. Totals 14 4-6 34.
New Covenant;10;7;4;3;—;24
Timberlake;7;6;15;6;—;34
3-point goals: New Covenant 4 (J. Walker, B. Walker, Kidd, Burton). Timberlake none.
Highlights: Timberlake — Finnerty 33 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 steals, 1 assist; Lunetta 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals; Mooney 8 rebounds; Fredrich 6 rebounds.
Note: Finnerty eclipsed the 1,000 career rebound mark. Her 33 rebounds is also a single-game record in the Virginia High School League.
Virginia Independent State Polls
Division 1
1. St. Paul V1, 2. St. Anne's-Belfield, 3. Saint Gertrude, 4. Bishop Ireton, 5. Catholic High, 6. Bishop O'Connell, 7. The Potomac School, 8. Flint Hill, 9. Episcopal High, 10. St. Catherine's, 11. St. Stephen's and St. Agnes, 12. Saint John Paul the Great, 13. Collegiate.
Division II
1. Miller School, 2. Nansemond-Suffolk, 3. Steward School, 4. Virginia Episcopal School, 5. The Covenant School, 6. Highland, 7. Norfolk Christian, 8. Isle of Wight, 9. Atlantic Shores, 10. Hampton Roads, 11. Oakcrest, 12. Norfolk Collegiate.
Division III
1. Virginia Academy, 2. Word of Life, 3. Christ Chapel, 4. Walsingham, 5. StoneBridge, 6. North Cross, 7. Denbigh Baptist, 8. Southampton, 9. Veritas, 10. Trinity School of Meadow View, 11. Brunswick Academy, 12. Kenston Forest.
SATURDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Virginia Episcopal at Highland, 2 p.m.
Regents at New Covenant, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Liberty at Rockbridge County, 10 a.m.
SWIMMING
Virginia Episcopal, Hargrave Military, Southwest Virginia Home School at Crosswhite Athletic Center, 9 a.m.
Jefferson Forest, Albemarle, Fluvanna County, Charlottesville at Brooks Family YMCA, 1 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Walter Bass High School Invitational at Liberty Indoor Track Complex, 8:45 a.m.
WRESTLING
Staunton River, Heritage in Virginia Duals Black and Blue at Hampton Coliseum, 2 p.m.