Prep scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 15
agate

williamcampbell.jpg

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

William Campbell 38, Appomattox 30

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (2-0, 2-0 Dogwood)

Nakyla Bradley 12, Jennings 9, Elam 7, Jackson 7, Dejarnette 2, Boyd 1. Totals 14 8-17 38. 

APPOMATTOX (1-1, 1-1)

Aubrey Fulcher 12, Vrooman 9, Moore 4, Hargis 3, McCullough 2. Totals 13 4-9 30. 

Wm. Campbell;9;6;12;11;—;38

Appomattox;7;5;10;8;—;30

3-Point Goals: William Campbell 3 (Bradley, Jennings). Appomattox none. 

Richmond Homeschool 41, New Covenant 26

RICMMOND 

Goad 9, Kernstein 3, Leboss 8, Wiggins 6, E. Haskins 13,  Mitchell 2. Totals 15 6-15 41. 

NEW COVENANT (1-2)

E. Walker 2, B. Walker 3, Rucker 6, Phoebe Prillaman 10, Burton 5. Totals 9 5-10 26. 

Richmond;8;14;11;18;—;41

New Covenant;4;7;8;7;—;26

3-Point Goals: Richmond 5 (Goad, Leboss 2, Haskins 2). New Covenant 3 (E. Walker, Prillaman, Burton).  

Highlights: NC — Rucker 10 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block; Prillaman 5 steals, 5 rebounds; E. Walker 3 steals; B. Walker 6 rebounds, 2 steals.  

BOYS SWIMMING

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 89, Amherst 76

at Downtown Lynchburg YMCA

 Event winners: 200 Medley Relay: E.C. Glass (Ethan Alley, Kasey Morris, Aidan Palys, Grant Helm) 2:12.64; 200 Free: Luke King (ECG) 2:25.40; 200 IM: Mason Drummond (A) 3:00.50; 50 Free: Joey Procopio (A) 28.49; 100 Fly: Ethan Alley (ECG) 1:13.72; 100 Free: Procopio (A) 1:04.90; 400 Free: King (ECG) 5:03.92; 200 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Alley,  Morris, Mac Webb, King) 1:58.57; 100 Back: Alley (ECG) 1:15.43; 100 Breaststroke: Drummond (A) 1:28.73; 400 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Webb, Helm, King, Palys) 4:40.09. 

GIRLS SWIMMING

Seminole District

Amherst 94, E.C. Glass 84

at Downtown Lynchburg YMCA

 Event winners: 200 Medley Relay: Amherst (Kayleigh Lilly, Clara Carter, Lauren Eby, Emily Phillips) 2:36.01; 200 Free: Caroline Russell (ECG) 2:23.12; 200 IM: Lauren Eby (A) 3:19.52; 50 Free: Kayleigh Lilly (A) 32.86; 100 Fly: Russell (ECG) 1:12.70; 100 Free: Libbie Sommardahl (ECG) 1:12.97; 400 Free: L. Sommardahl (ECG) 6:13.22; 200 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Leland Landes, Elizabeth Eskridge, Eve Kowalski, Russell) 2:18.75; 100 Back: Helen Sommardahl (ECG) 1:28.57; 100 Breaststroke: Emily Phillips (A) 1:46.01; 400 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Landes, H. Sommardahl, L. Sommardahl, Russell) 5:18.32. 

