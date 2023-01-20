Prep scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 20

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 73, Heritage 58

HERITAGE (6-6, 4-3 Seminole)

Tavion Clark 17, Slaughter 2, Fitzgerald 4, McMillan 2, Price 3, Terrell Washington 28, Yuille 2. Totals 18 16-19 58.

E.C. GLASS (12-2, 7-0 Seminole)

Dexter Harris 13, Jason Knox 13, Conner 3, O'Maundre Harris 26, Aidan Treacy 12, Gilbert 4, Hamlette 2. Totals 28 8-13 73.

Heritage;10;15;18;15;—;58

E.C. Glass;23;19;18;13;—;73

3-Point Goals: Heritage 6 (Clark 3, Fitzgerald, Price, Washington). Glass 9 (D. Harris 2, Knox 2, O. Harris 2, Conner, Treacy 2).

Highlights: HHS — Washington 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block; Slaughter 4 assists, 1 steal; McMillan 4 assists. ECG — D. Harris 3 steals, 1 block; Knox 3 assists; O. Harris 7 rebounds, 6 assists. 3 steals; Treacy 5 assists, 4 rebounds.

Amherst 64, Rustburg 61

AMHERST (12-3, 4-3 Seminole)

AJ Jordan 17, Justin Burns 23, Morris 8, Martez Andrews 10, Irving 6. Totals 21 19-38 64.

RUSTBURG (9-5, 2-5 Seminole)

Mayhew 5, Vassal-Crider 2, Burke 5, Elijah Sherard 31, Robinson 5, Terrence Parrish 12, Taylor 1. Totals 17 22-29 61.

Amherst;8;21;15;20;—;64

Rustburg;11;16;14;20;—;61

3-point goals: Amherst 3 (Jordan, Irving). Rustburg 5 (Mayhew, Sherard 3, Parrish).

Dogwood District

William Campbell 53, Appomattox 48

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (7-6, 4-2)

Williams 6, Graves 2, Mason 7, Elijah Jackson 16, Halsey 2, Hamlett 7, Savareay Charlton 13. Totals 18 12-19 53.

APPOMATTOX (1-13, 0-5)

Peterson 4, Devon Redd 17, Coleman 2, Chandler 5, Busa 3, Nitti 4, Pennix 3, Jacob Taylor 10. Totals 20 4-6 48.

William Campbell;10;16;14;13;—;53

Appomattox;9;12;11;16;—;48

3-Point Goals: William Campbell 5 (Charlton 3, Jackson 2), Appomattox 4 (Redd 2, Chandler, Busa).

Highlights: WC — Charlton hit game-tying and go-ahead FTs with 10 seconds remaining. A — Peterson 7 rebounds; Redd 3 rebounds; Coleman 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block; Pennix 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Taylor 4 rebounds.

Other Scores

Lord Botetourt 65, Staunton River 32

New Covenant 50, Veritas 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

Nelson 64, Altavista 35

NELSON (4-9, 3-2 Dogwood)

Rachel Thompson 10, Tamya Vest-Turner 18, Vest-Sims 2, Serinity Green 31, McGann 3. Totals 25 9-16 64.

ALTAVISTA (4-10, 1-5 Dogwood)

Puryear 6, Pennix 3, R. Stinnette 3, Crider 4, Berger 8, Perry 2, Pannell 3, Shelton 4, C. Stinnette 2. Totals 12 8-14 35.

Nelson;16;21;11;16;—;64

Altavista;12;6;10;7;—;35

3-point goals: Nelson 5 (Thompson 2, Vest-Turner 2, Green). Altavista 3 (Puryear 2, R. Stinnette).

Other Scores

Amherst 45, Rustburg 9

Lord Botetourt 68, Staunton River 17

SATURDAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jefferson Forest vs. Graham, in FCA Prep Showcase at Virginia High, 2:30 p.m.

Life Christian at Virginia Episcopal, 3 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Staunton River, Jefferson Forest in Walt Cormack Memorial, at VMI, 8 a.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Amherst, Rustburg, Staunton River in Big Blue Invitational at Christiansburg, 7 a.m.

Liberty Christian, Virginia Episcopal in Lafayette Ram Rumble at Lafayette High, 8 a.m.

Jefferson Forest in Fluvanna Duals at Fluvanna County High, 9 a.m.

Appomattox in Blue Devil Duals at Culpeper County High, 9 a.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Staunton River in Orange Girls Invitational at Orange County High, 10 a.m.