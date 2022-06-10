 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Friday, June 10

Appomattox baseball- Class 2 Semifinals

Appomattox coaches and teammates watch from the dugout during a Class 2 semifinal game against Stuarts Draft at Salem Memorial Ballpark in Salem on Friday.

 Kendall Warner, The News & Advance

BASEBALL

Class 4 Semifinals

Hanover 13, Jefferson Forest 3 (6 innings)

Hanover;314;005;—;13;10;1

Forest;020;100;—;3;3;2

WP: Seth Keller. LP: Luke Gouldthrope. HR: Thomas Peebles (H) grand slam in top 3. 

Highlights: H — Keller 5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 12 K (2-3, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI); Peebles 2-2, 3 R, 4 RBI; Brett Alvis 2-4, R, 2 RBI; Cole Elrod 2-3, 3 R; Nolan Williamson 2-3, R; Michael Hustead 0-3, 2 RBI. JF — Sam Bell 1-3, 2B (3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K); Gouldthorpe 1-3, 2B (3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 4 K); Alex Whitaker 1-3, RBI; Evan Mace 0-3, RBI; Brock Harris 0-2, R; Nate Pyle 0-1, R.

Records: Hanover 22-2. Jefferson Forest 21-5.

Class 3 Semifinals

Liberty Christian 12, Lafayette 1 (5 innings)

Lafayette;001;00;—;1;2;1

Liberty Christian;180;3x;—;12;7;4

At Spotsylvania High

WP: Ben Blair. LP: Kevin Cole.

Highlights: L — Cole 1-3, RBI (1+ IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K); Price Whitaker 1-2; Tristan Hiestand 0-2, R. LCA — Logan Duff 3-4, 2 2B, 5 RBI; Blair 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Matt Vine 1-1, 2 R, 2 RBI; John Simmons 1-1, 3B, 2 R, RBI; Dillon Stowers 1-1, 2B, R; Tanner Thomas 1-3, R, RBI.

Records: Lafayette 17-8. Liberty Christian 22-2.

Next: LCA plays Abingdon in the Class 3 championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Spotsylvania High.

Class 2 Semifinals

Appomattox 1, Stuarts Draft 0

Stuarts Draft;000;000;0;—;0;4;2

Appomattox;001;000;x;—;1;5;0

WP: Hunter Garrett. LP: Colton Harris. 

Highlights: Stuarts Draft — Nate Wayne 2-3; Harris 5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K. Appomattox —Garrett 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 Ks; Trey Shrock 1-3, sac fly, RBI; Alex Caruso 1-3, Ethan Walton 1-3, Kyle Davis 1-2, R; Wyatt Sisk 1-1. 

Records: Stuarts Draft 14-10. Appomattox 22-1. 

Next: Appomattox plays John Battle in the Class 2 championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Salem Memorial Ballpark. 

SOFTBALL

Class 2 State Semifinals

Appomattox 11, Randolph-Henry 0 (5 innings)

Randolph-Henry;000;00;—;0;0;5

Appomattox;026;3x;—;11;10;0

At Moyer Sports Complex

WP: Courtney Layne. LP: Danner Allen. HR: Macee Hargis with 2 on, 0 out in bottom 3; Aubrey Fulcher with 1 on, 2 outs in bottom 4.

Highlights: R-H — Allen 4 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks. A — Hargis 1-3, HR, 3 RBIs, R; Abby Wilkerson 2-3, 3 RBIs; Michaela Williams 2-3, RBI, R; Fulcher 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Layne perfect game, 5 IP, 6 Ks (1-3, 2B).

Records: Randolph-Henry 22-3. Appomattox 23-0.

Next: Appomattox plays Page County in the Class 2 championship at 10 a.m. Saturday at Moyer Complex.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 Semifinals

Jefferson Forest 3, Great Bridge 1, 2OT

Jefferson Forest;0;1;0;2;—;3

Great Bridge;0;1;0;0;—;1

Scoring: Kyle Butcher (JF) assisted by Walker Stebbings, 53:00; Cameron Todd (GB) unassisted, 80:00; Stebbings (JF) assisted by Jaren Lee, 86:00; Lee (JF) unassisted, 87:00.

Saves: Wilson Hetrick (JF) 5.

Records: Jefferson Forest 20-2-1. Great Bridge 15-4-1.

Next: Jefferson Forest plays Western Albemarle in the Class 4 championship at 10 a.m. Saturday at Chancellor High. 

BOYS TENNIS

Class 4 Singles Tournament

At Huntington Park

Semifinals: Jacob Pfab (Powhatan) d. Spencer Knight (E.C. Glass) 6-1, 6-4.

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 3 Singles Tournament

At Virginia Tech

Semifinals: Christina Baxter (Tabb) d. Catherine Mowry (Liberty Christian) 6-0, 6-0.

SATURDAY’S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Class 3 Championship

Liberty Christian vs. Abingdon at Spotsylvania High School, 11 a.m.

Class 2 Championship

Appomattox vs. John Battle at Salem Memorial Ballpark, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 2 Championship

Appomattox vs. Page County at Moyer Complex, 10 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 Championship

Jefferson Forest vs. Western Albemarle at Chancellor High, 10 a.m.

