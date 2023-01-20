 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pap’s Cigar Company
agate

Prep scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 20

  • 0
E.C. Glass orb

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 73, Heritage 58

HERITAGE (6-6, 4-3 Seminole)

Tavion Clark 17, Slaughter 2, Fitzgerald 4, McMillan 2, Price 3, Terrell Washington 28, Yuille 2. Totals 18 16-19 58. 

E.C. GLASS (12-2, 7-0 Seminole)

Dexter Harris 13, Jason Knox 13, Conner 3, O'Maundre Harris 26, Aidan Treacy 12, Gilbert 4, Hamlette 2. Totals 28 8-13 73. 

Heritage;10;15;18;15;—;58

E.C. Glass;23;19;18;13;—;73

3-Point Goals: Heritage 6 (Clark 3, Fitzgerald, Price, Washington). Glass 9 (D. Harris 2, Knox 2, O. Harris 2, Conner, Treacy 2). 

People are also reading…

Highlights: HHS — Washington 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block; Slaughter 4 assists, 1 steal; McMillan 4 assists. ECG — D. Harris 3 steals, 1 block; Knox 3 assists; O. Harris 7 rebounds, 6 assists. 3 steals; Treacy 5 assists, 4 rebounds.

Amherst 64, Rustburg 61

AMHERST (12-3, 4-3 Seminole)

AJ Jordan 17, Justin Burns 23, Morris 8, Martez Andrews 10, Irving 6. Totals 21 19-38 64.

RUSTBURG (9-5, 2-5 Seminole)

Mayhew 5, Vassal-Crider 2, Burke 5, Elijah Sherard 31, Robinson 5, Terrence Parrish 12, Taylor 1. Totals 17 22-29 61.

Amherst;8;21;15;20;—;64

Rustburg;11;16;14;20;—;61

3-point goals: Amherst 3 (Jordan, Irving). Rustburg 5 (Mayhew, Sherard 3, Parrish).

Dogwood District

William Campbell 53, Appomattox 48

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (7-6, 4-2)

Williams 6, Graves 2, Mason 7, Elijah Jackson 16, Halsey 2, Hamlett 7, Savareay Charlton 13. Totals 18 12-19 53.

APPOMATTOX (1-13, 0-5)

Peterson 4, Devon Redd 17, Coleman 2, Chandler 5, Busa 3, Nitti 4, Pennix 3, Jacob Taylor 10. Totals 20 4-6 48.

William Campbell;10;16;14;13;—;53

Appomattox;9;12;11;16;—;48

3-Point Goals: William Campbell 5 (Charlton 3, Jackson 2), Appomattox 4 (Redd 2, Chandler, Busa).

Highlights: WC — Charlton hit game-tying and go-ahead FTs with 10 seconds remaining. A — Peterson 7 rebounds; Redd 3 rebounds; Coleman 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block; Pennix 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Taylor 4 rebounds. 

Other Scores

Lord Botetourt 65, Staunton River 32

New Covenant 50, Veritas 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

Nelson 64, Altavista 35

NELSON (4-9, 3-2 Dogwood)

Rachel Thompson 10, Tamya Vest-Turner 18, Vest-Sims 2, Serinity Green 31, McGann 3. Totals 25 9-16 64.

ALTAVISTA (4-10, 1-5 Dogwood)

Puryear 6, Pennix 3, R. Stinnette 3, Crider 4, Berger 8, Perry 2, Pannell 3, Shelton 4, C. Stinnette 2. Totals 12 8-14 35.

Nelson;16;21;11;16;—;64

Altavista;12;6;10;7;—;35

3-point goals: Nelson 5 (Thompson 2, Vest-Turner 2, Green). Altavista 3 (Puryear 2, R. Stinnette).

Other Scores

Amherst 45, Rustburg 9

Lord Botetourt 68, Staunton River 17

SATURDAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jefferson Forest vs. Graham, in FCA Prep Showcase at Virginia High, 2:30 p.m.

Life Christian at Virginia Episcopal, 3 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Staunton River, Jefferson Forest in Walt Cormack Memorial, at VMI, 8 a.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Amherst, Rustburg, Staunton River in Big Blue Invitational at Christiansburg, 7 a.m.

Liberty Christian, Virginia Episcopal in Lafayette Ram Rumble at Lafayette High, 8 a.m.

Jefferson Forest in Fluvanna Duals at Fluvanna County High, 9 a.m.

Appomattox in Blue Devil Duals at Culpeper County High, 9 a.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Staunton River in Orange Girls Invitational at Orange County High, 10 a.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert