 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pap’s Cigar Company
agate

Prep scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 6

  • 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chance Harman Classic

Jefferson Forest 65, Blacksburg 63

At Floyd County High

BLACKSBURG (1-8)

Howard 4, Spencer Campbell 10, Wade Bland 11, Chanler Montgomery 13, X. Bland 5, Trey Saville 16, Distler 4. Totals 26 3-5 63. 

JEFFERSON FOREST (7-3)

Scott 7, Burrill 6, Elliott 2, Cooper Stamn 30, Les 5, Alwal Kelka 11, Craig 2, Hamilton 2. Totals 25 7-10 65. 

Blacksburg;19;11;20;13;—;63

Jefferson Forest;15;17;15;18;—;65

3-point goals: Blacksburg 8 (Campbell 2, W. Bland, Montgomery, X. Bland, Saville 3). Jefferson Forest 8 (Scott, Burrill 2, Stamn 5). 

People are also reading…

Dogwood District

Altavista 65, William Campbell 62

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (2-6, 0-2 Dogwood)

Williams 4, Hamlett 2, Mason 8, Elijah Jackson 16, Jacob Halsey 14, Savareay Charlton 11, Graves 7. Totals 25 5-9 62.

ALTAVISTA (7-2, 2-0 Dogwood)

Garvin 4, Jayden Boyd 20, Maulbeck 3, Robinson 2, Hart 6, Fisher 4, Stuart Hunt 26. Totals 26 9-14 65.

Campbell;10;16;15;21;—;62

Altavista;15;17;20;13;—;65

3-point goals: William Campbell 7 (Williams, Jackson 2, Halsey 2, Charlton, Graves). Altavista 4 (Boyd, Maulbeck, Hunt 2).

Highlights: A — Boyd 12 rebounds; Ryan Hart 7 rebounds, 6 assists; Robinson 7 rebounds; Hunt 12 rebounds.

OTHER SCORES

Gretna 56, Chatham 55

Dan River 34, Appomattox 31

Life Christian 62, Virginia Episcopal 59

Westover Christian 56, Temple Christian 52

Roanoke Valley Christian 60, Timberlake Christian 27

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

William Campbell 38, Altavista 33

ALTAVISTA (3-7, 0-3 Dogwood)

Puryear 7, Berger 8, Crider 8, Perry 2, C. Stinnette 7, Bradner 1. No totals available.

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (4-4, 1-1 Dogwood)

Nakyla Bradley 13, Dews 4, Townes 7, Thompson 8, Callaham 6. Totals 10 16-31 38.

Altavista;8;7;5;13;—;33

Campbell;6;8;13;11;—;38

3-point goals: William Campbell 2 (Townes 2). Altavista (unavailable).

Highlights: WC — Bradley 8 rebounds, 5 steals; Thompson 11 rebounds.

OTHER SCORES

Gretna 51, Chatham 47

Virginia Episcopal 42, St. Catherine's 26

Temple Christian 59, Westover Christian 48

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Non-district Quad Meet

at Heritage High

Participating Teams: Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Altavista, Wilson Memorial

First-place individuals: 55 Dash — Katie Lawhorne (WM) 8.33; 300 Dash — Samaria Little (Altavista) 50.66; 1,000 Run — Thea Franklin (WM) 3:43.26; 1,600 Run: Thea Franklin (WM) 6:11.32; 3,200 Run — Quinn Franklin (WM) 13:38.21; 55 Hurdles — Kaelynn Smith (Amherst) 10.85; 4x200 Relay —Wilson Memorial 2:01.14; 4x400 Relay —Wilson Memorial 5:31.37; 4x800 Relay — Wilson Memorial 13:17.67; High Jump — Audrey Stinnett (Jefferson Forest) 4-07; Pole Vault — Brianna Chapman (Amherst) 9-00; Long Jump — Kaelynn Smith (Amherst) 14-11.75; Triple Jump — Elizabeth Lacombe (Amherst) 31-00; Shot Put — Layla Ferguson (Amherst) 29-06. 

