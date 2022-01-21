Prep scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 21

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

Appomattox 60, William Campbell 57

APPOMATTOX (1-5, 2-2 Dogwood)

Ervis Davin 13, DeMontay Fleshman 10, Busa 8, Peterson 6, Harris 2, Adams 6, Wheeler 6, Pennix 9. Totals 21 8-19 60.

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (4-4, 1-2 Dogwood)

Russell Thompson 24, Tyree Williams 12, Mason 8, Jacob Halsey 10, Hanson 3. Totals 17 18-25 57.

Appomattox;9;17;19;15;—;60

William Campbell;17;11;12;17;—;57

3-point goals: Appomattox 10 (Davin 3, Demontay 2, Zach B. 2, Brandon 2, Pennix). William Campbell 5 (Williams 3, Halsey, Hanson).

Highlights: WC — Thompson 8 rebounds.

Blue Ridge District

Franklin County 54, Staunton River 37

FRANKLIN COUNTY (6-9, 3-3 Blue Ridge)

Kasey 2, Holland 2, Lee 2, Rylan McGhee 10, McHeimer 1, Wright 4, Hering 9, Clark 7, Eli Foutz 10, Mullins 7.

STAUNTON RIVER (0-14, 0-5)

Gibson 2, Steele 7, Shelton 2, Lucas Overstreet 11, Childress 8, Brown 3, Chewning 4.

Franklin County;14;17;16;7;—;54

Staunton River;9;6;11;11;—;37

3-point goals: Franklin County 7 (McGhee 2, Hering 3, Foutz 2). Staunton River 1 (Brown).

Virginia Independent Schools

Weekly rankings

Division I

1. St. Paul VI, 2. Bishop O'Connell,

3. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes, 4. Episcopal High, 5. St. Anne's-Belfield, 6. Benedictine Prep, 7. Cape Henry, 8. Woodberry Forest, 9. Catholic High, 10. Potomac School, 11. St. Christopher's, 12. Flint Hill, 13.Bishop Ireton, T14. Collegiate School, T14. Norfolk Academy.

Division II

1. Blue Ridge, 2. Highland School, 3. Miller School, 4. The Steward School, 5. Virginia Episcopal School, 6. Peninsula Catholic, 7. Life Christian, 8. Nansemond-Suffolk, 9. Hargrave Military Academy, 10. Seton School, 11. Norfolk Collegiate, 12. North Cross.

Division III

1. Fairfax Christian, 2. Banner Christian, 3. Richmond Christian, 4. The Carmel School, 5. Roanoke Catholic, 6. Eastern Mennonite, 7. Wakefield School, T8. Christ Chapel, T8. Walsingham, 10. Church Hill, 11. Greenbrier Christian, 12. Broadwater, 13. Tidewater Academy, 14. Covenant School.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 61, Brookville 18

BROOKVILLE (4-6, 1-5 Seminole)

Steffens 2, Reynoso 3, Bonds 3, Stinnett 6, Yancey 2 Pennington 2. Totals 6 4-7 18.

E.C. GLASS (12-1, 7-0 Seminole)

Jamiyah Henry 27, Jeriyah Osborne 13, Sparks 6, Polley 4, Milam 2, Williams 9. Totals 24 6-8 61.

Brookville;1;3;12;2;—;18

E.C. Glass;18;18;11;14;—;61

3-point goals: Brookville 2 (Bonds, Stinnett). E.C. Glass 7 (Henry 5, Osborne, Williams).

Highlights: ECG — Osborne 6 steals; Williamson 4 blocks; Sparks 4 steals, 4 rebounds.

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 46, Franklin County 34

STAUNTON RIVER (13-0, 5-0 Blue Ridge)

Jeni Levine 16, Jones 4, Maddie Hamren 10, C. Levine 9, Creasey 3, Farr 4. Totals 14 15-23 46.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (4-6, 1-2 Blue Ridge)

L. Board 3, K. Board 2, Lester 4, Maddie Caron 10, Copeland 9, Harris 6. Totals 13 4-6 34.

SRHS;5;10;19;12;—;46

Franklin County;12;3;14;5;—;34

3-point goals: Staunton River 3 (Hamren 2, C. Levine). Franklin County 4 (L. Board, Caron, Copeland 2).

Highlights: SRHS — J. Levine 10 rebounds.

Virginia Independent Schools

Weekly rankings

Division 1

1. St. Paul V1, 2. St. Anne's-Belfield, 3. Saint Gertrude, 4. Bishop Ireton, 5. Catholic High, 6. Bishop O'Connell, 7. The Potomac School, 8. Flint Hill, 9. Episcopal High, 10. St. Catherine's, 11. St. Stephen's and St. Agnes, 12. Saint John Paul the Great, 13. Collegiate.

Division II

1. Miller School, 2. Nansemond-Suffolk, 3. Steward School, 4. Virginia Episcopal School, 5. The Covenant School, 6. Highland, 7. Norfolk Christian, 8. Isle of Wight, 9. North Cross, 10. Seton School, 11. Hampton Roads, 12. Oakcrest, 13. Fredericksburg Christian, 14. Norfolk Collegiate.

Division III

1. Virginia Academy, 2. Word of Life, 3. Christ Chapel, 4. Walsingham, 5. StoneBridge, 6. Grace Christian (Staunton), 7. Timberlake Christian, 8. Atlantic Shores, 9. Denbigh Baptist, 10. Southampton, 11. Veritas, 12. Trinity School of Meadow View, 13. Brunswick Academy, 14. Kenston Forest.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Heritage High's indoor track

Event winners: 55 Dash — Jaylyn Marshall (Brookville) 6.92, 55 Hurdles — Levi Lindauer (Jefferson Forest) 9.8, 300 Dash — Ben Baker (Rustburg) 41.94, 500 Dash — Chasen Hunt (BHS) 1:15.10, 1,000 Run — Chasen Hunt (BHS) 2:59.09, 1,600 Run — Logan Liberty (RHS) 5:32.06, 4x200 Relay — Brookville (Jaylyn Marshall, Noah Austin, Alfonzo Jennings, Michael Coley) 1:51.82, Pole Vault — Austin Ellis (JF) 11-6, High Jump — Mobu Nwakor (JF) 6-0, Shot Put — Brody Rice (JF) 40-9.

Note: Jefferson Forest, Rustburg, Brookville and E.C. Glass participated. Team scores and results from the long jump and triple jump were not available by press time.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Heritage High's indoor track

Event winners: 55 Dash — NaKayla Foster (Rustburg) 7.41, 55 Hurdles — Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 9.19, 300 Dash — Kielyn Newsom (JF) 49.29, 500 Dash — Alexis Plaster (JF), 1:31.30, 1,000 Run — Addison Wiggs (RHS) 4:21.66, 1,600 Run — Addison Wiggs (RHS) 7:23.81, 4x200 Relay — Rustburg (Iyana Sherard, Alyssa Pillow, Emily Coates, NaKayla Foster) 1:53.08, Pole Vault — Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 12-0, High Jump — Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 5-2, Shot Put — Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 34-3.

Note: Jefferson Forest, Rustburg, Brookville and E.C. Glass participated. Team scores and results from the long jump and triple jump were not available by press time.

SATURDAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Louisa County at Amherst, 2:30 p.m.

Liberty at Staunton River, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amherst vs. Fluvanna County at Western Albemarle, 11 a.m.

Liberty at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Pioneer Duals at Heritage, 9 a.m.

Amherst at John Champe, 9 a.m.

Staunton River in Big Blue Invitational at Christiansburg, 9 a.m.