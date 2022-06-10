Prep scoreboard for Friday, June 10

BASEBALL
Class 4 Semifinals
Hanover 13, Jefferson Forest 3 (6 innings)
Hanover;314;005;—;13;10;1
Forest;020;100;—;3;3;2
WP: Seth Keller. LP: Luke Gouldthrope. HR: Thomas Peebles (H) grand slam in top 3.
Highlights: H — Keller 5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 12 K (2-3, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI); Peebles 2-2, 3 R, 4 RBI; Brett Alvis 2-4, R, 2 RBI; Cole Elrod 2-3, 3 R; Nolan Williamson 2-3, R; Michael Hustead 0-3, 2 RBI. JF — Sam Bell 1-3, 2B (3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K); Gouldthorpe 1-3, 2B (3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 4 K); Alex Whitaker 1-3, RBI; Evan Mace 0-3, RBI; Brock Harris 0-2, R; Nate Pyle 0-1, R.
Records: Hanover 22-2. Jefferson Forest 21-5.
Class 3 Semifinals
Liberty Christian 12, Lafayette 1 (5 innings)
Lafayette;001;00;—;1;2;1
Liberty Christian;180;3x;—;12;7;4
At Spotsylvania High
WP: Ben Blair. LP: Kevin Cole.
Highlights: L — Cole 1-3, RBI (1+ IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K); Price Whitaker 1-2; Tristan Hiestand 0-2, R. LCA — Logan Duff 3-4, 2 2B, 5 RBI; Blair 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Matt Vine 1-1, 2 R, 2 RBI; John Simmons 1-1, 3B, 2 R, RBI; Dillon Stowers 1-1, 2B, R; Tanner Thomas 1-3, R, RBI.
Records: Lafayette 17-8. Liberty Christian 22-2.
Next: LCA plays Abingdon in the Class 3 championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Spotsylvania High.
Class 2 Semifinals
Appomattox 1, Stuarts Draft 0
Stuarts Draft;000;000;0;—;0;4;2
Appomattox;001;000;x;—;1;5;0
WP: Hunter Garrett. LP: Colton Harris.
Highlights: Stuarts Draft — Nate Wayne 2-3; Harris 5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K. Appomattox —Garrett 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 Ks; Trey Shrock 1-3, sac fly, RBI; Alex Caruso 1-3, Ethan Walton 1-3, Kyle Davis 1-2, R; Wyatt Sisk 1-1.
Records: Stuarts Draft 14-10. Appomattox 22-1.
Next: Appomattox plays John Battle in the Class 2 championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Salem Memorial Ballpark.
SOFTBALL
Class 2 State Semifinals
Appomattox 11, Randolph-Henry 0 (5 innings)
Randolph-Henry;000;00;—;0;0;5
Appomattox;026;3x;—;11;10;0
At Moyer Sports Complex
WP: Courtney Layne. LP: Danner Allen. HR: Macee Hargis with 2 on, 0 out in bottom 3; Aubrey Fulcher with 1 on, 2 outs in bottom 4.
Highlights: R-H — Allen 4 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks. A — Hargis 1-3, HR, 3 RBIs, R; Abby Wilkerson 2-3, 3 RBIs; Michaela Williams 2-3, RBI, R; Fulcher 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Layne perfect game, 5 IP, 6 Ks (1-3, 2B).
Records: Randolph-Henry 22-3. Appomattox 23-0.
Next: Appomattox plays Page County in the Class 2 championship at 10 a.m. Saturday at Moyer Complex.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 4 Semifinals
Jefferson Forest 3, Great Bridge 1, 2OT
Jefferson Forest;0;1;0;2;—;3
Great Bridge;0;1;0;0;—;1
Scoring: Kyle Butcher (JF) assisted by Walker Stebbings, 53:00; Cameron Todd (GB) unassisted, 80:00; Stebbings (JF) assisted by Jaren Lee, 86:00; Lee (JF) unassisted, 87:00.
Saves: Wilson Hetrick (JF) 5.
Records: Jefferson Forest 20-2-1. Great Bridge 15-4-1.
Next: Jefferson Forest plays Western Albemarle in the Class 4 championship at 10 a.m. Saturday at Chancellor High.
BOYS TENNIS
Class 4 Singles Tournament
At Huntington Park
Semifinals: Jacob Pfab (Powhatan) d. Spencer Knight (E.C. Glass) 6-1, 6-4.
GIRLS TENNIS
Class 3 Singles Tournament
At Virginia Tech
Semifinals: Christina Baxter (Tabb) d. Catherine Mowry (Liberty Christian) 6-0, 6-0.
SATURDAY’S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Class 3 Championship
Liberty Christian vs. Abingdon at Spotsylvania High School, 11 a.m.
Class 2 Championship
Appomattox vs. John Battle at Salem Memorial Ballpark, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Class 2 Championship
Appomattox vs. Page County at Moyer Complex, 10 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 4 Championship
Jefferson Forest vs. Western Albemarle at Chancellor High, 10 a.m.