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Non-district Quad Meet

at Heritage High

Participating Teams: Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Altavista, Wilson Memorial

First-place individuals: 55 Dash — Omar McPherson (Amherst) 6.76; 300 Dash — Eric Nichols (Altavista) 41.18; 500 Dash — Eric Nichols (Altavista) 1:16.41; 1,000 Run — Shane Stevens (Altavista) 3:22.01; 1,600 Run — Shane Stevens (Altavista) 5:17.11; 3,200 Run — Nelson Armstrong (WM) 13:30.30; 55 Hurdles — David Acheampong (Jefferson Forest) 9.24; 4x200 Relay — Jefferson Forest 1:41.47; 4x400 Relay: Wilson Memorial 5:02.06; 4x800 Relay — Altavista (Eric Nichols, Kiernan DeBernard, Conner Mattox, Shane Stevens) 10:29.38; Pole Vault — Peyton Jackson (Amherst) 11-00; Long Jump — Omar McPherson (Amherst) 20-06.75; Triple Jump — Peyton Jackson (Amherst) 41-07.50; Shot Put — Kristopher Kirby (Amherst) 40-05.50. 

BOYS SWIMMING

Seminole District Dual Meet

at Crosswhite Athletic Club, Thursday's late results

Dual Meet Scores: Rustburg 64, Liberty 25; Brookville 110, Rustburg 32; Brookville 115, Liberty 16

First-place individuals: 200 Medley Relay — Brookville (Micah Brune, Simon Emery, George Xu, Jake Watson) 1:55.90; 200 Free — Simon Emery (Brookville) 2:03.34; 200 IM — Noah Wells (Rustburg) 2:21.21; 50 Free: Talon Tanner (Brookville) 25.95; 100 Fly — George Xu (Brookville) 56.93; 100 Free — Sam Wagoner (Brookville) 59.59; 500 Free — Noah Wells (Rustburg) 5:43.66; 200 Free Relay — Brookville (Talon Tanner, Jake Watson, Simon Emery, George Xu) 1:43.11; 100 Back — Micah Brune (Brookville) 1:11.69; 100 Breaststroke — Simon Emery (Brookville) 1:06.45; 400 Free Relay — Brookville (Talon Tanner, Sam Wagoner, William Perrow, George Xu) 4:11.73. 

GIRLS SWIMMING

Seminole District Dual Meet

at Crosswhite Athletic Club, Thursday's late results

Dual Meet Scores: Liberty 114, Rustburg 10; Brookville 58, Rustburg 18; Liberty 97, Brookville 42

First-place individuals: 200 Medley Relay — Liberty (Olivia Esposito, Jagger Creasy, Sarah Peak, Dayna Northrup) 2:18.12; 200 Free — Ella Tinsley (Brookville) 2:46.20; 200 IM — Addison Bond (Brookville) 2:35.96; 50 Free — Sarah Peak (Liberty) 30.37; 100 Fly: Addison Bond (Brookville) 1:17.18; 100 Free — Olivia Esposito (Liberty) 1:12.31; 200 Free Relay — Liberty (Jagger Creasy, Sara Peak, Olivia Esposito, Dayna Northrup) 2:01.49; 100 Back — Ella Tinsley (Brookville) 1:13.50; 100 Breaststroke — Jagger Creasy (Liberty) 1:26.74; 400 Free Relay — Liberty (Graycen Andrews, Ashley Garbarini, Jadyn Clark, Aleaxis Conklin) 5:44.96. 

SATURDAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Altavista vs. Eastside, in Chance Harmon Classic at Floyd County High, 10:30 a.m.

E.C. Glass vs. Northside, in Chance Harmon Classic at Floyd County High, noon

GIRLS BASKETBALL

E.C. Glass vs. Orange County, in tournament at Albemarle High, 12:45 p.m.

Virginia Episcopal in tournament at Steward

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Liberty, Liberty Christian, Staunton River in Liberty Premier Invitational at Liberty University, 8 a.m.

Appomattox, E.C. Glass, Staunton River at Heritage (Heritage Invitational), 8:30 a.m.

WRESTLING

Brookville, Jefferson Forest, E.C. Glass, Amherst, Rustburg, Liberty, Liberty Christian in LCA Invitational, 8 a.m.

Appomattox in Mecklenburg Madness Duals, 8 a.m.

Heritage in Wildcat Invitational at Warren County High, 9:45 a.m.

Jefferson Forest orb
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert