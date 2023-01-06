Prep scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 6

BOYS BASKETBALL
Chance Harman Classic
Jefferson Forest 65, Blacksburg 63
At Floyd County High
BLACKSBURG (1-8)
Howard 4, Spencer Campbell 10, Wade Bland 11, Chanler Montgomery 13, X. Bland 5, Trey Saville 16, Distler 4. Totals 26 3-5 63.
JEFFERSON FOREST (7-3)
Scott 7, Burrill 6, Elliott 2, Cooper Stamn 30, Les 5, Alwal Kelka 11, Craig 2, Hamilton 2. Totals 25 7-10 65.
Blacksburg;19;11;20;13;—;63
Jefferson Forest;15;17;15;18;—;65
3-point goals: Blacksburg 8 (Campbell 2, W. Bland, Montgomery, X. Bland, Saville 3). Jefferson Forest 8 (Scott, Burrill 2, Stamn 5).
Dogwood District
Altavista 65, William Campbell 62
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (2-6, 0-2 Dogwood)
Williams 4, Hamlett 2, Mason 8, Elijah Jackson 16, Jacob Halsey 14, Savareay Charlton 11, Graves 7. Totals 25 5-9 62.
ALTAVISTA (7-2, 2-0 Dogwood)
Garvin 4, Jayden Boyd 20, Maulbeck 3, Robinson 2, Hart 6, Fisher 4, Stuart Hunt 26. Totals 26 9-14 65.
Campbell;10;16;15;21;—;62
Altavista;15;17;20;13;—;65
3-point goals: William Campbell 7 (Williams, Jackson 2, Halsey 2, Charlton, Graves). Altavista 4 (Boyd, Maulbeck, Hunt 2).
Highlights: A — Boyd 12 rebounds; Ryan Hart 7 rebounds, 6 assists; Robinson 7 rebounds; Hunt 12 rebounds.
OTHER SCORES
Gretna 56, Chatham 55
Dan River 34, Appomattox 31
Life Christian 62, Virginia Episcopal 59
Westover Christian 56, Temple Christian 52
Roanoke Valley Christian 60, Timberlake Christian 27
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
William Campbell 38, Altavista 33
ALTAVISTA (3-7, 0-3 Dogwood)
Puryear 7, Berger 8, Crider 8, Perry 2, C. Stinnette 7, Bradner 1. No totals available.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (4-4, 1-1 Dogwood)
Nakyla Bradley 13, Dews 4, Townes 7, Thompson 8, Callaham 6. Totals 10 16-31 38.
Altavista;8;7;5;13;—;33
Campbell;6;8;13;11;—;38
3-point goals: William Campbell 2 (Townes 2). Altavista (unavailable).
Highlights: WC — Bradley 8 rebounds, 5 steals; Thompson 11 rebounds.
OTHER SCORES
Gretna 51, Chatham 47
Virginia Episcopal 42, St. Catherine's 26
Temple Christian 59, Westover Christian 48
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Non-district Quad Meet
at Heritage High
Participating Teams: Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Altavista, Wilson Memorial
First-place individuals: 55 Dash — Katie Lawhorne (WM) 8.33; 300 Dash — Samaria Little (Altavista) 50.66; 1,000 Run — Thea Franklin (WM) 3:43.26; 1,600 Run: Thea Franklin (WM) 6:11.32; 3,200 Run — Quinn Franklin (WM) 13:38.21; 55 Hurdles — Kaelynn Smith (Amherst) 10.85; 4x200 Relay —Wilson Memorial 2:01.14; 4x400 Relay —Wilson Memorial 5:31.37; 4x800 Relay — Wilson Memorial 13:17.67; High Jump — Audrey Stinnett (Jefferson Forest) 4-07; Pole Vault — Brianna Chapman (Amherst) 9-00; Long Jump — Kaelynn Smith (Amherst) 14-11.75; Triple Jump — Elizabeth Lacombe (Amherst) 31-00; Shot Put — Layla Ferguson (Amherst) 29-06.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Non-district Quad Meet
at Heritage High
Participating Teams: Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Altavista, Wilson Memorial
First-place individuals: 55 Dash — Omar McPherson (Amherst) 6.76; 300 Dash — Eric Nichols (Altavista) 41.18; 500 Dash — Eric Nichols (Altavista) 1:16.41; 1,000 Run — Shane Stevens (Altavista) 3:22.01; 1,600 Run — Shane Stevens (Altavista) 5:17.11; 3,200 Run — Nelson Armstrong (WM) 13:30.30; 55 Hurdles — David Acheampong (Jefferson Forest) 9.24; 4x200 Relay — Jefferson Forest 1:41.47; 4x400 Relay: Wilson Memorial 5:02.06; 4x800 Relay — Altavista (Eric Nichols, Kiernan DeBernard, Conner Mattox, Shane Stevens) 10:29.38; Pole Vault — Peyton Jackson (Amherst) 11-00; Long Jump — Omar McPherson (Amherst) 20-06.75; Triple Jump — Peyton Jackson (Amherst) 41-07.50; Shot Put — Kristopher Kirby (Amherst) 40-05.50.
BOYS SWIMMING
Seminole District Dual Meet
at Crosswhite Athletic Club, Thursday's late results
Dual Meet Scores: Rustburg 64, Liberty 25; Brookville 110, Rustburg 32; Brookville 115, Liberty 16
First-place individuals: 200 Medley Relay — Brookville (Micah Brune, Simon Emery, George Xu, Jake Watson) 1:55.90; 200 Free — Simon Emery (Brookville) 2:03.34; 200 IM — Noah Wells (Rustburg) 2:21.21; 50 Free: Talon Tanner (Brookville) 25.95; 100 Fly — George Xu (Brookville) 56.93; 100 Free — Sam Wagoner (Brookville) 59.59; 500 Free — Noah Wells (Rustburg) 5:43.66; 200 Free Relay — Brookville (Talon Tanner, Jake Watson, Simon Emery, George Xu) 1:43.11; 100 Back — Micah Brune (Brookville) 1:11.69; 100 Breaststroke — Simon Emery (Brookville) 1:06.45; 400 Free Relay — Brookville (Talon Tanner, Sam Wagoner, William Perrow, George Xu) 4:11.73.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Seminole District Dual Meet
at Crosswhite Athletic Club, Thursday's late results
Dual Meet Scores: Liberty 114, Rustburg 10; Brookville 58, Rustburg 18; Liberty 97, Brookville 42
First-place individuals: 200 Medley Relay — Liberty (Olivia Esposito, Jagger Creasy, Sarah Peak, Dayna Northrup) 2:18.12; 200 Free — Ella Tinsley (Brookville) 2:46.20; 200 IM — Addison Bond (Brookville) 2:35.96; 50 Free — Sarah Peak (Liberty) 30.37; 100 Fly: Addison Bond (Brookville) 1:17.18; 100 Free — Olivia Esposito (Liberty) 1:12.31; 200 Free Relay — Liberty (Jagger Creasy, Sara Peak, Olivia Esposito, Dayna Northrup) 2:01.49; 100 Back — Ella Tinsley (Brookville) 1:13.50; 100 Breaststroke — Jagger Creasy (Liberty) 1:26.74; 400 Free Relay — Liberty (Graycen Andrews, Ashley Garbarini, Jadyn Clark, Aleaxis Conklin) 5:44.96.
SATURDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Altavista vs. Eastside, in Chance Harmon Classic at Floyd County High, 10:30 a.m.
E.C. Glass vs. Northside, in Chance Harmon Classic at Floyd County High, noon
GIRLS BASKETBALL
E.C. Glass vs. Orange County, in tournament at Albemarle High, 12:45 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal in tournament at Steward
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Liberty, Liberty Christian, Staunton River in Liberty Premier Invitational at Liberty University, 8 a.m.
Appomattox, E.C. Glass, Staunton River at Heritage (Heritage Invitational), 8:30 a.m.
WRESTLING
Brookville, Jefferson Forest, E.C. Glass, Amherst, Rustburg, Liberty, Liberty Christian in LCA Invitational, 8 a.m.
Appomattox in Mecklenburg Madness Duals, 8 a.m.
Heritage in Wildcat Invitational at Warren County High, 9:45 a.m.